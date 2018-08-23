Over the past few weeks, several poker sites became targets of massive Distributed Denial of Service Attacks (DDoS) which led to disruptions of their services including cancellation of many running tournaments.

Just as things started to normalize, there were reports of two more online operators facing “technical problems”.. On August 16, Paddy Power’s services were interrupted and the operator issued an apology on Twitter.

Sorry folks, we are aware of some technical issues affecting the site, we are working hard to return to normal. We’ll keep you updated.— Ask Paddy Power (@AskPaddyPower) August 16, 2018

The following day, French-based operator Winamax also reported of having downtime which led to the cancellation of tournaments and the operator was quick to issue an update on social media.