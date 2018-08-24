French online poker operator Winamax has announced the schedule of its flagship Winamax Series for the twenty-second global edition and the first under European shared liquidity.

The Winamax Series will commence on September 2 and will compete alongside PokerStars’ Galactic Series and partypoker’s KO series.

The total prize pool for Series XXII, scheduled for 12 days, is back to €13 million—an increase of €2 million on the last edition held in April as well the series held a year ago. The operator has expanded the series to 170 tournaments that will span over twelve days.

There has also been an increase in average guarantee per event from €69,000 in the last edition’s to just over €76,000, despite the sharp cut to the average buy-ins, which range from €5 up to €250.