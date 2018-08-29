888Poker has announced the next edition of ChampionChips, its flagship micro and low stakes buy-in tournament series. The series will kick off on September 2 and will run for eight days, scheduled to run ahead of its major September series, XL Eclipse.

ChampionChips features 18 events with each of them carrying a guaranteed prize pool. Each event is named after a sporting event—a “Half Marathon”, a “Boxing” Knockout tournament, a hyper-turbo “Spring”, a “Judo” tournament with “SNAP” operator’s fast-fold format, and so on.

Buy-ins are mostly in single digits—$1, $3, $5 are the most common—with a $16.50 “Half Marathon,” a $33 Main Event and a $55 buy-in High-Roller at the high end.

In total, $175,000 is guaranteed, giving players the opportunity to boost their bankrolls ahead of the upcoming $2.8 million guaranteed XL Eclipse series for a minimal investment.