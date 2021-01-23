Is Online Gambling Legal in Michigan?

Yes. Online gambling in Michigan was legalized in December 2019 when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bill HB 4311, the Lawful Internet Gaming Act into law, legalizing several forms of igaming in the state including online casinos, online poker and sports betting.

When is Online Gambling Going Live in Michigan?

Just over one year after online gambling was legalized in Michigan, the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) went live on January 22, 2021 with its first online casinos and sportsbooks.

Initially, there was hope that online casinos in Michigan would launch before the end of 2020, but this did not happen due to certain legal complications and obstacles. So, the date was pushed forward a couple of months.

Which Online Gambling Operators are Expected to Launch in Michigan?

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has issued provisional licenses to 15 online gambling operators. Ten of those have been given the green light to begin online sports betting or both online gaming and sports betting at noon on Friday, January 22.

Authorized operators to go live on the opening day include:

BetMGM – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

Rush Street – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

DraftKings – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

William Hill – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

Penn Sports/Barstool – Sports Betting

TwinSpires – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

Golden Nugget Online Gaming – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

FanDuel – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

Wynn – Internet Gaming and Sports Betting

PointsBet – Sports Betting

The remaining five operators are expected to be approved in the coming days. These include:

GAN Nevada

Nevada NYX Digital Gaming

Digital Gaming Parx Interactive

Kambi

The Stars Group US Interactive/ FOX Bet

What Games Can I find at Michigan Online Casinos?

Most Michigan online casinos are expected to offer a decent selection of video slots, with some operators expected to feature more than 100 titles to choose from.

There will also be a wide range of electronic table games available if slots are not your game of choice.

Of course, as the iGaming industry develops in the state, we will likely see the operators expand to add even more titles to their gaming portfolios, partnering up with new providers and incorporating new games.

What Payment Methods Can I Use to Deposit and Withdraw?

With online gambling still in its early days in Michigan, it is not entirely clear what options will be available for deposits and withdrawals.

However, common deposit methods, such as ACH, PayPal, eChecks, e-wallets, PayNearMe, Prepaid card and Bank transfers are all expected to be an accepted form of payment for online casinos in Michigan.

Some casinos will likely offer in-person deposits and withdrawals with their land-based partners as well.

Do I Have to Pay taxes on My Wins an Michigan Online Casinos?

According to current laws, you need to pay taxes on all your gambling wins, regardless of the size. The federal tax on gambling winnings is 25%, while the state tax in Michigan is 4.25%.

When it comes to online casinos, the operators will only withhold federal taxes on winnings exceeding $5000. Smaller wins are paid to you and you are responsible for the taxes.

As for the state tax, online casinos will not withhold it regardless of the size of the win and it is entirely your responsibility to report it.