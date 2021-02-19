PokerStars PA Celebrates Live Casino With Great New Offers for Pennsylvania Players

PokerStars Casino PA has launched its Live Casino games. To celebrate, they are marking the occasion with a variety of special offers.

Whether you’re after some risk-free bets or fancy some instant bonuses, PokerStars Casino PA has got you covered, not just with special offers during the month of February but throughout the whole of 2021 as well.

Since late 2019, players in Pennsylvania have been able to play online poker and online casino games over on PokerStars PA.

The poker room is growing from strength to strength, but the operator has also been putting effort into its online casino to complete with what has become an ultra-competitive market.

Sign up to PokerStars Casino PA today »

$50 Risk-Free Blackjack Bets for All New and Existing Players

Who doesn’t love a freeroll?

If you’ve ever fancied trying your hand at Blackjack but don’t know where to start then this is the offer for you. The PokerStars offer isn’t restricted to just newbies. Anyone who likes Blackjack and risk-free wagering should read on.

PA Casino is giving all players the chance to have 10 bets on Live Dealer Blackjack tables completely risk-free. The offer runs between Feb 11 and Feb 28, 2021.

Log in any time during that period and go to the “My Stars” menu. Click on challenges and opt in. Once you have opted in you can have 10 bets on Live Dealer Blackjack with no risk to your bankroll. After you have completed these 10 bets, you will be refunded 100% of any net losses as a Casino Bonus up to the amount of $50.

The offer is open to all real money verified players. Once the bonus is awarded, you must be sure to opt into the bonus. Players have seven days to meet the wagering requirement after signing up.

Sign up to PokerStars Casino PA today to get $50 risk-free bets on Blackjack »

The Daily Casino Mega Mystery Prize Offers Instant Bonuses Every Day of the Year

Would you like the chance to win up to $500 every single day?

Stars Casino is offering just that. All you have to do is opt-in via your “Challenges” window. This can be found in your “My Stars” menu.

Once you have opted in, simply bet $1 or more on any casino games and you will receive a Mystery Chest. Open the chest to claim your prize. Then you can do it all over again the next day!

This offer runs throughout the whole of 2021 and is open to all real money customers.

Prizes include a Casino Instant Bonus up to $500, as well as deposit bonuses and Bet/Get Bonus Challenges.

Chests must be opened within two hours of receiving them.

New Players Deposit Bonuses

New PokerStars Casino customers in Pennsylvania can claim up to $1500 in welcome bonuses. Make a first deposit of $25 or more with the code “WELCOME1” and Stars will match that deposit up to the amount of $500.

Use the codes “WELCOME2” and “WELCOME3” on your next two deposits and they will match those as well—up to $500 each. These additional offers also come with Mystery Chests which contain up to $500 Slots bonuses.

This is an ongoing offer, available to all new players in the state of Pennsylvania. The second and third deposits must be made within 14 days of the previous one if they are to qualify for the bonuses.

Sign up to PokerStars Casino PA today to claim your welcome bonus up to $1500 »

$50 Instant Bonus at PokerStars Casino Pennsylvania

This really is as simple as it gets.

PokerStars has come up with a great bonus to welcome all new players of their casino games: Bet $1 Get $50. And the good news is, claiming this benefit is as simple as it sounds.

Receive an instant reward of $50 when you join PokerStars Casino Pennslyvania. Make your first deposit and opt in via the “Challenges” section of the app. It’d be madness not to!

Wager $1 within five days and receive a $50 Casino Instant Bonus. Remember to opt in to the bonus after it’s rewarded.

This promotion runs all throughout 2021 and is open to all new players who sign up during this period.

Just follow these three easy steps to get an instant reward of $50 when you join PokerStars Casino

STEP 1: Sign up with PokerStars and after you have made your first deposit, opt in to the offer via the “Challenges” section of the app or website.

STEP 2: All you need to do now, is bet just one dollar on any casino game in order to fulfill the wagering requirements. Complete this within five days of signing up to the offer and you are eligible for the bonus

STEP 3: Click on your mouse and claim that reward. That’s all there is to it. Spend a single dollar and get 50 back. It’d be madness not to!

The Bet $1 Get $50 promotion runs until December 31, 2021 and is open to all new players who sign up during this period. Remember, in order to claim the reward, players must opt in to the bonus.