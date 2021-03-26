BetMGM Casino PA Running $10,000 Leaderboard Every Weekend Throughout 2021

BetMGM PA went live with its online casino just a few months ago, on December 1, 2020. In that short time the operator has already been identified as our number one online casino in Pennsylvania.

The operator bagged this accolade largely on the strength of its bonuses and promotions—and it looks like things are going to continue in much the same vein for a while yet. The latest of its generous giveaways sees it handing out $10,000 each weekend until the end of 2021.

BetMGM PA Casino is running the leaderboard every Friday through Sunday. This presents a great opportunity for casual players who cannot commit to similar promotions run during the week.

It will be giving prizes each weekend to the top 25 participants in the contest—dishing out $10,000 in the process.

Prizes are in the form of what BetMGM calls an “unrestricted FREEPLAY® bonus.” The top place finisher will come away with a tasty $5000, but even if you finish in the bottom ten, its a nice $40 cash prize.

But what make this bonus even better for the winners is that there is no wagering requirement on winnings. While the operator calls this an “unrestricted freeplay bonus*, in effect it is an instant cash prizes—any prizes are available immediately to play with or withdraw.

The full prize list is as follows:

Position Prize 1 $5,000 2 $2,000 3 $1,000 4 $500 5-6 $200 7-10 $100 11-15 $60 16-25 $40

Easy to Follow and No Strings Attached

The rules for casino promotions can often be overly complicated. Not this one! Players earn one leaderboard point for every $5 they wager on qualifying games. That is it. All games earn points at the same rate and all casino games qualify for this promotion except Live Dealer tables.

There is no limit on the amount of points a player can earn. The $10K Weekend Leaderboard is updated in real-time so players taking part can instantly track their progress as they move up the ladder.

To be eligible for this promotion, players must comply with the following:

Register an account with BetMGM Casino.

Be 21 years old or over.

Be physically located within the state of Pennsylvania.

Opt-in to the $10K Weekend Table Games offer via the Promotions section of the BetMGM Casino site.

Take Advantage of All That is on Offer

This latest offer comes hot on the heels of its $25K leaderboard, which is also running throughout March and into next month, finishing on April 11.

And do not forget, if you are new to BetMGM, you will also qualify for its two-part welcome bonus: $25 as an instant FREEPLAY®* reward and up to $1000 as a first deposit match. And for the duration of the March Madness basketball, new signees will also receive a free $10 sports bet.

But that still does not cover all the promotions currently available at BetMGM PA. The casino is also running its Triple Play offer, giving players the chance to earn three instant bonuses on three consecutive days. This also runs every weekend throughout 2021.

The casino frequently runs other promos and is constantly adding to its range of deals. For instance, Bet & Get FREEPLAY® rewards on Roulette and March Matchups, which offer players a $10 casino bonus for placing a $20 sports bet. Offers can change daily so check BetMGM Casino PA regularly to keep up with the latest offers.