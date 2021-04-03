March Madness: Where to Find the Best Basketball Promos for the Final Four

It is the time of year to go crazy for college basketball. The NCAA’s March Madness Tournament is entering its final stages and all the online casinos are getting in on the act. All the major names are running tie-in promotions in the lead-up to the final on April 5. We have trawled the casinos and tracked down the offers, so you don’t have to. Here is our site-by-site guide to all the basketball bonuses.

Promotion: College Basketball Bonus.

States: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Offer: Bet $10 on any casino game and get a $5 casino instant bonus or $5 free sports bet.

Key Points:

Players must opt-in for the bonus via the Challenges section of their account.

Wager $10 cumulatively on any casino game to receive the bonus.

Bonus is valid for 7 days.

Offer ends April 5, 2021.

Promotion: March Matchups Daily Leaderboard

States available: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia

Offer: Daily $1000 winner-take-all daily leaderboard

Key Points:

Players must have made a deposit in the last 30 days.

Opt-in to the March Matchups Daily Leaderboard promotion.

Play on any Jackpot Slots game to earn points. Leaderboard is updated in real time.

Top finisher each day will win $1000.

No wager requirement on winnings; bonus can be withdrawn immediately.

Offer ends April 5, 2021.

Promotion: March Matchups Bet & Get

States available: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia

Offer: Wager $10 on Sports and get $10 FREEPLAY® for Premium Blackjack Pro

Key Points:

Opt-in to the offer via the Promotions section of site.

Wager $10 or more on Sports to receive $10 FREEPLAY® for Premium Blackjack Pro.

Bonus is redeemable once per day during promotional period.

Wagering requirement is 25x.

Bets must be placed and settled on the promotion day.

Offer ends April 5, 2021.

As well as these promotions, BetMGM has enhanced its already generous Welcome Package for new players. On top of its standard $25 instant bonus and $1000 first deposit match, it is including a free $10 bet for the duration of the March Madness basketball tournament. The $10 bet can be wagered on any sports event and the offer ends on April 5.

Other Great Offers Available this Weekend

Of course, there are more than just March Madness promotions on offer. If you enjoy wagering on Sports, then there several promotions available on that front.

BetMGM is has the following Sports offers:

Free Parlay Boost Token every day until April 4.

Up to $20 stake back if your team loses at the buzzer.

One Game Parlay Insurance up to $25

Fox Bet has a similar slate of promos:

Bet $10 Get $10 on the first game of the day until April 4.

5x Your Money for new customers is your team scores one point.

Unibet Pennsylvania also has a couple of Sportsbook deals. They are offering the following: