BetRivers Michigan Giving Away $10,000 of Prizes This Week

BetRivers Michigan is giving away $10,000 this week in its Kings Cash Raffle. There are a total of 108 prizes up for grabs and one lucky winner will walk away with the top prize of $2500.

This is the latest offer in what is becoming a bumper year for the online casino operator.

Players will receive one entry into the raffle for every 25 iRush Loyalty Level Points they earn playing casino games. The points must be earned over the course of one calendar day and up to three entries per day are available.

There is no need to opt-in—players gain automatic entry into the raffle simply by playing casino games, and iRush points are earned at the usual rate.

All prizes are in the form of Bonus Money, meaning that there is a wagering requirement to be met before the bonus or any winnings from it can be withdrawn. However, BetRivers is fast establishing itself as having the best play-through stipulations in the marketplace.

An Easy Requirement to Fulfill

As is common with BetRivers other offers, the wager requirement on Raffle prizes is just 1x, so the bonus money only has to be played through once before it is able to be cashed out. The bonus is also eligible for wagering on Sports.

After receiving bonus money, players have 30 days in which to meet the wager requirement. The full list of Raffle prizes is as follows:

Place Prize 1 $2500 2 $1500 3 $1000 4 $500 5 $300 6-10 $200 11-20 $100 21-108 $25

This offer is a great addition to BetRivers promotions. New players signing up to BetRivers MI can also take advantage of its generous Welcome Bonus. Pokerfuse recently recognized it as the best available in Michigan.

The remarkable 1x wagering requirement on its $250 first deposit match puts it a long way ahead of rival offers where 10x or even 15x play-through conditions are stipulated. New players wishing to take advantage of the Welcome offer simply need to use the bonus code 250MATCH when making their first deposit on the site.

A Busy Time for BetRivers Casino

Michigan is the most recent state to allow regulated online casinos, but already the competition is fierce there. BetRivers MI was one of eight casinos that launched on January 22 of this year and faces some stiff opposition in the guise of industry giants like BetMGM Michigan, PokerStars Casino MI and DraftKings MI.

Nevertheless, BetRivers is clearly ambitious and continues to expand its operations. Its parent company Rush Street Interactive is one of the fastest-growing online casino and sports betting companies in the US.

It now has online operations in four states, having launched its BetRivers casino in West Virginia as recently as April 12 of this year. It is only the third online casino to go live in the Mountain State and will be looking to challenge its rivals for supremacy there.

The promotion ends on April 25 at 23:59:59 ET and prizes will be awarded to Raffle winners by 3pm ET on April 26.