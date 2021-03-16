7 of the Best March Madness Online Sportsbooks Promotions

March Madness 2021 is upon us. Betting on NCAA March Madness and predicting that perfect bracket will again be the favorite pastime of millions of Americans over the next couple of weeks.

With legal regulated online sports betting available in states across the country, we decided to compile a list of some of the best offers and promotions around the tournament that can add some extra zing to your betting account.

Tip off for the tournament is only days away, so we have examined the different promotions of betting operators to find the most lucrative offers for your March Madness bets that offer a little extra kick – and cash.

Get ready to act quickly because the First Four games are playing out on Thursday, March 18, while the First Round starts the day after on Friday, March 19.

Best Promotions for 2021 March Madness

BetMGM – $2,000,000 for the perfect bracket – $100k guaranteed

By far the biggest offer of any sportsbook operator offering bets on the NCAA March Madness comes from BetMGM. Create a perfect bracket, and you win the $2 million grand prize!

Now, we know that it is difficult to get all the games right, so BetMGM has put in a $100,000 guaranteed extra prize for the best bracket, meaning the one who picks the most winners correctly over the entire tournament.

How to enter the BetMGM $2 million Bracket Challenge for free

All you need is an active and verified sports betting account at BetMGM. Log in to your account and sign in to the challenge. Create your bracket and send it in, and that’s it. You don’t even have to wager any money, because entering the 2 Million Dollar Bracket Challenge is completely free!

You must hand in your bracket before the end of the promotion period, which is on 11:59 AM ET on March 19, so hurry up!

The $2 million grand prize payout

You need to complete your full bracket before the start of first game on March 19, 2021. If you get every winner correct all the way to the National Championship final, you win the grand prize of $2 million. Should there be more than one perfect bracket, BetMGM will divide the prize money evenly.

Note: the First Four games do not count for the bracket prediction.

$100,000 guaranteed payout

If nobody manages to predict a perfect bracket, the player with the most correct predictions wins $100,000 guaranteed! Again, if there’s a tie, the winners will split the money. You get one point for every correct prediction. Collect more than anybody else, and the prize is yours.

The First Four games are excluded from this promotion. Your predictions start with Round 1.

Bet the Board Special Offer

Sports bettors can get $160 in Free Bets when they bet $10 on a college basketball match up during the month of March.

During the First Round (March 19-20), when you bet $10 on any college basketball game, you will receive a $10 Free Bet for each game played that day ($160 in free bets).

And for the Second Round (March 21-21), if you bet $20 on one of the games played that day, you will get a $20 Free Bet for each game played ($160 in free bets).

March Matchups Bet & Get Casino Promotion

From March 14 – 26, when you log in to your BetMGM Casino account and place a $20 sports bet, you can get $10 in Free Play.

In some states, that $10 in Free Play must be used on a particular game. The wager requirements associated with the bonus also vary by state, and in some instances a real money deposit may be required.

Parlay Boost promotion

If playing parlays is your thing, you will be happy to hear about the Parlay Boost promo at BetMGM.

Players get a Parlay Boost Token every day of action during March Madness. Then, when betting a parlay with 3 legs or more, you can apply one of those tokens to your wager. If you win your parlay, BetMGM will give you an extra 10% on your payout.

There is a maximum of $100 wager for this promotion, but the winnings are paid in cash.

Get a valuable Welcome Bonus with a new BetMGM sports betting account

To create your BetMGM sports betting account, all you need to do is click on one of our links to get through to the BetMGM website. Put in your personal data and you’re good to go, but don’t forget to check out BetMGM’s bonus offers for new players.

There are always special offers for new customers that can give you a nice boost for your bankroll. The offers vary by state, so be sure to check the promotions prior to making your first deposit.

In fact, the Welcome Bonus for BetMGM has just been sweetened for players in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Michigan. New players in those states can get a 100% First Deposit Match up to $1000 plus $25 in FREEPLAY®, and a $10 Free Bet.

FOX Bet – Win $10 Free Bets Daily in PA, CO, or MI

If you bet on sports in Pennsylvania, Colorado, or Michigan, don’t miss out on this FOX Bet March Madness promotion worth almost $200 in free bets. The promotion runs until April 4 and grants you one $10 free bet each and every day.

How to claim your daily $10 free bet

Log in to your account and go to the “Challenges” section. Opt in to take part and wager at least $10 on a qualifying game of that day. These qualifying games will be added every day to the promotions page. Make sure you go for a bet with at least -200 odds. Parlays are included.

When you create your next bet slip, $10 will instantly be credited to your account, but you have to use it on the same day. On the day after, come back to the challenges and repeat the process. You can only benefit from this promotion once a day, but it runs for 18 days, so you can get up to $180 for free.

If you don’t have an account at FOX Bet, use one of our links to get to the site and follow a few easy steps to register. It will only take you a couple of minutes to become part of March Madness.

BetRivers – $250 March Madness Match Bonus in MI

Only for players in some states – Michigan included – and only available during March Madness, this promotion is directed at new BetRivers customers. While most sports operators usually offer only around $50 in match bonuses for first deposits, BetRivers is offering five times that amount for a limited time.

How to claim the BetRivers $250 March Madness Match Bonus

To claim this sports betting bonus, you need to create an account at BetRivers first. Click on our links to get to the BetRivers website and follow the registration process. Once you’ve done that, make your first deposit. For the March Madness promotion, BetRivers will match your deposit with a 100% bonus up to a maximum of $250. You decide how big your first deposit bonus will be.

Unibet March Madness – $500 in Risk-Free Bets + $40 in Free Bets

Are you in Pennsylvania or New Jersey? Would you like to bet, but you fear the risk of losing? Then this is the promotion for you. With Unibet’s March Madness promotion, you can bet up to $500 without any risk of losing your money.

If you get unlucky and lose that first bet, Unibet will refund you 100% of your wager – up to $500! This means you can experience the rush of a $500 bet without that bad feeling of losing it.

Even better, as soon as you register, you will also get four $10 free bets credited to your account right after you register – even if you haven’t deposited any real money yet! Take a few minutes to go through the registration process, and you can enjoy your free bets as well as the $500 risk-free bet. Just use one of our links to get to the Unibet website.