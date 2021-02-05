As of January 29, 2021, PokerStars joined the regulated online gambling market in Michigan. The operator kicked things off with all three verticals: casino, poker, and sports betting.

If you are looking for some online casino action, PokerStars Casino MI is a great choice. It offers a variety of gaming options, some interesting promotions, and a sleek and modern platform available on mobile and desktop devices alike.

One unique advantage with Stars Casino is that it has an integrated rewards program across all three gaming verticals. This means you get rewards for all player across poker, casino and sports.

That means if you’re mostly a casino player, but dip into the odd sports bet or poker hand—of if you’re an an online poker grinder, but now and then like a flutter in the sports book—you know that you’ll working towards the same rewards for all your play. This makes PokerStars Casino the best bet for any player who might be interesting in more than one form of entertainment.

We have compiled the list of the some frequently asked questions about Stars Casino and online gambling in Michigan to help you get started. We will frequently update this section, adding new information and updating the existing one as and if required.

Is There a Welcome Bonus for New Players at PokerStars Casino MI?

Yes. New players can claim a welcome bonus of $50 with a real money deposit and place a wager of just $1.

To get this offer, you will need to opt in using the Challenges window inside the PokerStars Casino software. Once opted in, make a real money deposit and make a bet of at least $1 on any casino game on offer. You will need to do this within five days from making your initial deposit.

After this, go back to Challenges, where your $50 Instant Bonus will be waiting for you. Opt in to claim the money and start playing.

You will have seven days to meet the wagering requirements of this bonus. In this instance, you will need to accumulate a total of 100 redemption points for the bonus funds and any related winnings to become eligible for withdrawals.

Are There Any Interesting Promotions for Existing Players?

At launch, PokerStars Casino MI is running an interesting promo that could be very lucractive to players: Mystery Mega Prize. Every day, you can win prizes and instant bonuses up to $500 by just opting in and playing.

Daily rewards on offer include deposit offers, bonus cash, “bonus back next bet,” which offers partial refunds on losing bets, “risk free next bets” and challenge bonuses.

To claim your mystery prize once every day, sign into your PokerStars Casino account and opt in. After that, just wager $1 or more on any casino game, and you will trigger the promo.

You will receive a Mystery Chest containing one of the random prizes listed above.

This promotion started on February 1 and runs through to February 28.

What Kind of Loyalty Program Does PokerStars Casino Michigan Offer?

By playing for real money at PokerStars Casino, you will automatically become a part of the Stars Rewards program, which counts your points across all verticals: casino, poker, and sports betting.

You will collect points towards filling your Challenge bar, and every time you fill it you will receive a chest with a mystery prize tailored to your gaming preferences.

As you move up through the levels, chests become harder to unlock, but the prizes inside of them also become increasingly better and more valuable.

What Payment Options Can I Use at Stars Casino?

PokerStars Casino Michigan provides players with a solid number of deposit and withdrawal options. You will find that the variety of methods on offer is similar to that found with other operators in the state and in the US in general.

Payment Method Deposit Withdrawal Skrill Yes Yes PayPal Yes Yes MasterCard Yes No Visa Yes No Paysafecard Yes No Vanilla Direct Add Cash Yes No Bank Transfer Yes Yes

What Types of Games Are on Offer at PokerStars Casino MI?

At the moment, Stars Casino in Michigan offers a decent number of video slots and some electronic table games. They will likely expand to include more options in the future.

Slots

If slots are your cup of tea, you will find a few dozen popular titles featured on the site. Games such as Dead or Alive, Mercy of the Gods, Starburst and Gonzo’s Quest should keep you entertained. You cannot play games in the demo mode without logging in, but you can get all the information about a particular slot, such as the number of paylines, RTP, etc.

The casino also offers slots races around the clock. There are smaller races with a $50 prize pool kicking off every two hours, as well as weekly races with $1000 up for grabs.

Table Games

At the moment, PokerStars Casino MI does not have a big library of table games. There are a few variations of blackjack and roulette on offer, as well as baccarat and Heads Up Hold’em. What is quite interesting is that you can choose to play these games alone or in the multiplayer mode with other players.

What Companies Provide Games for PokerStars Casino Michigan?

As of right now, the only games on offer are powered by NetEnt and in-house developed titles like Fire Bull and Thunder Bear. More game suppliers will likely join the mix in the future.

Can I play on PokerStars Casino from My Phone?

Yes, PokerStars Casino MI is available on all sorts of mobile devices. You simply need to visit the casino site from your phone or tablet and download the appropriate app (Android or iOS).

If you prefer playing on the go instead of sitting in front of your computer, the good news is that you will not have to compromise in terms of experience. The full slate of games offered via the desktop site is also available on the Stars Casino mobile platform.

Does Stars Casino Michigan Use Geolocation to Track Players?

Yes. In accordance with state laws and provisions of their gaming license, Stars Casino can only allow players to play for real money if they are physically located within Michigan borders.