Unibet Casino Pennsylvania: FAQ and New Player Guide

Unibet is a world renowned company that has been at the forefront of the online gaming industry for many years. Its parent company Kindred Group a trusted and reliable provider of internet gaming—and, at the same time, widely noted for its commitment to innovation and responsible gaming.

Unibet has always offered players the most up-to-date gaming experience, with tons of fantastic rewards and a constant supply of new promotions.

A name normally synonymous wit European online gambling, Unibet Casino PA is one of the operator’s first entries into regulated online gambling in the United States. The company offers a range of gaming experiences to Pennsylvania players and is an official casino partner of the Philadelphia Eagles.

But what can you expect to find when you log in?

If you’re thinking of dipping your toe in the water and need some advice then look no further.

Here’s our one-stop, no-nonsense guide to all you can find at Unibet Casino PA.

What games are on offer at Unibet Casino?

Unibet offers all the games you’d expect to find at an online casino. These include standard table games such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat as well as video poker and the ever-popular slots.

Favorite slot games on the site include Blood Suckers, Cleopatra and Starburst. They also offer 88 Fortune, Bonanza Blast, Fruit Spin and over 100 others. For fans of jackpot slots, there are several to choose from, including the exclusive Jackpot Shores.

Of course, they also have the Eagles Slot game on their roster, an exclusive offering based on their collaboration with NFL partner, The Philadelphia Eagles.

A neat little feature on the website allows you to try out games for fun before you wager any of your own money. So if you’re baffled by baccarat or brand new to blackjack, just hover over the icon of the particular game you wish to evaluate and select the Demo Play option to experience your chosen game completely free of charge. Demo play is also available on all slots games.

Does Unibet offer Live Dealer games as well?

They certainly do! Unibet Casino PA runs a variety of exciting Live Dealer games, allowing you to interact with a real-life dealer or croupier and get closer to an authentic “bricks and mortar” gaming feel. They have everything you need to experience the thrill of a live casino from the comfort of your own home.

The games that are currently available are blackjack and roulette but remember to keep an eye for new additions to the live dealer options on offer.

What’s the best bonus for new players?

There are two fantastic promos to welcome new players at Unibet Casino PA.

Firstly, you can take advantage of $25 worth of free play. Make sure to use bonus code UBPLAY25 when you register.

The free bonus money should be available in your acccount immediately upon completing sign-up—allowing you to have a crack at all of their state-of-the-art games with no risk to your own bankroll.

To withdraw the funds, you must wager the amount once in the casino, or turn it over 20 times in the sports book. You have a comfy 30 days to complete this wagering requirement.

Note that table games will only contribute 10% towards this requirement, and video poker is considered a table game. That means if you want to play blackjack, for example, you’ll need to wager a total of $500 so that your $25 in bonus money can be withdrawn.

Is there also a deposit match bonus?

Yes, Unibet PA offer a 100% Deposit Match up to $500. This can be activated by selecting the 100% Deposit Bonus offer when making your first deposit—no bonus code required.

Importantly, you can do both the free $25 offer as well as this one.

The wagering requirement on this $500 is higher than the welcome bonus—you must wager the deposit plus the bonus 10 times before you can withdraw it. So if you deposit $500, you must wager $10,000 to withdraw it. And again, table games and video poker only count 10% towards bonus wagering.

Are there other rewards for existing players at Unibet?

In addition to their new player offers, Unibet offers a $25 Refer a Friend Bonus. The best news is, you can redeem this reward not once, but up to five times, for each one of your mates that you introduce. The “Refer A Friend” option can be found in the main menu.

Simply click on “Invite Friends to Play” and follow the instructions.

Aside from this offer, Unibet also has several limited-time-only promos running at any given moment. The best way to keep up to date with them is by visiting the site and clicking on the Casino option for further details.

Can I play on my mobile phone or tablet?

Android users can enjoy Unibet Casino on their smartphones and tablets. The app is available from the Google Play Store.

At the time of writing, there is no app currently available for iOS mobile devices. However, please note that iOS users can still access all of Unibet’s Casino games on their desktop computers.

What are the banking options available?

There are a wide variety of banking methods available at Unibet Casino. So however you like to manage your money, you should easily find an option that suits you. The following deposit methods are all accepted:

Credit/Debit Cards : A simple way to make deposits. Do bear in mind however that several major card issuers do not allow online transactions involving gaming sites. These include Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, Santander and Bank of America. If your card is issued by one of these banks, Unibet recommends that you take advantage of one of their ACH payment options (more details below).

: A simple way to make deposits. Do bear in mind however that several major card issuers do not allow online transactions involving gaming sites. These include Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, Santander and Bank of America. If your card is issued by one of these banks, Unibet recommends that you take advantage of one of their payment options (more details below). PayPal : Simple and safe transactions from the leading online payments platform.

: Simple and safe transactions from the leading online payments platform. ACH : Automated Clearing House Network payments are a fast and secure way of moving money electronically. Visit https://pa.unibet.com/getting-started for further details.

: Automated Clearing House Network payments are a fast and secure way of moving money electronically. Visit https://pa.unibet.com/getting-started for further details. Prepaid Card : A convenient and safe way of adding money to your account. Unibet accepts prepayment cards from Play+

: A convenient and safe way of adding money to your account. Unibet accepts prepayment cards from Play+ PayNearMe : Quick and easy payments available from over 27,000 participating outlets

: Quick and easy payments available from over 27,000 participating outlets Cash: Visit Mohegan Sun Pocono in Wilkes-Barre and add cash to your account at the Casino Cage.

Withdrawal methods can be found from within the client by going to Bank -> Withdraw Money. It is worth remembering that certain additional documents may be required as verification before withdrawals can be processed.

The verification process may differ depending on which method was used to deposit funds.

