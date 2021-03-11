The process to regulate online gaming in Pennsylvania began in 2017 but it was a long road that got us to where we are today. After many years of legal wrangling, BetMGM PA eventually obtained a license to operate an online casino from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). They launched on December 1, 2020.

BetMGM is one of the most recent additions to the burgeoning PA online market and is sure to become one of the big players in The Keystone State. Casino enthusiasts in Pennsylvania already have a decent selection of online sites from which to choose but BetMGM PA will no doubt prove to be a welcome addition.

Roar Digital–the team behind BetMGM–was born in 2018, as a joint venture between MGM Resorts International and Entain (formerly GVC) whose interests include partypoker.

In the short time since, BetMGM has quickly established itself as one of the most trusted operators in America’s regulated online gaming markets, with online casinos now live in Michigan, New Jersey and West Virginia.

Pennsylvania for Casino and Sports — and poker is expected soon!

deposit match bonus in the casino. Top-rated slots and casino games.

slots and casino games. Operator slated to launch online poker in early 2021!

No bonus code required

BetMGM is a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International, a long-running and reliable operator in the gaming sector and listed on the stock exchange. As such BetMGM Casino PA is about as trusted an operation as you could wish for.

BetMGM employs the most up-to-date security measures in order to keep the site secure and have a VeriSign SSL certificate guaranteeing that your personal and financial detail are kept safe.

They are regulated by the PGCB and their games are independently tested to ensure fairness.

MGM resorts has won plaudits for its inclusivity programs, placing 1st in DiversityIncs ratings for regional companies in 2019 and leads the way in responsible gambling initiatives.

Welcome Bonuses

Signup Bonus 5 Best in Class

BetMGM PA welcomes players with 2 distinct bonuses via their FREEPLAY® system. The first is a $25 sign-up bonus. The second comes into play with your first real money deposit, BetMGM matching whatever amount you put into your account up to a maximum of $1000.

This kind of two-pronged bonus for new players is common among online casinos but few are as generous as the offering from BetMGM.

The $25 is credited to your account upon signing up and is as simple and unconditional as it gets. No deposit necessary, no strings attached.

The $1000 deposit match is the largest bonus of this type currently available. You will have to put in some effort in to earn it—the playthrough requirement is 15x and the offer is only valid for 14 days.

So, if you want to max out this promotion, you will be getting through $15,000 in a fortnight. But if you are lucky enough to have that kind of bankroll at your disposal, BetMGM has the best like-for-like offer out there.

$25 FREEPLAY®

This offer is exactly what it says it is: $25 automatically credited to your account on completing the registration process. Just allow up to three days for it to be credited.

This money is yours to explore BetMGM PA Casino with, allowing you to familiarize yourself with their exciting range of games before risking any of your own money.

BetMGM Casino PA $25 Freeplay Bonus: Key Facts

No deposit required to get the bonus

$25 in your account within three days

Turn it over just once so that the bonus and winnings can be withdrawn

Jackpot Slots and Live Dealer do not count

One week to complete the wagering requirement

You must make a deposit in order to request a withdrawal

The money is basically given no strings attached—it is there for you to explore the casino with. You just need to wager it just once: So you need to place just $25 in bets on the site and the bonus and any winnings from it can be withdrawn!

Even better, you have a full week to complete this requirement, so you can take your time and explore the games on offer.

You do not have to make a deposit to claim this bonus although you will have to before you can withdraw any winnings you might make from it.

The only other restriction is that the bonus cannot be used on Jackpot Slots, Live Dealer or Sports bets.

$1000 FREEPLAY® Deposit Match

When you do decide to make your first deposit, BetMGM will equal the amount you put into your account up to to a massive $1000. It is one of the most generous offers in any regulated US online casino we’ve seen.

As you can imagine, this are more stipulations attached to this bonus. There is a wagering requirement of 15x on this bonus, meaning that if a player deposits $10 and receives a $10 reward, they must wager $150. If you max the bonus and get $1000, then that’s $15,000 you need to wager so that you can withdraw your deposit, bonus and any winnings you won while playing with the bonus.

BetMGM Casino PA $1000 Deposit Bonus: Key Facts

First deposit is matched 100% up to $1000—no bonus code required.

15x wagering requirement in order to withdraw the bonus.

The bonus funds are wagered first before the deposit amount.

However, both are restricted until the wagering requirement is complete, as are any winnings.

14 days to complete the wagering requirement.

Not all games count 100% towards the wagering.

Wagering requirement on the $1000 FREEPLAY® deposit match must be met with 14 days of the offer commencing. All games are valid to play on—including Jackpot Slots—with the exception of Live Dealer games.

However, some games credit more towards the wagering requirement than others. All slots, jackpot slots, scratch games, fixed odds games, and virtual games credit at 100% though others contribute less:

Slots and jackpot slots: 100%

Scratch Games, Fixed Odds Games, Virtual Games: 100%

Roulette, Baccarat, Craps, Video Poker, Keno: 20%

Blackjack: 10%

Loyalty Program/Rewards

VIP Rewards 4.2 Good

MGM

All casinos under theResorts umbrella—both land-based and online—run the same loyalty program, called M life Rewards. Now that’s a lot of outlets! For fans of casino gaming, there is an obvious and immediate upside to this: continuity. Whether you are playing at BetMGM or Borgata or even paying a visit to The Bellagio, you will be earning points towards rewards within the same scheme.

Here, MGM has a real edge over its rivals. As one of the world’s biggest casino operators and with its huge reach across the US, it is able to offer a reward package that few, if any, could match in scope. That said, the rewards themselves may not be the most munificent around and the process by which you earn them is somewhat convoluted.

As they play, participants earn iRewards Points (iRPs) and Tier Credits. The higher your Tier status, the quicker you will earn iRPs and the better your rewards will be.

The entry-level Tier for all new players is Sapphire and that will entitle you to certain benefits such as personized offers and room discounts. However, to progress above this introductory tier, you will need to accrue 25,000 credits.

Games generate credits at various speeds but to give you an idea of the wagering requirements, $10 worth of playthrough on regular Slots will earn you a single Tier Credit.

So if you want to progress, even only to the second tier of the five on offer, you are going to have to put in some big volume.

Games

Games 4.0 Solid Start

Slots

The games on offer at BetMGM Casino PA fall into two main categories: Video Slots and Table Games. Included in these are number of Live Dealer tables.

Slot games are a staple component of any online casino worth its salt and BetMGM has a selection they can be proud of. The range of games on offer might not be quite as wide as some operators offer but there are still over 150 to choose from. It is still early days in the life of BetMGM Casino PA and more games are sure to follow.

And while they may not have the sheer numbers of some other sites, they still provide a range of a wide variation of themes. All the common themes are covered—slots in the styles of Greek Myths or Egyptian Pharaohs—as well as those based around popular video games, board games or even rock bands for example.

There are several exclusive offerings not available on other casino sites for instance MGM Grand Millions, Loot’en Khamun and Melon Madness Deluxe.

Games are brought to you by well-known providers such as Scientific Games (SG), Lightning Box, Everi and IGT. So, whether you are looking for old favorites like Starburst or Cleopatra, or are seeking out a new gaming experience from the likes of Bonanza Blast or Rakin’ Bacon!, you are sure to find what you want.

Jackpot Slots are real crowd-pleasers, as they offer the chance to win a large sum of money for a small stake. Bet MGM PA has several Jackpot variants such as Mercy of the Gods and exclusives like Melon Madness Deluxe, powered by the likes of industry leaders Win Studios and NetEnt.

Running totals are displayed in the lobby so it is easy to locate which Jackpot is offering the most lucrative payout.

Table Games

BetMGM PA has already put together a range of table games to rival any other online casino and you are sure to find your preferred choices here. There are of course several variants of traditional favorites Blackjack and Roulette but if you fancy something else there are several options to choose from, such as Baccarat, Video Poker, Three Card Poker and Let it Ride.

Live Dealer

Live Dealer tables are a relatively modern development in the world of online gaming but they have established themselves as firm favorites among players in very short order. In recent times, when a night out to visit your local casino may not have been simple or even possible, Live Dealer games have provided a welcome reminder of the thrill of a casino.

BetMGM has teamed up with Evolution to bring you these state-of-the-art casino games. Play Roulette, Blackjack or Baccarat at real life tables with real-life dealers – affording you an authentic casino experience without even having to leave your house (staying in your pajamas is optional).

In conclusion, the choice of games at BetMGM PA is adequate rather than spectacular. However, the site is very much still in its inaugural stage and with an operator possessing the experience and resources of BetMGM, we expect them to be adding many titles and features in the near future.

Cashouts and Banking

Cashouts 4.6 Top Tier

Secure and efficient financial services are a must for any player wishing to play at an online casino and BetMGM does not disappoint in this respect. BetMGM uses the most modern and robust security measures including 128 bit encryption software and authentication protocols like Verified by Visa and Mastercard SecureCode, giving players complete peace of mind regarding their funds.

The site offers an assortment of convenient methods for transferring money. So however you prefer to manage your money, you should find a system that suits you.

There are however, only two methods for withdrawals, namely Online Banking and ACH/e-check (provided by VIP Preferred™). It is not the widest choice but should cater for most online players.

It should also be noted that BetMGM New Jersey offers a considerably greater range of withdrawal methods so it is highly likely that more options will be added in the coming months.

It is good to know that BetMGM does not charge any fees on transactions although some banks may do, so it could be worth checking with your chosen financial institution. The website states that the majority of withdrawals are approved within 48 hours which is not perhaps the speediest guarantee but is satisfactory for most situations.

Mobile

Mobile 4.5 Good Choice

There are mobile apps available for bothThe iOS version can be downloaded without fuss directly from the App Store.

The Android version is a bit trickier. It is not currently available on Google Play so users will have to find the app on the BetMGM Casino site and download it from there. It would be nice to see it on the landing page but it is tucked away in a menu, which is surprising given the emphasis operators are currently putting on pushing their mobile apps.

Unfortunately for players using Chromebooks, Amazon Kindle tablets and Microsoft mobiles, those devices are not currently supported.

The BetMGM app Is equipped with a clever state-switcher function, allowing users to access their Casino from any state where gaming is regulated, without having to download separate apps for each state. Further tech updates are slated to follow soon.

BetMGM Casino Pennsylvania Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a welcome bonus for new players at BetMGM Casino PA?

BetMGM Casino PA is offering new players a tasty twofold bonus through their FREEPLAY® system: The $25 FREEPLAY® and the $1000 FREEPLAY® DEPOSIT MATCH. The former is an instant $25 bonus available upon registering and the latter is redeemable after meeting certain wagering requirements.

The $25 FREEPLAY® is available for three days after registering a new account. All games count towards wagering requirements, except Jackpot Slots and Live Dealer. You do not have to make a deposit to claim this bonus although you will have to before you can withdraw any winnings you might make from it.

Wagering requirement on the $1000 FREEPLAY® DEPOSIT MATCH must be met with 14 days of the offer commencing. All games count towards wagering requirements except Live Dealer.

This offer is exactly what it says it is: $25 automatically credited to your account on completing the registration process. This money is yours to explore BetMGM PA Casino with, allowing you to familiarize yourself with their exciting range of games before risking any of your own money.

When you do decide to make your first deposit, BetMGM will equal the amount you put into your account. There is a wagering requirement of 15x on this bonus, meaning that if a player deposits $10 and receives a $10 reward, they must wager $150 before being able to withdraw any winnings made from that bonus.

What banking methods are available?

Most of the common transaction processes are offered at BetMGM Casino PA. The deposit methods accepted at BetMGM Casino PA are:

VIP Preferred™ – ACH/e-check

Preferred™ – ACH/e-check Visa / Mastercard – credit/debit cards

PayNearMe

Discover

Electronic Transfer

Online Banking

As is common, there are not quite so many options when it comes to withdrawals. BetMGM PA provides just a couple of ways to take out your winnings but they are among the most commonly used online and should be familiar to most casino players. They are:

VIP Preferred™

Preferred™ Online Banking

Players should note that some form of official ID will need to be provided before withdrawals can be processed for the first time. This is a legal requirement under the terms of BetMGM’s license. Documents can be scanned and uploaded.

Does BetMGM Casino PA support mobile gaming?

BetMGM PA provides casino apps for iOS and Android devices. The iOS version is available on the App Store while Android users can download it from the BetMGM Casino PA site.

What games are available at BetMGM Casino PA?

The Pennsylvania arm of BetMGM’s online operations brings you all the games you would expect from such well-renowned casino. As of March 2020, there are nearly 200 games available across the following categories:

Slots (including Jackpot Slots)

Table Games

Live Dealer

What are Jackpot Slots?

Jackpot slots play just like standard slot games but the top prize increases each time somebody plays. They have become immensely popular due to the large prizes that can be won with minimal outlay.

What is the loyalty/rewards program like at BetMGM PA?

Players are enrolled into BetMGM’s M life Rewards program as a matter of course. Perks are earned through two channels: iRewards Points (iRPs)and Tier Credits. As you play casino games you will earn points concurrently in both these programs.

Points and credits are acquired at differing rates depending on which category of game is being played at the time. The table below sets out the wagering amounts necessary, in order to earn 1 iRP and 1 Tier Credit at BetMGM Pennsylvania.

Game Type Wager Amount per iRP Regular Slots $10 Progressive Jackpot Slots $15 Baccarat $25 Blackjack $25 Craps $25 Roulette $25 Video Poker $40

iRPs can be exchanged for various benefits including bonuses, Express Comps or even cash. Express Comps are redeemable at any MGM property and can be traded in for rooms, dining and various other treats.

Tier Credits count towards a player’s Tier Status and there are five stages to climb. All new members start off at Sapphire and work their way up through the levels. The higher you manage to climb, the more valuable your rewards will be. The table below details the credits necessary to qualify for each level.

Credits Earned Tier Status Zero – 24,999 Sapphire 25,500+ Pearl 75,000+ Gold 200,000+ Platinum Invitation Only Noir

Are online casinos legal in Pennsylvania?

Yes they are! The legislation that allowed online casinos was passed in October 2018, with the first sites going live in July 2019.

Is BetMGM Casino PA a legitimate site?

Yes! BetMGM was awarded a license for an online casino in late 2020. As a company based outside the state, they partnered with a land-based casino in PA.

Who is the Land-Based Partner of BetMGM Casino PA?

Shortly after acquiring their online gaming license in The Keystone State, BetMGM announced that they would be partnering with Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing / Hollywood Casino based at Penn National Race Course. The casino has been in operation since 2008.

Am I eligible to play at BetMGM PA?

As long as you are 21 or over and physically located within the state of Pennsylvania then you are legally entitled to play at online casinos for real money.

Do Players Have to be in Pennsylvania to Play on BetMGM Casino PA?

It is a legal stipulation under the Wire Act that anybody playing real money games on PA sites must be located within the state of Pennsylvania. All regulated online casinos employ geolocation trackers to ensure this is upheld.

What is Geolocation?

Geolocation is the method by which gaming sites determine where you are located. There are various components involved in this process and they are used to ensure that players from outside the state are unable to access the sites. They are on the whole, very accurate although if you live extremely close the state border, there is a small chance that your location could be incorrectly identified and therefore you might be blocked from playing online.

Can I use a Virtual Private Network ( VPN ) to play from outside the state?

No. Using a VPN to circumvent geolocation technology is an incredibly bad idea. You are almost certain to get caught eventually—and when you do, you are likely to have any winnings confiscated, your account closed, and probably be banned for life. So when your state does eventually regulate gaming within its borders, you will have nowhere to play.

Does BetMGM have an online poker room?

At the time of writing, the answer is no but that is likely to change in the coming months. BetMGM does already operate an online poker room in New Jersey and has obtained the requisite license for a similar venture in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State is the largest regulated market in the US so BetMGM will no doubt be keen to establish a presence in the state’s online poker market. You can expect a poker room for PA players to go live by summer 2021.