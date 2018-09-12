The Indian MPN poker network is set to lose another poker room, with PokerNation announcing that it will temporarily cease operations as part of a “restructuring process” from September 15.

The Indian operator stated that it is planning to launch its own customized software “with enhanced features and capability” later this year or early next year.

“Dear Players, PokerNation would be taking a break and discontinue our Poker operations as part of a restructuring process from 15th of September, 2018,” reads an official announcement published on its website by Pranav Bathija, Business Head at PokerNation.

“It is our endeavor to resume service within 90-120 days where we plan to introduce our own custom software with enhanced features and capability,” he added. “All our players will receive communication in the above regard closer to our Launch date.”