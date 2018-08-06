The Stars Group (TSG), parent company of PokerStars, has extended its partnership with New Jersey’s Resorts Casino Hotel to offer mobile and online sports betting. In conjunction with Atlantic City’s oldest casino hotel, TSG will roll out its sports betting product BetStars for the first time in the US.

TSG and Resorts previously joined forces to offer online poker in New Jersey under the PokerStars brand. Following a 14-month review process by state gaming regulators, PokerStars launched in New Jersey in 2016.

“We believe The Stars Group is uniquely qualified with the experience and insight needed to make sports betting a success in New Jersey,” said Matt Primeaux, SVP Strategy & Operations, USA at The Stars Group, in a recent press release.

“We have successfully launched the BetStars brand in many European regulated markets and we have invested heavily to create a premier global offering. Working with our longstanding partner, Resorts, we are really excited to introduce a brand-new consumer experience by bringing New Jersey fans closer to the sports and the teams that they love.”