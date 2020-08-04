Last Updated August 4, 2020

Originally Published July 3, 2019

Global online poker giant, partypoker, is the next major online poker room expected to go live in the state of Pennsylvania. All signs point to partypoker PA being available to poker players in Pennsylvania in the second half of 2020, with a potential launch date coming as soon as August.

Currently, PokerStars PA is the only online poker room up and running in Pennsylvania. The worldwide leader in online poker launched in the Keystone State in November 2019 and has enjoyed a virtual monopoly in the Pennsylvania market ever since.

While partypoker may not have been present on the first day that online gaming went live in Pennsylvania, the room has the potential to become a big player in the burgeoning US market. It is already approved to operate online poker in the state of Nevada, and it already operates in New Jersey, sharing its player pool with Borgata Poker and the BetMGM online poker room.

Preparing itself to compete with PokerStars, ROAR Digital, the US igaming and sports betting company jointly owned by MGM Resorts International and partypoker parent company GVC Holdings, announced a second round of funding in July 2020 equaling $250 million, bringing the total commitment to $450 million

When Will partypoker PA Be Available in Pennsylvania?

Partypoker PA is expected to launch in late summer or early fall of 2020.

While the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has yet to approve all aspects of the of the partypoker application, final approval could come as early as the next Board meeting on August 5, 2020, according to Cyrus Pitre, Chief Enforcement Counsel for the PGCB who stated at the last Board meeting in July that he expects ROAR, the company in charge of operating partypoker in the US, to receive final approval “in the very near future, hopefully by the next board meeting.”

Following that comment, the PGCB confirmed to pokerfuse that partypoker PA is already in testing.

“PGCB staff have been working closely with Roar to launch the Party Poker and BetMGM apps, which will include interactive slots, table games and poker,” said Doug Harbach, Director of Communications for the PGCB, in an exclusive statement to pokerfuse. “This includes testing of ROAR’s interactive gaming platform and games. PGCB anticipates overseeing a soft launch sometime this summer or early fall.”

What Welcome Bonuses Does partypoker PA Offer?

With PokerStars having already established itself in Pennsylvania, partypoker will be looking to make up some ground, and what a better way to do that than to offer new players bigger bonuses.

When creating a new partypoker PA account, you will have the option of taking advantage of some very lucrative sign-up bonuses. Poker players will likely be offered similar bonuses to what partypoker NJ offers including $25 Free and a $1000 First Deposit Match Bonus. Plus, at partypoker PA, you can claim both bonuses!

How to Get $25 Free at partypoker PA?

Players that create a new account at partypoker PA will have the opportunity to get $25 Free to play with at the tables with no deposit required. To qualify for this generous bonus, all you need to do is verify your account to prove that you are who you say you are and that you are of legal age to gamble.

That’s it! There is no deposit required and no special bonus code is needed.

After you have verified your account, you will receive the Free $25 that can be immediately used at the tables.

The Free $25 is divided into three categories:

$10 to play in poker cash games including Fast Forward Games

$5 to play in poker tournaments (MTTs or SNGs)

$10 to play Casinos games – located right in the poker client under the Casino tab, players can choose from, games such as Slots, Video Poker, Blackjack, Craps, Roulette and Live Dealer games

How to Claim the partypoker PA $1000 First Deposit Match Bonus

Players that that are eager to jump into the real money poker games at partypoker PA will be happy to know that partypoker will match 100% of their first deposit on the site up to $1000 – that is significantly higher than other First Deposit Match Bonuses.

In order to get the most out of your partypoker PA First Deposit Bonus, here is some important information that you should know:

You must make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for this bonus

The bonus is released in 10 equal parts

You will have 60 days to clear the entire bonus

The bonus can be cleared at the poker tables – $1 of the bonus is earned for every 4 points you collect playing poker – You earn 2 points for every $1 in rake or tournament fees

The bonus can also be cleared in the casino – $1 of the bonus is earned for every 8 points you collect playing casino games– You earn 2 points for every $1 in rake or tournament fees

Once a segment of your bonus is released, it will appear in your account and you can withdraw it immediately if you wish.

What Promotions Are Available at partypoker PA

In addition to offering lucrative deposit bonuses, partypoker is known for some of the best promotions in the business. In New Jersey, regular promotions include Happy Hour where players receive double loyalty points and leaderboard competitions for Sit & Go games and tournaments.

Look for partypoker PA to offer an even wider variety of promotions in Pennsylvania. Being second to the online poker market in Pennsylvania means that it will looking to take away market share from PokerStars PA, the only online poker room in the state. Such competition is usually good news for online poker players and will likely result in more attractive promotions and bigger guarantees in tournaments.

Will Players on partypoker PA Play Against Players on partypoker NJ?

When partypoker PA launches in 2020 it will not share liquidity with partypoker NJ, but players and the industry alike are hopeful that eventually the player pools in all of the partypoker US markets will be combined to bring players bigger tournament prize pools and more frequent running cash games and Sit N Gos.

Talks between gaming regulators in Pennsylvania and New Jersey about sharing player liquidity and joining the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA) have already taken place, but the uncertainty around the outcome of the Wire Act case has caused the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to put a pause on its plans to allow players in the state to compete against players in other US states where partypoker is offered.

How Good is the partypoker Software?

The partypoker software makes up one of the best online poker platforms in the industry. With more than a decade of development and a large multi-national corporation behind it, players will find that the partypoker software is one of the best in the business.

Players can largely customize their experience on the partypoker platform including personalizing the look, sounds, and buttons.

The screenshot below shows you the Advanced settings that can be customized, and if you look at the menu on the left, you will see the categories of options that can be customized including creating custom buttons to help you in placing your bets.

The feature set for the partypoker US Network is similar to the software used by the company in international markets, and a fresh new update in July 2020 brought the US version even closer to the company’s primary software offering.

The latest update included a long list of improvements and the addition of some new features including:

A new table layout

The ability to see your stack in big blinds (a popular feature for tournament players)

The introduction Progressive Knockout ( PKO ) tournaments

) tournaments More customization options

Is partypoker PA Available on Mobile Devices for Apple and Android?

The partypoker software is available for both desktop and mobile devices. The mobile platform can be accessed on iOS and Android devices. You can even play on your iPad.

The partypoker mobile platform allows players to play cash games, tournaments, Sit & Gos and even fastforward games – the operator’s fast fold poker variant that moves you to a new table with a fresh hand as soon as you fold or drag a pot.

The mobile app is designed to allow play with one hand and makes it easy for players to get in on the action while on the go.

What Games Are Available at partypoker PA

partypoker offers one of the most diverse game offerings in the industry. Besides the regular cash games, multi-table tournaments (MTTs) and Sit & Gos (SNGs) and tournaments options, it also runs fastforward—the operator’s fast-fold game variant, bounty tournaments (including the newly added PKO tournaments), and several game variants including Stud and Omaha games.

What Type of Loyalty Program and Rewards Does partypoker PA Offer?

In addition to lucrative promotions, partypoker PA also offers a rewards program to give its players extra value and incentive to play on its site.

Sometimes referred to as “rackback” (because some online poker players find it useful to measure the amount/value of the rewards in terms of how much money in rake and fees they pay), the loyalty program at partypoker PA is a tiered system that provides larger rewards for its most active customers.

The mechanics of the loyalty program are simple and easy to understand.

The more you play, the more loyalty points you earn.

The more loyalty points you earn, the higher the level you will achieve.

The higher the level you achieve, the more you earn in rewards.

There are 4 levels in the partypoker PA rewards program that are based on the number of points a player earns each month (Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Palladium):

Bronze – Everyone starts at Bronze, so there is no minimum number of points you need to earn each month for this level.

– Everyone starts at Bronze, so there is no minimum number of points you need to earn each month for this level. Silver – Earn just 50 points a month to maintain this level.

– Earn just 50 points a month to maintain this level. Gold – Players that earn a minimum of 750 points per month will achieve this level.

– Players that earn a minimum of 750 points per month will achieve this level. Palladium – Players that earn a minimum of 2000 points per month will get the honor of achieving partypoker PA’s highest reward level.

Players earn 2 points for every $1 paid in tournament fees and rake contributed at the cash game tables.

We have complied some data and put it into a chart that allows players to see how the different tiers of the rewards program translates into rakeback.

partypoker PA Rewards/Rakeback Comparison Table

Rewards Level Points/Month Rakeback Equivalent Bronze 0 6.7% cashback Silver 50 15.4% cashback Gold 750 20.5% cashback Palladium 2000 30.7% cashback

Rewards at partypoker PA take the form of tournament tickets and cash prizes. Players can choose the rewards they would like in the points store.

What Banking Methods Are Available at partypoker PA?

Partypoker makes it easy for players to get money on and off the site. There are plenty of low cost (and in many cases, no cost) options available to quickly deposit or withdraw your money.

Partypoker PA Deposit Methods

There are several ways to fund your online poker account at partypoker PA, but we have found that the best way is to use Online Banking Transfers (also known as eChecks, Instant Checks, and ACH transfers). Online Banking Transfers are a quick, easy, and inexpensive way to move money from your checking account directly to your online poker account.

Even if you need to move money from your savings account, Online Banking Transfers offers the same convenience and speed.

But partypoker PA offers a wide variety of other banking options including:

Credit Cards – Vias, MasterCard, Discover, AMEX and Party PlayPlus are all accepted, but be aware that some credit card transactions may be declined due to policies of the issuing bank.

– Vias, MasterCard, Discover, and Party PlayPlus are all accepted, but be aware that some credit card transactions may be declined due to policies of the issuing bank. eWallets – Popular eWallets such as PayPal and Skrill can be used to fund your partypoker account

and Skrill can be used to fund your partypoker account Cash – You can use cash to fund your account by making a deposit at the land-based casino cage. You can also use cash with the PayNearMe system that allows players to load cash on a PayNearMe card at local 7-Eleven stores.

Partypoker Withdrawal Methods

Just like with deposits, we have found that the best way to get your money off of partypoker PA is to use Online Banking Transfers (also known as eChecks, Instant Checks, and ACH transfers). Online Banking Transfers are a quick, easy, and inexpensive way to move money from your checking account directly to your online poker account.

To begin the withdrawal process, go to the Cashier from the partypoker PA lobby to request a withdrawal.

Withdrawals are usually processed in 48 hours with many occurring much more quickly, however, due to security measures, some withdrawal requests can take up to 5 business days to process.

We have found that the quickest way to withdraw your money is to use the same method that you used to deposit (which in many cases partypoker partypoker insists upon), but in some instances such as is the case with credit cards, withdrawals are not allowed and players will need to choose another method.

It is important to note that you will be required to have a photo ID on file in order to process your first withdrawal request.

Is partypoker PA Connected to a Land-Based Casino in Pennsylvania?

The US arm of partypoker is operated by ROAR Digital, which is the result of a partnership between MGM Resorts International and partypoker’s parent company GVC Holdings.

MGM also has a partnership with Boyd Gaming Corporation and has stated that it intends to provide market access to its partner GVC (partypoker) through its partnership with Boyd.

In Pennsylvania, Boyd owns Valley Forge Casino Resort which has been approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to offer online poker.