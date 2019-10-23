On the morning of July 15, 2019, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course became the first legal and regulated online casino to launch in the state.

On the first day of its soft launch testing period, Hollywood Casino offered a series of slots titles along with various video poker variants and Baccarat. The following day, the game offering was expanded and continues to be improved upon.

Hollywood Casino was also among the first casinos to apply for special permission from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to offer Interactive Gaming (igaming) in the Commonwealth. The casino took advantage of a discounted fee of $10 million offered by the PGCB for its licensees that wanted to conduct all three of the categories of interactive games including online slot machines, casino table games, and poker.

The casino was also the first to open a sportsbook in the state following the dismantling of the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) by the US Supreme Court in May 2018.

HollywoodCasino.com Welcome Bonus

As a way of providing people in Pennsylvania an easy way to tryout the new online casino games and slots, HollywoodCasino.com is offering a special $25 bonus to players that open a new account. Most importantly, no deposit is required to redeem this Welcome Bonus!

The $25 Welcome Bonus is good through the end of the year, but it can only be redeemed once per player. Upon the successful creation of a new account, the bonus money will be added to the player’s Bonus Balance. From there, the bonus money must be wagered at least one time in order for it to be eligible for withdrawal. Plus, any winnings from playing the bonus money will be immediately added to the player’s Cash Balance.

There is no need to enter a bonus or promotional code to take advantage of this offer. Simply sign up and the $25 bonus credits will be added to your account.

Other online casinos offer players a matching bonus where a bonus equal to their first deposit ( up to a certain dollar amount) is added to their account. Some of these First Deposit Bonuses can be quite lucrative and provide additional value to the promotional offer.

Promotion Bonus Code Minimum Deposit Wagering Requirements Last Verified $25 FREE None Needed None 1x Playthrough October 23 First Deposit Match Bonus Up To $500 Welcome $10 20x Playthrough within 60 days October 23

HollywoodCasino.com Invite a Friend Promotion Bonus

In addition to its Welcome Bonus, HollywoodCasino.com is trying to get players to its new online casino by encouraging them to spread the word.

When a registered player invites a new player to the site, both players can benefit. So how does it work? Just send someone a link through the Invite a Friend page and when they create a new account, deposit and wager at least $50, $25 in bonus credits will be deposited into the referring player’s account and also in the invited player’s account.

The invited player has 60 days to complete the deposit and wagering requirements to be eligible for the bonus offer.

As with the Welcome offer, the bonus credits must be wagered at least once to be converted to cash which can be withdrawn. And, any winnings from playing the bonus money will be immediately added to the player’s Cash Balance.

Hollywood Rewards Program

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course offers its players access to the industry-leading mychoice rewards program that allows players to earn rewards at over 35 Penn National Gaming locations around the country, and players at HollywoodCasino.com are also eligible to participate in the program. Online players just need to link their existing mychoice account to their HollywoodCasino.com by contacting Customer Support.

mychoice is free to join and provides benefits such as Free SlotPlay®, discounts on hotel accommodations, entertainment and dining, plus comps, bonus entries into promotions, and exclusive invitations to special events.

Players that are part of the Marquee Rewards® program can also pair their online account to their existing rewards account to earn while playing online. The Marquee Rewards® program will be transitioning to mychoice in 2020.

The mychoice program has five tiers that offer increasing benefits. Players can advance through the tier levels by accumulating points.

• CHOICE 0 – 999 points

• ADVANTAGE 1,000 – 17,999 points

• PREFERRED 18,000 – 49,999 points

• ELITE 50,000 – 199,999 points

• OWNERS CLUB 200,000+ points

Benefits can be redeemed for generous rewards across a variety of categories including:

• Hotel & Dining

• Gaming

• Services

• Extraordinary Benefits (including a 1-year Mercedes-Benz lease)

Online Casino Software Provider

Penn National entered an agreement with NetEnt in October 2018. The deal allows HollywoodCasino.com to utilize the online gaming content from NetEnt. In addition, Penn National also has an agreement with IGT to offer its online casino games.

For sports betting, Penn National has secured the services of William Hill.

Hollywood Casino Online App

Some mobile users will be happy to know that they can access the real money casino games and slots at HollywoodCasino.com via the Hollywood Casino App for Android users. The app is only available from the HollywoodCasino.com website as the Google Play store does not currently allow gambling apps.

Users installing the Hollywood Casino App may need to change their setting to allow apps from sources other than the Google Play store to be installed on their devices.

So far iPhone users are out of luck as there isn’t yet an Apple app.

Hollywood Online Casino Games

HollywoodCasino.com has access to a wide variety of casino game titles though its partnerships with IGT and NetEnt.

Currently, there are more than 60 slot titles available for play. Hollywood has a series of exclusive slot titles that cannot be found at other Pennsylvania online casinos including:

• Cleopatra

• Da Vinci Diamonds

• Wheel of Fortune

There is also a selection of video poker games provided by industry leader Game King. The following nine different video poker variants are available for those that are serious about their video poker play:

• Jacks or Better

• Bonus Poker

• Bonus Poker Deluxe

• Double Bonus Poker

• Double Double Bonus Poker

• Triple Double Bonus Poker

• Deuces Wild Poker

• Deuces Wild Bonus Poker

• Joker Poker

Table games offered at HollywoodCasino.com include blackjack, roulette and Baccarat. There are five different varieties of roulette including American Roulette which has two green slots on the wheel (0 and 00), European Roulette which as a single green slot (0).

Live Dealer table games have not yet been added to the offering but are expected in the near future.

Hollywood Online Banking Options

The are a variety of ways to fund your HollywoodCasino.com account and withdraw your winnings. Most deposit methods make the funds available for play immediately with the longest wait time just 30 minutes. Withdrawal methods vary between immediate transfers to your bank account and 2-3 business days for other methods.

The table below provides an overview of the deposit and withdrawal methods available at HollywoodCasino.com.