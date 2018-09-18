Everything You Need to Know about Phil Galfond’s Run It Once Poker

When is the site launching?

Run It Once has not yet offered the official launch date although the site was supposed to launch during the Summer. Phil Galfond in his latest blog video gave a sneak peak of the software with real-money gameplay and talked about the features, interface improvements, and what the roadmap for the site will look like moving forward.

However, Galfond also said that we “won’t reach perfection” this year seeming to suggest that not all features will be released at the launch.

The site has been in development for two years and has been doing private beta testing since April this year. On September 13, the site went live for a special invite-only real money beta test for the first time. Hundreds of players around the world participated in this beta testing that ran for three hours from 11:00 to 14:00 EST.

Will there be more beta testing? If yes, how do I apply for beta testing?

It is expected that there will be more real money beta testing in the coming weeks and opening up the trial to more players and adding in more features. Players can apply for beta testing by logging in to their site and click on “I Want In!”

Will Run It Once Poker be available in my region?

The site operates internationally under a Malta license—so if you usually have access to the international player pools on sites like PokerStars, 888, and partypoker, you should be able to access Run It Once Poker when it launches. This includes Canada, South America much of Europe, including Sweden, Finland, Russia and Germany (with the exception of one state). It is available in the UK too, thanks to RIO’s UKGC license.

The company is considering its options in the smaller licensed jurisdictions, like Denmark and Bulgaria. It is not expected to be live in these jurisdictions at launch. Similarly, jurisdictions with segregated player pools are also understood to be on its radar—Spain, France, Italy, Portugal etc—but not on the immediate roadmap.

Due to the legal situation, the site will not be available across the United States. The operator has not indicated any interest to enter the legal state based markets of New Jersey or Nevada, nor future states expected to go live with real money online poker, like Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Here’s what the terms and conditions say: “Games for real money shall only be available to players residing (and physically located) in a jurisdiction which does not prohibit the offering of such games by persons licensed in Malta.”

Players residing in the following full list of countries cannot participate in any real money games or create an account on RIO poker: Afghanistan, Australia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany (State of Schleswig-Holstein), Greece, Guyana, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Syria, Uganda, United States of America, Vanuatu, Yemen.

What games will be available at launch? At what currency will the games be available?

The first phase of launch will offer only poker cash games with both No Limit Hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha variants. Cash games will be offered as 6-max and the games will run in Euro (€) currency.

When will RIO poker be adding other formats like tournaments, sit & go’s, Fast-fold tables?

The site expects to launch Tournaments, Sit & Go’s and other formats in its second phase launch. Phil Galfond has also said that he wants to offer other niche variants including mixed games as well. However, the company’s first priority is to launch tournaments and sit & go’s ahead of the mixed games.

What are my Deposit/Withdrawal Options? Will the site accept cypto-currencies?

During the real money beta test deposit and withdrawal options at Run It Once Poker were Visa/MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, bank transfer powered by Trustly, and AstroPay. However, depending on the player’s location, these payment methods may vary, and the options could change at launch.

The site is not expected to accept cryptocurrencies at the time of launch—but it could be on the roadmap. Phil Galfond stated on Reddit when asked about his site will accept cryptocurrencies:

I view this as one of the top priorities among the things that we haven’t solved yet. Regulations regarding crypto transactions are evolving quickly, and we are investigating options which are compliant with our regulators’ requirements. I am sure that we’ll be able to eventually, but the when = as soon as they let us

Will there be any deposit bonus or promotions?

As of now, the site has not announced any deposit bonus or other promotions. However, the site did offer free €10 to all those players who made a deposit of at least €30 as a thank you for participating in the beta test. It is expected that the site will announce plenty of bonuses and promotions ahead of the official launch date.

Will players be able to choose their own table or seat in Run It Once Poker? Also, will players be able to join the cash game table with a customized buy-in?

No, players won’t be able to pick their own table or seat. Run It Once Poker has adopted blind-lobby functionality which it calls “AutoSeat.” Under this system, players simply choose the game and stake and are automatically taken to an available seat. If no seat is immediately available, players join a global waiting list.

All the cash games will have a fixed buy-in of 100 big blinds.

Will there be any cap to the number of tables a player can play?

Yes, cash game tables will be limited to six tables for every player. Phil Galfond in one of his blog updates asked the poker community to vote whether four- or six-table maximum would be better for the site, laying out the pros and cons for both.

“I’ve seen table caps discussed in many places … these days, public sentiment seems to have shifted in favor of a low table cap,” Galfond said in his blog post.

“People argue that mass multitablers are 'bad for the games. Personally, I believe that in large part, the 'right’ table cap will change over time, based on the player pool, skill gaps, and a number of other factors,” he added.

The community voted for six-max and hence the table cap is six tables.

Has the site announced the rake structure? What is the rewards program or rakeback structure?

No, Run It Once Poker has yet to reveal the rake structure of the games.

However, during the beta testing, the rake was charged at 4.50% for NLHE and 4.25% for PLO. The site has clearly mentioned that this rake structure is only for beta testing.

The site has not announced its rewards program yet. It is expected to be announced soon.

Will Run It Once Poker allow the use of HUDs and other third-party tools?

No, HUDs will not be allowed at Run It Once Poker. Instead, the software will provide an inbuilt system that will act as a HUD through its unique Dynamic Avatar feature (see below).

As for other third-party tools, the answer is no—the site will take a hard-line stance against any tools that are used during gameplay to assist the player. The site’s terms and conditions say:

The use of any software program which facilitates artificial intelligence or automated play is strictly prohibited, and the company will take proactive measures to detect and prevent any use of prohibited software.

All other third party poker assistance programs are prohibited during gameplay. This includes any software that provides information about the playing habits or actions of the other players at the table, software that provides advice on playing strategy, or any software that interacts directly with the client including scripts or macros. This prohibition applies to all offerings unless explicitly stated otherwise.

How does the Dynamic Avatar system work?

Dynamic Avatar system is a unique innovative industry-first feature that has been implemented as part of the company’s plan to disincentivize the use of HUDs and “bumhunting”. The site has not revealed the full details of its unique Dynamic Avatar system. However, it is believed that dynamic avatars work based on how players play their hands.

“Our Dynamic Avatars only take into account hands you’ve played against an individual opponent, just like your own HUD would, so you may display an expression to one opponent that is different than what your other opponent sees,” wrote Phil Galfond in May.

For example, a player who plays “loose aggressive” will show an angry face, a player who plays “very loose aggressive” will show an enraged face. Similarly, a player who doesn’t play too many hands displays “sleepy” expression. A player who is new to the table will appear with no expression and will be labelled as “New Player”.

From Grinning to Angry, from Enraged to ROTFL, Game Face to Puzzled, there are several facial expressions that change regularly based on the player’s recently observed play style.

Interestingly, the expressions which players see are based on the hands they have played against that player at the table.

Does the site allow players to take notes?

Yes, players can make a note on other players by clicking on the avatar of the player. The site also allows marking players with five different color coding. However, they will be valid for only four hours.

Will players be able to communicate with other players?

Run It Once Poker won’t be providing a traditional chat box table. Instead, players will be able to communicate with other players through a limited set of emoji’s and acronyms such as “NH”, “TY”, “YOLO”.

