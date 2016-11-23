Finnish authorities approve Europe’s first ever liquidity sharing deal between two regulated markets.

The progressive jackpot mini-game rolls out across the global PokerStars software.

William Hill and Betsson are understood to have exited the market, and others may follow.

Strong start to the year for the world’s second largest online poker room with an innovative new promo.

New card collection game tailors the payouts and minimum stakes based on an individual’s play history.

The New Year sees a new brand in Finland, a new law in the Czech Republic, new fees in the UK and a new appointment in Spain.

Amendments have finally been submitted to the EC, but the questions over its implementation remain.

Innovative new mini-game at the lottery sit and go tables to be followed by €10 million Winamax Series 17.

New online poker games, updated software, changes to the way fans will watch poker, the first-ever European shared liquidity agreement and more.

MPN launches a new “back to basics” The Classic series, while partypoker schedules a new record-breaking Powerfest to coincide with TCOOP and 888’s Super XL.

The first PokerStars Championship is underway in the Bahamas, and Edgar Stuchly talks about the goals and challenges of the newly branded events.

Here is a round up of top stories that you may have missed over the holidays.

Thank you PokerStars for these videos of the EPT for when we are feeling nostalgic.

Poker Stories is a new podcast series from CardPlayer — giving you insight into some of pokers best players and personalities on the circuit with informal laid back interviews.

Players are coming from as far afield as Australia, making the 10,000 mile trip to play in this prestigious event.

In Jake Cody’s latest vlog, the professional poker player opens up and gets unusually personal about his struggles with what he calls mini depression.

Thanks to pokernyhederne and some cryptic tweets from Doyle Brunson it was revealed that the two men who lost their shit in the Bellagio’s high stakes Bobby’s Room were none other than Gus Hansen and David Oppenhiem.

Dan Smith, Martin Crowley, his brother Tom Crowley along with many others from the Poker and DFS community have managed to raise $1.7 million for charity.

I am way behind the times as I am only now discovering Andrew Neeme’s vlogs despite him already having over 29,000 followers on YouTube.

Why Darts Is Taking Over The World A revolution is going on in the world of televised live sport right now and it might not be one on your radar. As… Tue, Dec 27

Sam Trickett Lost $3 Million Pot In Macau HighStakes DB have revealed that Sam Trickett once lost a $3m pot in Macau playing at the high stakes tables. Fri, Dec 23

The 5 Second Rule with Fatima de Melo Fatima de Melo plays a hilarious round of The 5 Second Rule with Sarah Herring from PokerNews at EPT Prague. Fri, Dec 23

Jamie Staples: Using Twitch to Create a Community Around Poker Audio interview with the PokerStars Team Online pro, one of the biggest poker live streamers on Twitch. Fri, Dec 23

Beautiful Pic of Liv Boree & Igor Kurganov Surfaces From EPT Prague During the last ever European Poker Tour event, this gem surfaced of Liv Boeree and Igor Kurganov. Wed, Dec 21

Liv Boeree: The Impressionist During some downtime at the EPT Prague PokerNews’ Sarah Herring sat down with PokerStars Pro Liv Boeree to play Heads Up, where she turns her hand to impersonating Kitty Kuo, Tony G and Phil Laak. Wed, Dec 21

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Dwyane Wade Things might be getting silly over with PokerStars #RaiseIt challenge as Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwyane Wade are now RaisingIt with water bottles. Though I much preferred the trick shots between Neymar Jr and Ronaldo, this new one is still fairly enjoyable. But, it makes me remember I am not as young as I think when I see Wade doing the new style running man, and wishing it had never changed. Wed, Dec 21

November A Down Month For New Jersey Online Poker Operators post growing online casino revenues for the third straight month. Wed, Dec 21

Natural8 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway Xuan Liu who is an ambassador for Natural8 Poker is the face of their 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway. Tue, Dec 20

Andrew Lichtenberger Launches Poker Site Andrew “Luckychewy” Lichtenberger announced last week that he was launching an online poker site called Luckychewypoker which is now currently live here with play money. Tue, Dec 20

This Week in Poker Podcasts The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory. Mon, Dec 19

Fedor Holz Challenges You To Read 40 _useful_ Books Before The End of The Year We are bit late to the party on this, but back in late November Fedor Holz challenged his twitter followers to read or listen to 40 new books before the end of the year. All in the name of bettering yourself. I think. Sat, Dec 17

The Future of Handicapping is in TRAKUS But Nobody Knows it Yet One of my favorite handicapping innovations in the past decade is the TRAKUS information available for a select group… Sat, Dec 17

Phil Hellmuth Covets WPT Title Never one to be outdone Phil Hellmuth sat down with PokerNews during the World Poker Tour Five Diamond World Poker Classic to talk about how winning a WPT title is creeping up his priority list. Sat, Dec 17

Cate Hall vs Mike Dentale It’s been hard not to notice the twitter shit storm between Cate Hall and Mike Dentale that has been rumbling on for what seems like weeks. But finally Joey Ingram stepped up to the plate to explain exactly what is going on between the pair. Sat, Dec 17

Gretna Racing Asks Judge to Change Florida Banked Card Game Ruling In a motion filed this week, attorneys for Creek Entertainment Gretna, a pari-mutuel racing facility and poker room… Sat, Dec 17

This Week in Poker Podcasts The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory. Mon, Dec 12

Sometimes a Show Bet is the Best Bet I am a win bettor. My handicapping focuses on finding a horse at a price that I think will cross the wire first. But… Sun, Dec 11

New Vid Spotlights Hellmuth & Selbst Blowups Thanks Doug Polk for this recent video of some famous poker hands from Phil Hellmuth and Vanessa Selbst — which ends up in Polk creating his own Top 5 Selbst poker moments. Thu, Dec 08

Watch: Jason Somerville Q&A Jason Somerville took time out at the Deepstacks Poker Tour Championship to sit down and share some of his wisdom in a recent Q&A session. Tue, Dec 06

Negreanu Catches Phil Hellmuth Mid Brag Amazing. Daniel Negreanu catches The Poker Brat Phil Hellmuth mid brag, just before he is about to name drop. Tue, Dec 06

Trump Blocks Doyle Brunson On Twitter After months of openly supporting Trump on twitter and being the self proclaimed biggest supporter of Trump in Nevada, Doyle Brunson has been shunned from Trump’s social media feed. And he doesn’t know why. Mon, Dec 05

This Week in Poker Podcasts The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory. Mon, Dec 05

Mike Sexton Tells How He Lost $500 Million By Selling PartyPoker Shares Too Early Hindsight is a wonderful thing but it can also be a double edged sword — as WPT winner Mike Sexton knows only too well. Fri, Dec 02

Sit n Go Coaching With Collin Moshman & Doug 'WCGRider' Polk Collin Moshman, coach and best selling author of Sit 'n Go Strategy,Heads-Up No-Limit Hold 'em, and The Math of Hold’em sat down virtually with Doug Polk to bring you a free Sit n Go coaching session courtesy of PokerStrategy. Fri, Dec 02

Nationals Are GPL Champs The Montreal nationals are the first Champions of the Global Poker League after defeating the Berlin Bears 6-5 in an… Fri, Dec 02

Full Field of 12 in Del Mar’s G1 Hollywood Derby Saturday’s G1 Hollywood Derby will feature a full field of 12 three year olds and will be run at 1-1/8 miles over Del… Fri, Dec 02

Berlin Bears Take on Montreal Nationals for Global Poker League Championship The GPL Finals begin Thursday at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 11PM CET at the GPL Arena in Las Vegas. Thu, Dec 01

Rock N’ Roll Slots Popular with Mobile Gamers Online gaming has rapidly grown in popularity in recent years as the games have become legal and regulated in jurisdictio… Thu, Dec 01

LadyLucks New Look LadyLucks is an online mobile casino with a range of games including blackjack, roulette and slot machines. It recently… Thu, Dec 01

Liv Boeree On High Stakes Giving Liv Boeree has teamed up with The Life You Can Save and her charityRaising for Effective Giving as part of the social media movement #givingtuesday to help us understand the importance of making educated and informed decisions when it comes to charitable donations . Wed, Nov 30

Montreal Nationals Advance to Global Poker League Finals Eurasia Conference playoffs take place in The Cube later today. Wed, Nov 30

Table Talk with Polk & Papi The new show from Doug Polk and Joey Ingram is here: Table Talk with Polk & Papi. Tue, Nov 29

This Week in Poker Podcasts The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory. Tue, Nov 29

PokerStars’ Neil Johnson: Poker Shot Clock Not “Welcoming” for Most Players Neil Johnson, Head of Live Poker Operations for PokerStars, has years of experience with poker in land-based venues…. Wed, Nov 23

Brian Hastings Moving On From Poker, Brewing Tea Instead Brian Hastings is moving on from this turbulent industry of poker. Mon, Nov 28

The worlds of NBA and Soccer Collide NBA champ Dwayne Wade is the latest sports star to take up the PokerStars #RaiseIt social media challenge. Mon, Nov 28

DNegs Breaks Down The 2016 WSOP Main Event Final Table In the latest episode of The Full Contact Podcast Daniel Negreanu breaks down all the action from the WSOP Final Table and why coaching may be a bad thing for some of the November Niners. Wed, Nov 23

Check Out: More Vlogs From Jake Cody Team PokerStars Pro, Jake Cody made his foray into the world of poker vlogs last week and now has followed up with two more vlogs that follow him in Florida and London. Wed, Nov 23