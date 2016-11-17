There’s more than two dozen online poker promotions running this month—here’s a handy guide to them all.

Operators post growing online casino revenues for the third straight month.

Khelo365 and ClubEmpire are now licensed to offer online poker internationally under Nagaland license, the first of its kind in the country.

GPL China, a new online poker room, US affiliates cash in, Harry Reid allegations and much more.

Top two operators will kickstart 2017 with big tournament series.

More cash game hands have been dealt in Portugal in the first few weeks than were in a pre-Spin & Go Spain—despite a population a fifth of the size.

Discussions between Amaya and its former CEO terminate.

Audio interview with the PokerStars Team Online pro, one of the biggest poker live streamers on Twitch.

Finnish authorities approve Europe’s first ever liquidity sharing deal between two regulated markets.

The progressive jackpot mini-game rolls out across the global PokerStars software.

The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory.

Andrew “Luckychewy” Lichtenberger announced last week that he was launching an online poker site called Luckychewypoker which is now currently live here with play money.

Xuan Liu who is an ambassador for Natural8 Poker is the face of their 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway.

Things might be getting silly over with PokerStars #RaiseIt challenge as Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwyane Wade are now RaisingIt with water bottles. Though I much preferred the trick shots between Neymar Jr and Ronaldo, this new one is still fairly enjoyable. But, it makes me remember I am not as young as I think when I see Wade doing the new style running man, and wishing it had never changed.

During some downtime at the EPT Prague PokerNews’ Sarah Herring sat down with PokerStars Pro Liv Boeree to play Heads Up, where she turns her hand to impersonating Kitty Kuo, Tony G and Phil Laak.

During the last ever European Poker Tour event, this gem surfaced of Liv Boeree and Igor Kurganov.

Fatima de Melo plays a hilarious round of The 5 Second Rule with Sarah Herring from PokerNews at EPT Prague.

HighStakes DB have revealed that Sam Trickett once lost a $3m pot in Macau playing at the high stakes tables.

A revolution is going on in the world of televised live sport right now and it might not be one on your radar. As…

Fedor Holz Challenges You To Read 40 _useful_ Books Before The End of The Year We are bit late to the party on this, but back in late November Fedor Holz challenged his twitter followers to read or listen to 40 new books before the end of the year. All in the name of bettering yourself. I think. Sat, Dec 17

The Future of Handicapping is in TRAKUS But Nobody Knows it Yet One of my favorite handicapping innovations in the past decade is the TRAKUS information available for a select group… Sat, Dec 17

Phil Hellmuth Covets WPT Title Never one to be outdone Phil Hellmuth sat down with PokerNews during the World Poker Tour Five Diamond World Poker Classic to talk about how winning a WPT title is creeping up his priority list. Sat, Dec 17

Cate Hall vs Mike Dentale It’s been hard not to notice the twitter shit storm between Cate Hall and Mike Dentale that has been rumbling on for what seems like weeks. But finally Joey Ingram stepped up to the plate to explain exactly what is going on between the pair. Sat, Dec 17

Gretna Racing Asks Judge to Change Florida Banked Card Game Ruling In a motion filed this week, attorneys for Creek Entertainment Gretna, a pari-mutuel racing facility and poker room… Sat, Dec 17

Sometimes a Show Bet is the Best Bet I am a win bettor. My handicapping focuses on finding a horse at a price that I think will cross the wire first. But… Sun, Dec 11

New Vid Spotlights Hellmuth & Selbst Blowups Thanks Doug Polk for this recent video of some famous poker hands from Phil Hellmuth and Vanessa Selbst — which ends up in Polk creating his own Top 5 Selbst poker moments. Thu, Dec 08

Watch: Jason Somerville Q&A Jason Somerville took time out at the Deepstacks Poker Tour Championship to sit down and share some of his wisdom in a recent Q&A session. Tue, Dec 06

Negreanu Catches Phil Hellmuth Mid Brag Amazing. Daniel Negreanu catches The Poker Brat Phil Hellmuth mid brag, just before he is about to name drop. Tue, Dec 06

Trump Blocks Doyle Brunson On Twitter After months of openly supporting Trump on twitter and being the self proclaimed biggest supporter of Trump in Nevada, Doyle Brunson has been shunned from Trump’s social media feed. And he doesn’t know why. Mon, Dec 05

Mike Sexton Tells How He Lost $500 Million By Selling PartyPoker Shares Too Early Hindsight is a wonderful thing but it can also be a double edged sword — as WPT winner Mike Sexton knows only too well. Fri, Dec 02

Sit n Go Coaching With Collin Moshman & Doug 'WCGRider' Polk Collin Moshman, coach and best selling author of Sit 'n Go Strategy,Heads-Up No-Limit Hold 'em, and The Math of Hold’em sat down virtually with Doug Polk to bring you a free Sit n Go coaching session courtesy of PokerStrategy. Fri, Dec 02

Nationals Are GPL Champs The Montreal nationals are the first Champions of the Global Poker League after defeating the Berlin Bears 6-5 in an… Fri, Dec 02

Full Field of 12 in Del Mar’s G1 Hollywood Derby Saturday’s G1 Hollywood Derby will feature a full field of 12 three year olds and will be run at 1-1/8 miles over Del… Fri, Dec 02

Berlin Bears Take on Montreal Nationals for Global Poker League Championship The GPL Finals begin Thursday at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 11PM CET at the GPL Arena in Las Vegas. Thu, Dec 01

Rock N’ Roll Slots Popular with Mobile Gamers Online gaming has rapidly grown in popularity in recent years as the games have become legal and regulated in jurisdictio… Thu, Dec 01

LadyLucks New Look LadyLucks is an online mobile casino with a range of games including blackjack, roulette and slot machines. It recently… Thu, Dec 01

Liv Boeree On High Stakes Giving Liv Boeree has teamed up with The Life You Can Save and her charityRaising for Effective Giving as part of the social media movement #givingtuesday to help us understand the importance of making educated and informed decisions when it comes to charitable donations . Wed, Nov 30

Montreal Nationals Advance to Global Poker League Finals Eurasia Conference playoffs take place in The Cube later today. Wed, Nov 30

Table Talk with Polk & Papi The new show from Doug Polk and Joey Ingram is here: Table Talk with Polk & Papi. Tue, Nov 29

Brian Hastings Moving On From Poker, Brewing Tea Instead Brian Hastings is moving on from this turbulent industry of poker. Mon, Nov 28

The worlds of NBA and Soccer Collide NBA champ Dwayne Wade is the latest sports star to take up the PokerStars #RaiseIt social media challenge. Mon, Nov 28

DNegs Breaks Down The 2016 WSOP Main Event Final Table In the latest episode of The Full Contact Podcast Daniel Negreanu breaks down all the action from the WSOP Final Table and why coaching may be a bad thing for some of the November Niners. Wed, Nov 23

Check Out: More Vlogs From Jake Cody Team PokerStars Pro, Jake Cody made his foray into the world of poker vlogs last week and now has followed up with two more vlogs that follow him in Florida and London. Wed, Nov 23

Pics! Jason Mercier & Natasha Barbour Tie The Knot After a few minutes of creeping on Twitter, we have managed to round up some of the best photos from the much anticipated wedding of Jason Mercier and Natasha Barbour. Wed, Nov 23

PokerStars’ Neil Johnson: Poker Shot Clock Not “Welcoming” for Most Players Neil Johnson, Head of Live Poker Operations for PokerStars, has years of experience with poker in land-based venues…. Wed, Nov 23

WATCH: Phil Hellmuth & Antonio Esfandiari in the Pilot Episode of The Final Table The new poker show with Phil Hellmuth and Antonio Esfandiari as studio analysts, Joe Stapleton as the host and Maria Ho and David Tuchman as co-commentators can now be watched on YouTube. Mon, Nov 21

A United Front: Finally The Poker Community Agrees On Something When Tim Ferriss the author of The New York Times & Wall Street Journal bestseller The 4-Hour Workweek put out a tweet asking for interview questions for Phil Hellmuth — who will appear on his podcast Fear (less) — I doubt he thought it would bring together the long since polarised poker community as one united front. Sat, Nov 19

Mike Sexton Stages Epic Comeback to Win His First World Poker Tour Title Mike Sexton held the chip lead heading into the Final Table of the partypoker.net WPT Montreal, and he survived to make… Sat, Nov 19

Churchill Downs’ G3 Cardinal Handicap Is a Good Betting Race Now that championship season is over we can get back to the bread and butter of horseplayers by handicapping SaturdayR… Sat, Nov 19

Video Poker Rules & Variations Video poker sits somewhere between poker and slots. It’s a fixed odds game, popular in Vegas as well as online, that… Sat, Nov 19

Will The U.S. Presidential Election 2016 Affect Online Poker? Many are wondering if President-Elect Donald Trump will be good or bad for online poker in America. If you have been… Thu, Nov 17

WATCH: Mike Sexton Go For His First WPT Title At The Final Table of partypoker.net WPT Montreal partypoker ambassador and World Poker Tour announcer Mike Sexton entered the Final Table of the partypoker.net WPT Montreal as the chipleader. Thu, Nov 17

Everything You Need to Know About The GTO Club In Joey Ingram’s latest video he tells us all we need to know about his GTO Club. Thu, Nov 17