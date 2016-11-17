This Week in Poker Podcasts
The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory.
Why Darts Is Taking Over The World
A revolution is going on in the world of televised live sport right now and it might not be one on your radar. As…
Sam Trickett Lost $3 Million Pot In Macau
HighStakes DB have revealed that Sam Trickett once lost a $3m pot in Macau playing at the high stakes tables.
The 5 Second Rule with Fatima de Melo
Fatima de Melo plays a hilarious round of The 5 Second Rule with Sarah Herring from PokerNews at EPT Prague.
Jamie Staples: Using Twitch to Create a Community Around Poker
Audio interview with the PokerStars Team Online pro, one of the biggest poker live streamers on Twitch.
Beautiful Pic of Liv Boree & Igor Kurganov Surfaces From EPT Prague
During the last ever European Poker Tour event, this gem surfaced of Liv Boeree and Igor Kurganov.
Liv Boeree: The Impressionist
During some downtime at the EPT Prague PokerNews’ Sarah Herring sat down with PokerStars Pro Liv Boeree to play Heads Up, where she turns her hand to impersonating Kitty Kuo, Tony G and Phil Laak.
Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Dwyane Wade
Things might be getting silly over with PokerStars #RaiseIt challenge as Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwyane Wade are now RaisingIt with water bottles. Though I much preferred the trick shots between Neymar Jr and Ronaldo, this new one is still fairly enjoyable. But, it makes me remember I am not as young as I think when I see Wade doing the new style running man, and wishing it had never changed.
November A Down Month For New Jersey Online Poker
Operators post growing online casino revenues for the third straight month.
Natural8 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway
Xuan Liu who is an ambassador for Natural8 Poker is the face of their 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway.
Andrew Lichtenberger Launches Poker Site
Andrew “Luckychewy” Lichtenberger announced last week that he was launching an online poker site called Luckychewypoker which is now currently live here with play money.
Full Tilt's "The Deal" Game Comes to PokerStars
The progressive jackpot mini-game rolls out across the global PokerStars software.
Playtech Receives Approval for Shared Poker Liquidity between Austria and Finland
Finnish authorities approve Europe’s first ever liquidity sharing deal between two regulated markets.
Regulation Insight
Canada, Poland, France, Finland and more.
Baazov Ends Bid to Buy Amaya and Take PokerStars Private
Discussions between Amaya and its former CEO terminate.
Under Similar Launch Conditions, Traffic on PokerStars Portugal Has Exceeded That of Spain
More cash game hands have been dealt in Portugal in the first few weeks than were in a pre-Spin & Go Spain—despite a population a fifth of the size.
PokerStars TCOOP and 888's Super XL Will Go Head to Head in January
Top two operators will kickstart 2017 with big tournament series.
Poker Insight
GPL China, a new online poker room, US affiliates cash in, Harry Reid allegations and much more.
Indian State of Nagaland Issues First Two Licenses for Online Poker
Khelo365 and ClubEmpire are now licensed to offer online poker internationally under Nagaland license, the first of its kind in the country.
Here's How Every Online Poker Room is Celebrating Christmas This Year
There’s more than two dozen online poker promotions running this month—here’s a handy guide to them all.
Latest poker training videos
- Hot $162 Hand History Review with Matthew “theginger45” Hunt (Part 4) on Tournament Poker Edge
- Stop & Go: Calculating Re-Shove Equity on Tournament Poker Edge
- Hot $162 Hand History Review with Matthew “theginger45” Hunt (Part 3) on Tournament Poker Edge
- Hot $162 Hand History Review with Matthew “theginger45” Hunt (Part 2) on Tournament Poker Edge
- WSOP Main Event Hand History Review with Andrew Brokos (Part 10) on Tournament Poker Edge
Fedor Holz Challenges You To Read 40 _useful_ Books Before The End of The Year
We are bit late to the party on this, but back in late November Fedor Holz challenged his twitter followers to read or listen to 40 new books before the end of the year. All in the name of bettering yourself. I think.
The Future of Handicapping is in TRAKUS But Nobody Knows it Yet
One of my favorite handicapping innovations in the past decade is the TRAKUS information available for a select group…
Phil Hellmuth Covets WPT Title
Never one to be outdone Phil Hellmuth sat down with PokerNews during the World Poker Tour Five Diamond World Poker Classic to talk about how winning a WPT title is creeping up his priority list.
Cate Hall vs Mike Dentale
It’s been hard not to notice the twitter shit storm between Cate Hall and Mike Dentale that has been rumbling on for what seems like weeks. But finally Joey Ingram stepped up to the plate to explain exactly what is going on between the pair.
Gretna Racing Asks Judge to Change Florida Banked Card Game Ruling
In a motion filed this week, attorneys for Creek Entertainment Gretna, a pari-mutuel racing facility and poker room…
Lucky Chewy Poker: Pro Aims to Appease Community with New “Low Rake” Poker Room
Andrew “LuckyChewy” Lichtenberger launches poker room “by the players for the players.”
Jake Cody On Being Robbed While Skinny Dipping
Episode Six of Jake Cody’s vlog is here.
Bill Perkins Is Such a Baller He Live Streams From His Yacht
Sometimes a Show Bet is the Best Bet
I am a win bettor. My handicapping focuses on finding a horse at a price that I think will cross the wire first. But…
New Vid Spotlights Hellmuth & Selbst Blowups
Thanks Doug Polk for this recent video of some famous poker hands from Phil Hellmuth and Vanessa Selbst — which ends up in Polk creating his own Top 5 Selbst poker moments.
MPN Slices Effective Rake as Lottery Sit and Gos Found to Be “Too Difficult to Win”
Jackpot contribution sliced from over 5% to under 1% on “Fish Party” tournaments so skillful players can consistently win.
Watch: Jason Somerville Q&A
Jason Somerville took time out at the Deepstacks Poker Tour Championship to sit down and share some of his wisdom in a recent Q&A session.
Negreanu Catches Phil Hellmuth Mid Brag
Amazing. Daniel Negreanu catches The Poker Brat Phil Hellmuth mid brag, just before he is about to name drop.
Trump Blocks Doyle Brunson On Twitter
After months of openly supporting Trump on twitter and being the self proclaimed biggest supporter of Trump in Nevada, Doyle Brunson has been shunned from Trump’s social media feed. And he doesn’t know why.
Mike Sexton Tells How He Lost $500 Million By Selling PartyPoker Shares Too Early
Hindsight is a wonderful thing but it can also be a double edged sword — as WPT winner Mike Sexton knows only too well.
Sit n Go Coaching With Collin Moshman & Doug 'WCGRider' Polk
Collin Moshman, coach and best selling author of Sit 'n Go Strategy,Heads-Up No-Limit Hold 'em, and The Math of Hold’em sat down virtually with Doug Polk to bring you a free Sit n Go coaching session courtesy of PokerStrategy.
Nationals Are GPL Champs
The Montreal nationals are the first Champions of the Global Poker League after defeating the Berlin Bears 6-5 in an…
Full Field of 12 in Del Mar’s G1 Hollywood Derby
Saturday’s G1 Hollywood Derby will feature a full field of 12 three year olds and will be run at 1-1/8 miles over Del…
Check out Phil Hellmuth's Official Logo
Looks good Phil!
Berlin Bears Take on Montreal Nationals for Global Poker League Championship
The GPL Finals begin Thursday at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 11PM CET at the GPL Arena in Las Vegas.
Rock N’ Roll Slots Popular with Mobile Gamers
Online gaming has rapidly grown in popularity in recent years as the games have become legal and regulated in jurisdictio…
LadyLucks New Look
LadyLucks is an online mobile casino with a range of games including blackjack, roulette and slot machines. It recently…
Liv Boeree On High Stakes Giving
Liv Boeree has teamed up with The Life You Can Save and her charityRaising for Effective Giving as part of the social media movement #givingtuesday to help us understand the importance of making educated and informed decisions when it comes to charitable donations .
Montreal Nationals Advance to Global Poker League Finals
Eurasia Conference playoffs take place in The Cube later today.
Table Talk with Polk & Papi
The new show from Doug Polk and Joey Ingram is here: Table Talk with Polk & Papi.
Brian Hastings Moving On From Poker, Brewing Tea Instead
Brian Hastings is moving on from this turbulent industry of poker.
The worlds of NBA and Soccer Collide
NBA champ Dwayne Wade is the latest sports star to take up the PokerStars #RaiseIt social media challenge.
DNegs Breaks Down The 2016 WSOP Main Event Final Table
In the latest episode of The Full Contact Podcast Daniel Negreanu breaks down all the action from the WSOP Final Table and why coaching may be a bad thing for some of the November Niners.
Check Out: More Vlogs From Jake Cody
Team PokerStars Pro, Jake Cody made his foray into the world of poker vlogs last week and now has followed up with two more vlogs that follow him in Florida and London.
Pics! Jason Mercier & Natasha Barbour Tie The Knot
After a few minutes of creeping on Twitter, we have managed to round up some of the best photos from the much anticipated wedding of Jason Mercier and Natasha Barbour.
PokerStars’ Neil Johnson: Poker Shot Clock Not “Welcoming” for Most Players
Neil Johnson, Head of Live Poker Operations for PokerStars, has years of experience with poker in land-based venues….
WATCH: Phil Hellmuth & Antonio Esfandiari in the Pilot Episode of The Final Table
The new poker show with Phil Hellmuth and Antonio Esfandiari as studio analysts, Joe Stapleton as the host and Maria Ho and David Tuchman as co-commentators can now be watched on YouTube.
A United Front: Finally The Poker Community Agrees On Something
When Tim Ferriss the author of The New York Times & Wall Street Journal bestseller The 4-Hour Workweek put out a tweet asking for interview questions for Phil Hellmuth — who will appear on his podcast Fear (less) — I doubt he thought it would bring together the long since polarised poker community as one united front.
Mike Sexton Stages Epic Comeback to Win His First World Poker Tour Title
Mike Sexton held the chip lead heading into the Final Table of the partypoker.net WPT Montreal, and he survived to make…
Dan Smith Matching Charity Donations Up To $175,000
Wow. Dan Smith is doing something really remarkable.
Churchill Downs’ G3 Cardinal Handicap Is a Good Betting Race
Now that championship season is over we can get back to the bread and butter of horseplayers by handicapping SaturdayR…
Video Poker Rules & Variations
Video poker sits somewhere between poker and slots. It’s a fixed odds game, popular in Vegas as well as online, that…
Will The U.S. Presidential Election 2016 Affect Online Poker?
Many are wondering if President-Elect Donald Trump will be good or bad for online poker in America. If you have been…
WATCH: Mike Sexton Go For His First WPT Title At The Final Table of partypoker.net WPT Montreal
partypoker ambassador and World Poker Tour announcer Mike Sexton entered the Final Table of the partypoker.net WPT Montreal as the chipleader.
Everything You Need to Know About The GTO Club
In Joey Ingram’s latest video he tells us all we need to know about his GTO Club.
WATCH: Latest Videos From The Super High Roller Celebrity Shootout
Vanessa Selbst, Daniel Negreanu, Phil Hellmuth and Antonio Esfandiari are all battling it out in the latest videos from PokerCentral in the Super High Roller Celebrity Shootout.