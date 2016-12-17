Poker Central Chronicles Brit Charlie Carrel's Rise To Top

Poker Central Chronicles Brit Charlie Carrel's Rise To Top

Poker Central has caught up with the Brit that has got everyone talking, Charlie Carrel, to find out what makes him tick and how he deals with the three-year run that has seen him become a VIP in the world of High Rollers.

How to Play Pocket Jacks With Scott Seiver

Card Player has now brought to us Poker Stories with Scott Seiver thanks to their new “audio series that features casual interviews with some of the game’s best players and personalities.”

Phil Ivey To Fight $10 Million Borgata Ruling

With law suits and counter suits in the edge-sorting court case that won’t quite go away, it has been announced via NorthJersey.com that Phil Ivey seeks to appeal the court ruling that he owes Borgata $10m – following the news back in December that he was going to have repay his winnings.

Multi-Accounting Multi-Millionaires

In a recent Twitch stream from Bill Perkins’ Thirst Lounge challenge, multi-millionaire bad-boy Dan Bilzerian jumped onto Perkins’ account to play on Amercia’s Card Room (ACR) in some casual $10/$20 heads-up NLH.

Last week at the first PokerStars Championship event in the Bahamas, pokerfuse got the opportunity to sit down with PokerStars Pro Barry Greenstein who spoke&#8230;

Storytelling with Barry Greenstein

In some stories you may have never heard, Greenstein touches on the UltimateBet scandal, his stepson Joe Sebok, why PokerStars should be considered a “good actor” in the US and much more.

Jason Somerville: "2016 Was The Best Year of My Life"

The great guys over at PokerPT caught up with PokerStars Team Pro Jason Somerville at the PokerStars Championship Bahamas this week where Somerville revealed that 2016 was “the best year” of his life.

Tom "Durrrr" Dwan New Poster Boy for Poker Training Site

Malaysian businessman, Paul Phua, who frequents some of the biggest cash game in the world, has now officially launched his poker training site: PaulPhuaPoker and seems to have none other than the reclusive Tom “Durrrr” Dwan as a poster boy for the site.

Doyle Brunson Dishes The Dirt On Bobby's Room Bust Up

Thanks to pokernyhederne and some cryptic tweets from Doyle Brunson it was revealed that the two men who lost their shit in the Bellagio’s high stakes Bobby’s Room were none other than Gus Hansen and David Oppenhiem.

Jake Cody Gets Personal In New Vlog

In Jake Cody’s latest vlog, the professional poker player opens up and gets unusually personal about his struggles with what he calls mini depression.

Liv Boeree: The Impressionist

During some downtime at the EPT Prague PokerNews’ Sarah Herring sat down with PokerStars Pro Liv Boeree to play Heads Up, where she turns her hand to impersonating Kitty Kuo, Tony G and Phil Laak.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Dwyane Wade

Things might be getting silly over with PokerStars #RaiseIt challenge as Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwyane Wade are now RaisingIt with water bottles. Though I much preferred the trick shots between Neymar Jr and Ronaldo, this new one is still fairly enjoyable. But, it makes me remember I am not as young as I think when I see Wade doing the new style running man, and wishing it had never changed.

Andrew Lichtenberger Launches Poker Site

Andrew “Luckychewy” Lichtenberger announced last week that he was launching an online poker site called Luckychewypoker which is now currently live here with play money.

Phil Hellmuth Covets WPT Title

Never one to be outdone Phil Hellmuth sat down with PokerNews during the World Poker Tour Five Diamond World Poker Classic to talk about how winning a WPT title is creeping up his priority list.

Cate Hall vs Mike Dentale

It’s been hard not to notice the twitter shit storm between Cate Hall and Mike Dentale that has been rumbling on for what seems like weeks. But finally Joey Ingram stepped up to the plate to explain exactly what is going on between the pair.