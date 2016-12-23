Nominees Revealed for American Poker Awards
Mike Sexton is up for a recording breaking three awards: Tournament Performance of the Year, Poker Moment of the Year and Media Content of the Year.
Hellmuth Hoping for Poker Brat Best Seller
Looks like Phil Hellmuth is hoping for a New York Times Best Seller from his autobiography Poker Brat.
Daniel Negreanu Reviving YouTube Channel
It looks like DNegs is entering the fray of YouTube with the likes of Doug Polk as he has announced that he will be creating regular content on his YouTube channel.
Jamie Staples Signs With PokerVision
Looks like PokerStars Team Pro and Twitch sensation Jamie Staples will be joining PokerVision to help grow the love of poker to a burgeoning audience.
Playtech Invests in World’s Largest Live Casino Studio
The popularity of the “live casino” experience has prompted Playtech, one of the world’s largest online gaming operators,...
PokerStarsNJ Player Turns $10 into $100k
Join in the moment when a player on the PokerStars.NJ site ran up $10 into $100,000 on the Spin & Go’s that are new to the site.
WATCH LIVE: Heads Up Grudge Match Between William Kassouf & Stacy Matuson
Get in on the action as William Kassouf goes head to head with Stacy Matuson in their long awaited grudge match.
Chasting (or Chasing) The Poker Dream with Joey Ingram
After grinding out 47,000 words over 10 days for his book called “Chasting The Poker Dream: The Qualities of a Successful Poker Player”, yeah, Ingram unfortunately managed to get a typo in the title, it looks like Chicago Joey has won another prop bet.
Moorman is Coming in 2017
Refraining from any Book of Moorman puns, it looks like 888poker Ambassador and the most successful online poker player in history , Chris Moorman will have a new book that will be hitting shelves this summer possibly during the WSOP.
Will Portugal Have Shared Liquidity for Online Poker?
The National Association of Online Gamblers (ANAon), a Portuguese group that advocates on behalf of consumers, has…
Not Even Coach Doug Can Save Us From Online Poker's Judgement Day
Not that I was ever really expecting Doug Polk to be the next John Conner, but it seems that even his alter-ego, Coach Doug, is enough to save the human crew in the Brains V AI challenge from what might have been the Judgement Day of online poker as we know it.
Get To Know Worm From Rounders
Poker Central has released a new Who Is video. This time they take a short look at Edward Norton who played Worm. in the film Rounders.
Prospects for US Online Poker in 2017: A State-by-State Overview
Hope that the current four-year drought in online poker legislation finally ends in 2017 is balanced by the fear that a nationwide online gaming ban is more realistic than ever.
There's a New Lottery Sit and Go in France Where the Lowest Winning Prize is Getting Your Buy-in Back
Betclic France introduces Wild Twister, where the lowest payout is just one buy-in.
Regulation Insight
DFS gets regulated in Malta, grassroots efforts in Australia, and everything you need to know about the Czech Republic.
PokerStars Live Finds Solid Footing in London
The prize pool was more than double the guarantee at PokerStars’ first ever European tournament under its new Festival branding.
Poker Insight
PokerStars trials automated seating, MPN trials a timed heads up sit and go, Unibet fixes 71 things and the WSOP triples down online.
PokerStars Set to Return to Czech Republic Under Country's First International License
From the quagmire of the bungled Czech 2017 gambling laws, a single Red Spade rises.
MPN Trials New Timed Heads Up Sit and Gos
“Ten Minute Heads Up” forces players all in once the timer runs down.
Winamax Staffs Up for Ambitious European Expansion
French market leader eyes Portugal, Spain, Italy and the UK ahead of expected cross-border liquidity sharing.
888--Not PokerStars--Signs Up One of Twitch's Most Popular Poker Streamers
Parker “TonkaaaaP” Talbot signs on as 888 Ambassador.
Regulation Insight
Confusion in Australia and the Czech Republic, full year figures from the US and Italy, and the latest on European shared liquidity.
One Giant Leap for AI
Some of the best No Limit Hold’em minds (and bodies) joined forces to take on what is the most advanced AI poker program ever created.
Michael Dentale Says Cate Hall To Be "Punished" For Her "Big Mouth"
I am sure Dentale just means it metaphorically when he says Cate Hall will be “punished” for “her big mouth.”
This Week in Poker Podcasts
The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory.
Snooker Legend Stephen Hendry Takes Down PokerStars Media Event in London
It turns out that seven-time World Snooker Champion Stephen Hendry is a tour-de-force on both the snooker and poker felt.
Field Set for the $12 Million Pegasus World Cup
The inaugural running of the race is a nice step forward for our sport. People are excited about horse racing in…
WATCH: No One Does A Meltdown Quite Like Phil Hellmuth
Because everyone loves a Phil Hellmuth meltdown, PokerStars has raided the archives to put together Hellmuth’s top 5 hissy fits.
WATCH: Kid Poker Learning To Ballroom Dance
It looks like poker might not be the only thing Daniel Negreanu is good at.
High School Math Teacher Admits to a Felony to Support Online Poker
David Shick, a high school math teacher in the state of Washington, testified at an online poker hearing that he once made a “supplemental income” from playing online poker, despite it being a felony in his state.
Poker Central Chronicles Brit Charlie Carrel's Rise To Top
Poker Central has caught up with the Brit that has got everyone talking, Charlie Carrel, to find out what makes him tick and how he deals with the three-year run that has seen him become a VIP in the world of High Rollers.
PokerStars New “Seat Me” System Will Remove Table and Seat Selection from the Lobby
Players will also have limited access to observe cash game action.
NYX Approved in Three Canadian Provinces
Las Vegas based NYX Gaming Group has reason to celebrate after receiving approval from gaming regulators in three…
The "Gale-Force Mistress of Pot Odd and Bluff Ratios" Tells Her Story
Recently published in Salon.com, Eileen Sutton recounts how as a 55 years old divorced Lower East Side writer suffering from anxiety about death, she found salvation in the underground poker scene of New York City.
WATCH: How Christian Harder Took Down The PokerStars Championship Bahamas Main Event
Now we can all watch the moment that Christian Harder became the first Main Event winner of the newly rebranded PokerStars Championship Bahamas.
How to Play Pocket Jacks With Scott Seiver
Card Player has now brought to us Poker Stories with Scott Seiver thanks to their new “audio series that features casual interviews with some of the game’s best players and personalities.”
ICYMI: Brand New Poker Central Podcast Drops
Remko Rinkema and Brent Hanks are at the helm of the brand new Poker Central Podcast which launched last week on iTunes— new episodes will air every Monday.
New Jersey Online Poker and Casino Revenue 2016: Key Stats and Graphs
The launch of PokerStars grew online poker revenue in New Jersey by 11% in 2016.
What A Private Poker Lesson With Daniel Negreanu Looks Like
Ever wondered what a private poker lesson with Daniel Negreanu looks like?
Phil Ivey To Fight $10 Million Borgata Ruling
With law suits and counter suits in the edge-sorting court case that won’t quite go away, it has been announced via NorthJersey.com that Phil Ivey seeks to appeal the court ruling that he owes Borgata $10m – following the news back in December that he was going to have repay his winnings.
Jamie Kerstetter Becomes BorgataPoker.com Ambassador
Jamie Kerstetter is the latest poker pro to be signed up as an ambassador of BorgataPoker.com. Here she talks to Matt Clark as to why this latest partnership means so much to her.
2017: The Year of The Durrrr Challenge?
It looks like 2017 might be the year that Tom “Durrrr” Dwan and Daniel “Jungelman” Cates can resurrect the Durrrr Challenge.
Multi-Accounting Multi-Millionaires
In a recent Twitch stream from Bill Perkins’ Thirst Lounge challenge, multi-millionaire bad-boy Dan Bilzerian jumped onto Perkins’ account to play on Amercia’s Card Room (ACR) in some casual $10/$20 heads-up NLH.
WATCH: The Coolest Video From PokerStars Championship Bahamas
If this isn’t the coolest video to come out of the first-ever PokerStars Championship in the Bahamas, we don’t know what is.
Storytelling with Barry Greenstein
In some stories you may have never heard, Greenstein touches on the UltimateBet scandal, his stepson Joe Sebok, why PokerStars should be considered a “good actor” in the US and much more.
Annie Duke on Trump: "Aggression Is Hard To Play Against"
The Duchess of Poker Annie Duke is spreading her wings and is now billing herself as “A Professional Speaker & Decision Strategist” — just check out her YouTube page to see what I am talking about.
Check Out The All Strategy Podcast From Daniel Negreanu
Daniel Negreanu has promised that his next podcast will will teach us a lot — as it is an entire episode focused solely on poker strategy.
Poker, Streaming and Big Brother Strategy: Get to Know PokerStars Team Pro Kevin Martin
During the PokerStars Championship Bahamas Kevin Martin opened up about his journey, from radio, to live poker, his stint in the Big Brother house, and finally about online poker and Twitch streaming.
Raising for Effective Giving Planning a High Roller Charity Poker Tournament in 2017
PokerStars Team Pro, Liv Boeree took time out of her busy schedule at PokerStars Championship Bahamas to talk about a…
The Grudge Match Between William Kassouf & Stacy Matuson Is On!
Earlier this week, Stacy Matuson challenged Mr Coconuts William Kassouf to a heads up match at 888Live Poker Festival at King’s Casino Rozvadov in February.
Orangutan is Aaron Paul's New Favorite Word
What’s Aaron Paul’s pick at karaoke? His celebrity crush? Does he even have a computer?
Breeder’s Cup Steroid Scandal Needs To Be Addressed
Masochistic, the 2nd place finisher in the 2016 Breeder’s Cup Sprint was disqualified after testing positive for traces…
Online Gaming Ads Popular in Sweden
The gambling industry is one of the more active sectors when it comes to advertising in the country of Sweden. The…
Live Poker with a Thirty Second Timer: PokerStars Deals First Ever “Shot Clock” Tournament
At the request of players, PokerStars adds a highroller shot-clock tournament to the PokerStars Championship Bahamas schedule.
Jason Somerville: "2016 Was The Best Year of My Life"
The great guys over at PokerPT caught up with PokerStars Team Pro Jason Somerville at the PokerStars Championship Bahamas this week where Somerville revealed that 2016 was “the best year” of his life.
PokerStars Championship Bahamas Watch the Day 4 Main Event Livestream Now!
Catch all the latest action from the Bahamas, with 32 players returning to the felt to fight for the $480k first place prize and the first ever PokerStars Championship Main Event Trophy.
Kevin Hart Answers 2 Minutes of Rapid Fire Questions
Everybody’s favourite funnyman Kevin Hart was among the first to hit the tables at the inaugural PokerStars Championship Bahamas that kicked off last week.
Watch Now: PokerStars Championship Bahamas Main Event Day 3
Feature table streaming live now.
The Fight for US Regulated Online Poker: An Interview with Run It Up’s Jason Somerville
Starting January 20, Jason Somerville embarks on a 10 week run during which he plans to live stream poker almost every day.
Aaron Paul and Kevin Hart Hit the Bahamas for PokerStars’ Inaugural Championship Festival
Breaking Bad star having fun in the $5000 PokerStars Championship Bahamas Main Event.
Tom "Durrrr" Dwan New Poster Boy for Poker Training Site
Malaysian businessman, Paul Phua, who frequents some of the biggest cash game in the world, has now officially launched his poker training site: PaulPhuaPoker and seems to have none other than the reclusive Tom “Durrrr” Dwan as a poster boy for the site.
WATCH: The Latest Videos From PokerStars Championships Bahamas
For those of us not lucky enough to be at the Atlantis Resort in The Bahamas for the first-ever PokerStars Championship Bahamas, we will just have to keep ourselves occupied by watching videos from those that are.
Andrew Neeme & His Search For 5/10 Games In Vegas
I am way behind the times as I am only now discovering Andrew Neeme’s vlogs despite him already having over 29,000 followers on YouTube.
Dan Smith Rallies DFS & Poker Community, Raises $1.7 Million for Charity
Dan Smith, Martin Crowley, his brother Tom Crowley along with many others from the Poker and DFS community have managed to raise $1.7 million for charity.
More Than $6 Million Guaranteed at the Borgata Winter Poker Open
Qualifiers and satellites are running daily.
Doyle Brunson Dishes The Dirt On Bobby's Room Bust Up
Thanks to pokernyhederne and some cryptic tweets from Doyle Brunson it was revealed that the two men who lost their shit in the Bellagio’s high stakes Bobby’s Room were none other than Gus Hansen and David Oppenhiem.
Jake Cody Gets Personal In New Vlog
In Jake Cody’s latest vlog, the professional poker player opens up and gets unusually personal about his struggles with what he calls mini depression.
Over 250 Online Qualifiers From Over 40 Countries To Attend The PokerStars Championship Bahamas
Players are coming from as far afield as Australia, making the 10,000 mile trip to play in this prestigious event.
Jason Koon on Credit Card Roulette, Tom Dwan's $2 Million Bad Beat and More
Poker Stories is a new podcast series from CardPlayer — giving you insight into some of pokers best players and personalities on the circuit with informal laid back interviews.
Saying Goodbye To The EPT
Thank you PokerStars for these videos of the EPT for when we are feeling nostalgic.
Top Poker News You May Have Missed Over the Holidays
Here is a round up of top stories that you may have missed over the holidays.
Why Darts Is Taking Over The World
A revolution is going on in the world of televised live sport right now and it might not be one on your radar. As…
Jamie Staples: Using Twitch to Create a Community Around Poker
Audio interview with the PokerStars Team Online pro, one of the biggest poker live streamers on Twitch.
Sam Trickett Lost $3 Million Pot In Macau
HighStakes DB have revealed that Sam Trickett once lost a $3m pot in Macau playing at the high stakes tables.
The 5 Second Rule with Fatima de Melo
Fatima de Melo plays a hilarious round of The 5 Second Rule with Sarah Herring from PokerNews at EPT Prague.