Confusion in Australia and the Czech Republic, full year figures from the US and Italy, and the latest on European shared liquidity.

“Ten Minute Heads Up” forces players all in once the timer runs down.

From the quagmire of the bungled Czech 2017 gambling laws, a single Red Spade rises.

PokerStars trials automated seating, MPN trials a timed heads up sit and go, Unibet fixes 71 things and the WSOP triples down online.

The prize pool was more than double the guarantee at PokerStars’ first ever European tournament under its new Festival branding.

DFS gets regulated in Malta, grassroots efforts in Australia, and everything you need to know about the Czech Republic.

It looks like poker might not be the only thing Daniel Negreanu is good at.

Because everyone loves a Phil Hellmuth meltdown, PokerStars has raided the archives to put together Hellmuth’s top 5 hissy fits.

The inaugural running of the race is a nice step forward for our sport. People are excited about horse racing in…

It turns out that seven-time World Snooker Champion Stephen Hendry is a tour-de-force on both the snooker and poker felt.

I am sure Dentale just means it metaphorically when he says Cate Hall will be “punished” for “her big mouth.”

Some of the best No Limit Hold’em minds (and bodies) joined forces to take on what is the most advanced AI poker program ever created.

Poker Central has released a new Who Is video. This time they take a short look at Edward Norton who played Worm. in the film Rounders.

Not that I was ever really expecting Doug Polk to be the next John Conner, but it seems that even his alter-ego, Coach Doug, is enough to save the human crew in the Brains V AI challenge from what might have been the Judgement Day of online poker as we know it.

Refraining from any Book of Moorman puns, it looks like 888poker Ambassador and the most successful online poker player in history , Chris Moorman will have a new book that will be hitting shelves this summer possibly during the WSOP.

After grinding out 47,000 words over 10 days for his book called “Chasting The Poker Dream: The Qualities of a Successful Poker Player”, yeah, Ingram unfortunately managed to get a typo in the title, it looks like Chicago Joey has won another prop bet.

The National Association of Online Gamblers (ANAon), a Portuguese group that advocates on behalf of consumers, has…

High School Math Teacher Admits to a Felony to Support Online Poker David Shick, a high school math teacher in the state of Washington, testified at an online poker hearing that he once made a “supplemental income” from playing online poker, despite it being a felony in his state. Thu, Jan 26

Poker Central Chronicles Brit Charlie Carrel's Rise To Top Poker Central has caught up with the Brit that has got everyone talking, Charlie Carrel, to find out what makes him tick and how he deals with the three-year run that has seen him become a VIP in the world of High Rollers. Thu, Jan 26

NYX Approved in Three Canadian Provinces Las Vegas based NYX Gaming Group has reason to celebrate after receiving approval from gaming regulators in three… Thu, Jan 26

The "Gale-Force Mistress of Pot Odd and Bluff Ratios" Tells Her Story Recently published in Salon.com, Eileen Sutton recounts how as a 55 years old divorced Lower East Side writer suffering from anxiety about death, she found salvation in the underground poker scene of New York City. Wed, Jan 25

WATCH: How Christian Harder Took Down The PokerStars Championship Bahamas Main Event Now we can all watch the moment that Christian Harder became the first Main Event winner of the newly rebranded PokerStars Championship Bahamas. Wed, Jan 25

How to Play Pocket Jacks With Scott Seiver Card Player has now brought to us Poker Stories with Scott Seiver thanks to their new “audio series that features casual interviews with some of the game’s best players and personalities.” Tue, Jan 24

ICYMI: Brand New Poker Central Podcast Drops Remko Rinkema and Brent Hanks are at the helm of the brand new Poker Central Podcast which launched last week on iTunes— new episodes will air every Monday. Tue, Jan 24

New Jersey Online Poker and Casino Revenue 2016: Key Stats and Graphs The launch of PokerStars grew online poker revenue in New Jersey by 11% in 2016. Tue, Jan 24

What A Private Poker Lesson With Daniel Negreanu Looks Like Ever wondered what a private poker lesson with Daniel Negreanu looks like? Tue, Jan 24

This Week in Poker Podcasts The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory. Mon, Jan 23

Phil Ivey To Fight $10 Million Borgata Ruling With law suits and counter suits in the edge-sorting court case that won’t quite go away, it has been announced via NorthJersey.com that Phil Ivey seeks to appeal the court ruling that he owes Borgata $10m – following the news back in December that he was going to have repay his winnings. Sat, Jan 21

Jamie Kerstetter Becomes BorgataPoker.com Ambassador Jamie Kerstetter is the latest poker pro to be signed up as an ambassador of BorgataPoker.com. Here she talks to Matt Clark as to why this latest partnership means so much to her. Sat, Jan 21

2017: The Year of The Durrrr Challenge? It looks like 2017 might be the year that Tom “Durrrr” Dwan and Daniel “Jungelman” Cates can resurrect the Durrrr Challenge. Thu, Jan 19

Multi-Accounting Multi-Millionaires In a recent Twitch stream from Bill Perkins’ Thirst Lounge challenge, multi-millionaire bad-boy Dan Bilzerian jumped onto Perkins’ account to play on Amercia’s Card Room (ACR) in some casual $10/$20 heads-up NLH. Thu, Jan 19

WATCH: The Coolest Video From PokerStars Championship Bahamas If this isn’t the coolest video to come out of the first-ever PokerStars Championship in the Bahamas, we don’t know what is. Thu, Jan 19

Storytelling with Barry Greenstein In some stories you may have never heard, Greenstein touches on the UltimateBet scandal, his stepson Joe Sebok, why PokerStars should be considered a “good actor” in the US and much more. Wed, Jan 18

Annie Duke on Trump: "Aggression Is Hard To Play Against" The Duchess of Poker Annie Duke is spreading her wings and is now billing herself as “A Professional Speaker & Decision Strategist” — just check out her YouTube page to see what I am talking about. Wed, Jan 18

Check Out The All Strategy Podcast From Daniel Negreanu Daniel Negreanu has promised that his next podcast will will teach us a lot — as it is an entire episode focused solely on poker strategy. Wed, Jan 18

Poker, Streaming and Big Brother Strategy: Get to Know PokerStars Team Pro Kevin Martin During the PokerStars Championship Bahamas Kevin Martin opened up about his journey, from radio, to live poker, his stint in the Big Brother house, and finally about online poker and Twitch streaming. Wed, Jan 18

This Week in Poker Podcasts The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory. Mon, Jan 16

Raising for Effective Giving Planning a High Roller Charity Poker Tournament in 2017 PokerStars Team Pro, Liv Boeree took time out of her busy schedule at PokerStars Championship Bahamas to talk about a… Sat, Jan 14

The Grudge Match Between William Kassouf & Stacy Matuson Is On! Earlier this week, Stacy Matuson challenged Mr Coconuts William Kassouf to a heads up match at 888Live Poker Festival at King’s Casino Rozvadov in February. Sat, Jan 14

Orangutan is Aaron Paul's New Favorite Word What’s Aaron Paul’s pick at karaoke? His celebrity crush? Does he even have a computer? Sat, Jan 14

Breeder’s Cup Steroid Scandal Needs To Be Addressed Masochistic, the 2nd place finisher in the 2016 Breeder’s Cup Sprint was disqualified after testing positive for traces… Sat, Jan 14

Online Gaming Ads Popular in Sweden The gambling industry is one of the more active sectors when it comes to advertising in the country of Sweden. The… Fri, Jan 13

Jason Somerville: "2016 Was The Best Year of My Life" The great guys over at PokerPT caught up with PokerStars Team Pro Jason Somerville at the PokerStars Championship Bahamas this week where Somerville revealed that 2016 was “the best year” of his life. Thu, Jan 12

PokerStars Championship Bahamas Watch the Day 4 Main Event Livestream Now! Catch all the latest action from the Bahamas, with 32 players returning to the felt to fight for the $480k first place prize and the first ever PokerStars Championship Main Event Trophy. Thu, Jan 12

Kevin Hart Answers 2 Minutes of Rapid Fire Questions Everybody’s favourite funnyman Kevin Hart was among the first to hit the tables at the inaugural PokerStars Championship Bahamas that kicked off last week. Thu, Jan 12

The Fight for US Regulated Online Poker: An Interview with Run It Up’s Jason Somerville Starting January 20, Jason Somerville embarks on a 10 week run during which he plans to live stream poker almost every day. Wed, Jan 11

Tom "Durrrr" Dwan New Poster Boy for Poker Training Site Malaysian businessman, Paul Phua, who frequents some of the biggest cash game in the world, has now officially launched his poker training site: PaulPhuaPoker and seems to have none other than the reclusive Tom “Durrrr” Dwan as a poster boy for the site. Tue, Jan 10

WATCH: The Latest Videos From PokerStars Championships Bahamas For those of us not lucky enough to be at the Atlantis Resort in The Bahamas for the first-ever PokerStars Championship Bahamas, we will just have to keep ourselves occupied by watching videos from those that are. Tue, Jan 10

This Week in Poker Podcasts The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory. Mon, Jan 09

Andrew Neeme & His Search For 5/10 Games In Vegas I am way behind the times as I am only now discovering Andrew Neeme’s vlogs despite him already having over 29,000 followers on YouTube. Mon, Jan 09

Dan Smith Rallies DFS & Poker Community, Raises $1.7 Million for Charity Dan Smith, Martin Crowley, his brother Tom Crowley along with many others from the Poker and DFS community have managed to raise $1.7 million for charity. Sun, Jan 08

Doyle Brunson Dishes The Dirt On Bobby's Room Bust Up Thanks to pokernyhederne and some cryptic tweets from Doyle Brunson it was revealed that the two men who lost their shit in the Bellagio’s high stakes Bobby’s Room were none other than Gus Hansen and David Oppenhiem. Sat, Jan 07

Jake Cody Gets Personal In New Vlog In Jake Cody’s latest vlog, the professional poker player opens up and gets unusually personal about his struggles with what he calls mini depression. Thu, Jan 05

Over 250 Online Qualifiers From Over 40 Countries To Attend The PokerStars Championship Bahamas Players are coming from as far afield as Australia, making the 10,000 mile trip to play in this prestigious event. Wed, Jan 04

Jason Koon on Credit Card Roulette, Tom Dwan's $2 Million Bad Beat and More Poker Stories is a new podcast series from CardPlayer — giving you insight into some of pokers best players and personalities on the circuit with informal laid back interviews. Tue, Jan 03

Saying Goodbye To The EPT Thank you PokerStars for these videos of the EPT for when we are feeling nostalgic. Tue, Jan 03

Top Poker News You May Have Missed Over the Holidays Here is a round up of top stories that you may have missed over the holidays. Tue, Jan 03

This Week in Poker Podcasts The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory. Mon, Jan 02

This Week in Poker Podcasts The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory. Tue, Dec 27

Why Darts Is Taking Over The World A revolution is going on in the world of televised live sport right now and it might not be one on your radar. As… Tue, Dec 27

Sam Trickett Lost $3 Million Pot In Macau HighStakes DB have revealed that Sam Trickett once lost a $3m pot in Macau playing at the high stakes tables. Fri, Dec 23

The 5 Second Rule with Fatima de Melo Fatima de Melo plays a hilarious round of The 5 Second Rule with Sarah Herring from PokerNews at EPT Prague. Fri, Dec 23

Jamie Staples: Using Twitch to Create a Community Around Poker Audio interview with the PokerStars Team Online pro, one of the biggest poker live streamers on Twitch. Fri, Dec 23

Beautiful Pic of Liv Boree & Igor Kurganov Surfaces From EPT Prague During the last ever European Poker Tour event, this gem surfaced of Liv Boeree and Igor Kurganov. Wed, Dec 21

Liv Boeree: The Impressionist During some downtime at the EPT Prague PokerNews’ Sarah Herring sat down with PokerStars Pro Liv Boeree to play Heads Up, where she turns her hand to impersonating Kitty Kuo, Tony G and Phil Laak. Wed, Dec 21

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Dwyane Wade Things might be getting silly over with PokerStars #RaiseIt challenge as Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwyane Wade are now RaisingIt with water bottles. Though I much preferred the trick shots between Neymar Jr and Ronaldo, this new one is still fairly enjoyable. But, it makes me remember I am not as young as I think when I see Wade doing the new style running man, and wishing it had never changed. Wed, Dec 21

November A Down Month For New Jersey Online Poker Operators post growing online casino revenues for the third straight month. Wed, Dec 21

This Week in Poker Podcasts The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory. Mon, Dec 19

Natural8 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway Xuan Liu who is an ambassador for Natural8 Poker is the face of their 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway. Tue, Dec 20