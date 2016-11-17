Liv Boeree: The Impressionist

During some downtime at the EPT Prague PokerNews’ Sarah Herring sat down with PokerStars Pro Liv Boeree to play Heads Up, where she turns her hand to impersonating Kitty Kuo, Tony G and Phil Laak.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Dwyane Wade

Things might be getting silly over with PokerStars #RaiseIt challenge as Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwyane Wade are now RaisingIt with water bottles. Though I much preferred the trick shots between Neymar Jr and Ronaldo, this new one is still fairly enjoyable. But, it makes me remember I am not as young as I think when I see Wade doing the new style running man, and wishing it had never changed.

Andrew Lichtenberger Launches Poker Site

Andrew “Luckychewy” Lichtenberger announced last week that he was launching an online poker site called Luckychewypoker which is now currently live here with play money.

Poker Insight

The 3rd running of the GPI American Poker Awards has been scheduled for Thursday Feb, 23, 2017 at the Sofitel in Beverly Hills, California.

GPL China, a new online poker room, US affiliates cash in, Harry Reid allegations and much more.

Phil Hellmuth Covets WPT Title

Never one to be outdone Phil Hellmuth sat down with PokerNews during the World Poker Tour Five Diamond World Poker Classic to talk about how winning a WPT title is creeping up his priority list.

Cate Hall vs Mike Dentale

It’s been hard not to notice the twitter shit storm between Cate Hall and Mike Dentale that has been rumbling on for what seems like weeks. But finally Joey Ingram stepped up to the plate to explain exactly what is going on between the pair.

New Vid Spotlights Hellmuth & Selbst Blowups

Thanks Doug Polk for this recent video of some famous poker hands from Phil Hellmuth and Vanessa Selbst — which ends up in Polk creating his own Top 5 Selbst poker moments.

Watch: Jason Somerville Q&A

Jason Somerville took time out at the Deepstacks Poker Tour Championship to sit down and share some of his wisdom in a recent Q&A session.

Trump Blocks Doyle Brunson On Twitter

After months of openly supporting Trump on twitter and being the self proclaimed biggest supporter of Trump in Nevada, Doyle Brunson has been shunned from Trump’s social media feed. And he doesn’t know why.

Sit n Go Coaching With Collin Moshman & Doug 'WCGRider' Polk

Collin Moshman, coach and best selling author of Sit 'n Go Strategy,Heads-Up No-Limit Hold 'em, and The Math of Hold’em sat down virtually with Doug Polk to bring you a free Sit n Go coaching session courtesy of PokerStrategy.

The Montreal nationals are the first Champions of the Global Poker League after defeating the Berlin Bears 6-5 in an epic best of 11 match series.

LadyLucks is an online mobile casino with a range of games including blackjack, roulette and slot machines. It recently revamped its style and has a new&#8230;

Liv Boeree On High Stakes Giving

Liv Boeree has teamed up with The Life You Can Save and her charityRaising for Effective Giving as part of the social media movement #givingtuesday to help us understand the importance of making educated and informed decisions when it comes to charitable donations .

Check Out: More Vlogs From Jake Cody

Team PokerStars Pro, Jake Cody made his foray into the world of poker vlogs last week and now has followed up with two more vlogs that follow him in Florida and London.

A United Front: Finally The Poker Community Agrees On Something

When Tim Ferriss the author of The New York Times & Wall Street Journal bestseller The 4-Hour Workweek put out a tweet asking for interview questions for Phil Hellmuth — who will appear on his podcast Fear (less) — I doubt he thought it would bring together the long since polarised poker community as one united front.

Video poker sits somewhere between poker and slots. It’s a fixed odds game, popular in Vegas as well as online, that challenges players to make the best&#8230;

