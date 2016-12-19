Chasting (or Chasing) The Poker Dream with Joey Ingram

After grinding out 47,000 words over 10 days for his book called “Chasting The Poker Dream: The Qualities of a Successful Poker Player”, yeah, Ingram unfortunately managed to get a typo in the title, it looks like Chicago Joey has won another prop bet.

Moorman is Coming in 2017

Refraining from any Book of Moorman puns, it looks like 888poker Ambassador and the most successful online poker player in history , Chris Moorman will have a new book that will be hitting shelves this summer possibly during the WSOP.

Not Even Coach Doug Can Save Us From Online Poker's Judgement Day

Not that I was ever really expecting Doug Polk to be the next John Conner, but it seems that even his alter-ego, Coach Doug, is enough to save the human crew in the Brains V AI challenge from what might have been the Judgement Day of online poker as we know it.

Get To Know Worm From Rounders

Poker Central has released a new Who Is video. This time they take a short look at Edward Norton who played Worm. in the film Rounders.

One Giant Leap for AI

Some of the best No Limit Hold’em minds (and bodies) joined forces to take on what is the most advanced AI poker program ever created.

The Czech Republic's stuttering start to regulated online gambling. A Daily Fantasy Sports roundup.

DFS gets regulated in Malta, grassroots efforts in Australia, and everything you need to know about the Czech Republic.

Whether PokerStars' Seat Me is a success may rely on how it polices the games. MPN is making a variety of changes, the most notable of which is a new heads up sit and go game with a countdown clock.

PokerStars trials automated seating, MPN trials a timed heads up sit and go, Unibet fixes 71 things and the WSOP triples down online.

888 says it has exited Australia, but players report they still have access. The Czech Republic still hasn't issued any licenses, and it is not enforcing its new laws.

Confusion in Australia and the Czech Republic, full year figures from the US and Italy, and the latest on European shared liquidity.

Poker Central Chronicles Brit Charlie Carrel's Rise To Top

Poker Central has caught up with the Brit that has got everyone talking, Charlie Carrel, to find out what makes him tick and how he deals with the three-year run that has seen him become a VIP in the world of High Rollers.

How to Play Pocket Jacks With Scott Seiver

Card Player has now brought to us Poker Stories with Scott Seiver thanks to their new “audio series that features casual interviews with some of the game’s best players and personalities.”

Phil Ivey To Fight $10 Million Borgata Ruling

With law suits and counter suits in the edge-sorting court case that won’t quite go away, it has been announced via NorthJersey.com that Phil Ivey seeks to appeal the court ruling that he owes Borgata $10m – following the news back in December that he was going to have repay his winnings.

Multi-Accounting Multi-Millionaires

In a recent Twitch stream from Bill Perkins’ Thirst Lounge challenge, multi-millionaire bad-boy Dan Bilzerian jumped onto Perkins’ account to play on Amercia’s Card Room (ACR) in some casual $10/$20 heads-up NLH.

Last week at the first PokerStars Championship event in the Bahamas, pokerfuse got the opportunity to sit down with PokerStars Pro Barry Greenstein who spoke&#8230;

Storytelling with Barry Greenstein

In some stories you may have never heard, Greenstein touches on the UltimateBet scandal, his stepson Joe Sebok, why PokerStars should be considered a “good actor” in the US and much more.

Jason Somerville: "2016 Was The Best Year of My Life"

The great guys over at PokerPT caught up with PokerStars Team Pro Jason Somerville at the PokerStars Championship Bahamas this week where Somerville revealed that 2016 was “the best year” of his life.

Tom "Durrrr" Dwan New Poster Boy for Poker Training Site

Malaysian businessman, Paul Phua, who frequents some of the biggest cash game in the world, has now officially launched his poker training site: PaulPhuaPoker and seems to have none other than the reclusive Tom “Durrrr” Dwan as a poster boy for the site.

Doyle Brunson Dishes The Dirt On Bobby's Room Bust Up

Thanks to pokernyhederne and some cryptic tweets from Doyle Brunson it was revealed that the two men who lost their shit in the Bellagio’s high stakes Bobby’s Room were none other than Gus Hansen and David Oppenhiem.

Jake Cody Gets Personal In New Vlog

In Jake Cody’s latest vlog, the professional poker player opens up and gets unusually personal about his struggles with what he calls mini depression.

Liv Boeree: The Impressionist

During some downtime at the EPT Prague PokerNews’ Sarah Herring sat down with PokerStars Pro Liv Boeree to play Heads Up, where she turns her hand to impersonating Kitty Kuo, Tony G and Phil Laak.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Dwyane Wade

Things might be getting silly over with PokerStars #RaiseIt challenge as Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwyane Wade are now RaisingIt with water bottles. Though I much preferred the trick shots between Neymar Jr and Ronaldo, this new one is still fairly enjoyable. But, it makes me remember I am not as young as I think when I see Wade doing the new style running man, and wishing it had never changed.

Andrew Lichtenberger Launches Poker Site

Andrew “Luckychewy” Lichtenberger announced last week that he was launching an online poker site called Luckychewypoker which is now currently live here with play money.