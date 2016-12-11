New Jersey Online Poker and Casino Revenue 2016: Key Stats and Graphs
The launch of PokerStars grew online poker revenue in New Jersey by 11% in 2016.
The "Gale-Force Mistress of Pot Odd and Bluff Ratios" Tells Her Story
Recently published in Salon.com, Eileen Sutton recounts how as a 55 years old divorced Lower East Side writer suffering from anxiety about death, she found salvation in the underground poker scene of New York City.
WATCH: How Christian Harder Took Down The PokerStars Championship Bahamas Main Event
Now we can all watch the moment that Christian Harder became the first Main Event winner of the newly rebranded PokerStars Championship Bahamas.
How to Play Pocket Jacks With Scott Seiver
Card Player has now brought to us Poker Stories with Scott Seiver thanks to their new “audio series that features casual interviews with some of the game’s best players and personalities.”
ICYMI: Brand New Poker Central Podcast Drops
Remko Rinkema and Brent Hanks are at the helm of the brand new Poker Central Podcast which launched last week on iTunes— new episodes will air every Monday.
What A Private Poker Lesson With Daniel Negreanu Looks Like
Ever wondered what a private poker lesson with Daniel Negreanu looks like?
Phil Ivey To Fight $10 Million Borgata Ruling
With law suits and counter suits in the edge-sorting court case that won’t quite go away, it has been announced via NorthJersey.com that Phil Ivey seeks to appeal the court ruling that he owes Borgata $10m – following the news back in December that he was going to have repay his winnings.
Jamie Kerstetter Becomes BorgataPoker.com Ambassador
Jamie Kerstetter is the latest poker pro to be signed up as an ambassador of BorgataPoker.com. Here she talks to Matt Clark as to why this latest partnership means so much to her.
2017: The Year of The Durrrr Challenge?
It looks like 2017 might be the year that Tom “Durrrr” Dwan and Daniel “Jungelman” Cates can resurrect the Durrrr Challenge.
Multi-Accounting Multi-Millionaires
In a recent Twitch stream from Bill Perkins’ Thirst Lounge challenge, multi-millionaire bad-boy Dan Bilzerian jumped onto Perkins’ account to play on Amercia’s Card Room (ACR) in some casual $10/$20 heads-up NLH.
WATCH: The Coolest Video From PokerStars Championship Bahamas
If this isn’t the coolest video to come out of the first-ever PokerStars Championship in the Bahamas, we don’t know what is.
Europe-Bet Launches First Ever Georgian Online Tournament Series
Betsson’s independent poker room in Georgia runs inaugural GEO-TOP series.
Portuguese Player Association Pessimistic about Open Border Shared Liquidity
The National Association of Online Gamblers (ANAon), a Portuguese group that advocates on behalf of consumers, has…
Marketing Insight
The latest on online poker tournaments, promotions and more.
Poker Insight
A new live event in Russia, two market withdrawals, 2016 revenue figures from the US markets plus hopes for 2017.
Aconcagua Poker Network Withdraws from Argentina as Tax Confusion Reigns
Traffic sliced by two thirds at Latin American online poker network following introduction of new tax code.
The PokerStars Live Rebranding: New Jersey, Bahamas, and a Look Ahead to London
The first Championship and Festival events are complete, but these were just warmups; Festival London will be the real test for PokerStars’ new live branding.
Downward Trend Continues for Delaware Online Poker Revenue in 2016
Operators see big gains from online casino revenue.
Partypoker Makes Bold Move onto Russian Soil with New Live Stop in Sochi
Opening just two weeks ago, the new upscale casino in Sochi, the first of its kind in Russia’s new gambling zone, will host partypoker’s first stop on the new Millions tour.
Storytelling with Barry Greenstein
In some stories you may have never heard, Greenstein touches on the UltimateBet scandal, his stepson Joe Sebok, why PokerStars should be considered a “good actor” in the US and much more.
Annie Duke on Trump: "Aggression Is Hard To Play Against"
The Duchess of Poker Annie Duke is spreading her wings and is now billing herself as “A Professional Speaker & Decision Strategist” — just check out her YouTube page to see what I am talking about.
Check Out The All Strategy Podcast From Daniel Negreanu
Daniel Negreanu has promised that his next podcast will will teach us a lot — as it is an entire episode focused solely on poker strategy.
Poker, Streaming and Big Brother Strategy: Get to Know PokerStars Team Pro Kevin Martin
During the PokerStars Championship Bahamas Kevin Martin opened up about his journey, from radio, to live poker, his stint in the Big Brother house, and finally about online poker and Twitch streaming.
Raising for Effective Giving Planning a High Roller Charity Poker Tournament in 2017
PokerStars Team Pro, Liv Boeree took time out of her busy schedule at PokerStars Championship Bahamas to talk about a…
The Grudge Match Between William Kassouf & Stacy Matuson Is On!
Earlier this week, Stacy Matuson challenged Mr Coconuts William Kassouf to a heads up match at 888Live Poker Festival at King’s Casino Rozvadov in February.
Orangutan is Aaron Paul's New Favorite Word
What’s Aaron Paul’s pick at karaoke? His celebrity crush? Does he even have a computer?
Breeder’s Cup Steroid Scandal Needs To Be Addressed
Masochistic, the 2nd place finisher in the 2016 Breeder’s Cup Sprint was disqualified after testing positive for traces…
Online Gaming Ads Popular in Sweden
The gambling industry is one of the more active sectors when it comes to advertising in the country of Sweden. The…
Live Poker with a Thirty Second Timer: PokerStars Deals First Ever “Shot Clock” Tournament
At the request of players, PokerStars adds a highroller shot-clock tournament to the PokerStars Championship Bahamas schedule.
Jason Somerville: "2016 Was The Best Year of My Life"
The great guys over at PokerPT caught up with PokerStars Team Pro Jason Somerville at the PokerStars Championship Bahamas this week where Somerville revealed that 2016 was “the best year” of his life.
PokerStars Championship Bahamas Watch the Day 4 Main Event Livestream Now!
Catch all the latest action from the Bahamas, with 32 players returning to the felt to fight for the $480k first place prize and the first ever PokerStars Championship Main Event Trophy.
Kevin Hart Answers 2 Minutes of Rapid Fire Questions
Everybody’s favourite funnyman Kevin Hart was among the first to hit the tables at the inaugural PokerStars Championship Bahamas that kicked off last week.
Watch Now: PokerStars Championship Bahamas Main Event Day 3
Feature table streaming live now.
The Fight for US Regulated Online Poker: An Interview with Run It Up’s Jason Somerville
Starting January 20, Jason Somerville embarks on a 10 week run during which he plans to live stream poker almost every day.
Aaron Paul and Kevin Hart Hit the Bahamas for PokerStars’ Inaugural Championship Festival
Breaking Bad star having fun in the $5000 PokerStars Championship Bahamas Main Event.
Tom "Durrrr" Dwan New Poster Boy for Poker Training Site
Malaysian businessman, Paul Phua, who frequents some of the biggest cash game in the world, has now officially launched his poker training site: PaulPhuaPoker and seems to have none other than the reclusive Tom “Durrrr” Dwan as a poster boy for the site.
WATCH: The Latest Videos From PokerStars Championships Bahamas
For those of us not lucky enough to be at the Atlantis Resort in The Bahamas for the first-ever PokerStars Championship Bahamas, we will just have to keep ourselves occupied by watching videos from those that are.
Andrew Neeme & His Search For 5/10 Games In Vegas
I am way behind the times as I am only now discovering Andrew Neeme’s vlogs despite him already having over 29,000 followers on YouTube.
Dan Smith Rallies DFS & Poker Community, Raises $1.7 Million for Charity
Dan Smith, Martin Crowley, his brother Tom Crowley along with many others from the Poker and DFS community have managed to raise $1.7 million for charity.
More Than $6 Million Guaranteed at the Borgata Winter Poker Open
Qualifiers and satellites are running daily.
Doyle Brunson Dishes The Dirt On Bobby's Room Bust Up
Thanks to pokernyhederne and some cryptic tweets from Doyle Brunson it was revealed that the two men who lost their shit in the Bellagio’s high stakes Bobby’s Room were none other than Gus Hansen and David Oppenhiem.
Jake Cody Gets Personal In New Vlog
In Jake Cody’s latest vlog, the professional poker player opens up and gets unusually personal about his struggles with what he calls mini depression.
Over 250 Online Qualifiers From Over 40 Countries To Attend The PokerStars Championship Bahamas
Players are coming from as far afield as Australia, making the 10,000 mile trip to play in this prestigious event.
Jason Koon on Credit Card Roulette, Tom Dwan's $2 Million Bad Beat and More
Poker Stories is a new podcast series from CardPlayer — giving you insight into some of pokers best players and personalities on the circuit with informal laid back interviews.
Saying Goodbye To The EPT
Thank you PokerStars for these videos of the EPT for when we are feeling nostalgic.
Top Poker News You May Have Missed Over the Holidays
Here is a round up of top stories that you may have missed over the holidays.
Why Darts Is Taking Over The World
A revolution is going on in the world of televised live sport right now and it might not be one on your radar. As…
Sam Trickett Lost $3 Million Pot In Macau
HighStakes DB have revealed that Sam Trickett once lost a $3m pot in Macau playing at the high stakes tables.
The 5 Second Rule with Fatima de Melo
Fatima de Melo plays a hilarious round of The 5 Second Rule with Sarah Herring from PokerNews at EPT Prague.
Jamie Staples: Using Twitch to Create a Community Around Poker
Audio interview with the PokerStars Team Online pro, one of the biggest poker live streamers on Twitch.
Beautiful Pic of Liv Boree & Igor Kurganov Surfaces From EPT Prague
During the last ever European Poker Tour event, this gem surfaced of Liv Boeree and Igor Kurganov.
Liv Boeree: The Impressionist
During some downtime at the EPT Prague PokerNews’ Sarah Herring sat down with PokerStars Pro Liv Boeree to play Heads Up, where she turns her hand to impersonating Kitty Kuo, Tony G and Phil Laak.
Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Dwyane Wade
Things might be getting silly over with PokerStars #RaiseIt challenge as Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwyane Wade are now RaisingIt with water bottles. Though I much preferred the trick shots between Neymar Jr and Ronaldo, this new one is still fairly enjoyable. But, it makes me remember I am not as young as I think when I see Wade doing the new style running man, and wishing it had never changed.
November A Down Month For New Jersey Online Poker
Operators post growing online casino revenues for the third straight month.
Natural8 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway
Xuan Liu who is an ambassador for Natural8 Poker is the face of their 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway.
Andrew Lichtenberger Launches Poker Site
Andrew “Luckychewy” Lichtenberger announced last week that he was launching an online poker site called Luckychewypoker which is now currently live here with play money.
Fedor Holz Challenges You To Read 40 _useful_ Books Before The End of The Year
We are bit late to the party on this, but back in late November Fedor Holz challenged his twitter followers to read or listen to 40 new books before the end of the year. All in the name of bettering yourself. I think.
The Future of Handicapping is in TRAKUS But Nobody Knows it Yet
One of my favorite handicapping innovations in the past decade is the TRAKUS information available for a select group…
Phil Hellmuth Covets WPT Title
Never one to be outdone Phil Hellmuth sat down with PokerNews during the World Poker Tour Five Diamond World Poker Classic to talk about how winning a WPT title is creeping up his priority list.
Cate Hall vs Mike Dentale
It’s been hard not to notice the twitter shit storm between Cate Hall and Mike Dentale that has been rumbling on for what seems like weeks. But finally Joey Ingram stepped up to the plate to explain exactly what is going on between the pair.
Gretna Racing Asks Judge to Change Florida Banked Card Game Ruling
In a motion filed this week, attorneys for Creek Entertainment Gretna, a pari-mutuel racing facility and poker room…
Lucky Chewy Poker: Pro Aims to Appease Community with New “Low Rake” Poker Room
Andrew “LuckyChewy” Lichtenberger launches poker room “by the players for the players.”
Jake Cody On Being Robbed While Skinny Dipping
Episode Six of Jake Cody’s vlog is here.
Bill Perkins Is Such a Baller He Live Streams From His Yacht
Sometimes a Show Bet is the Best Bet
I am a win bettor. My handicapping focuses on finding a horse at a price that I think will cross the wire first. But…