Doyle Brunson Dishes The Dirt On Bobby's Room Bust Up

Doyle Brunson Dishes The Dirt On Bobby's Room Bust Up

Thanks to pokernyhederne and some cryptic tweets from Doyle Brunson it was revealed that the two men who lost their shit in the Bellagio’s high stakes Bobby’s Room were none other than Gus Hansen and David Oppenhiem.

Jake Cody Gets Personal In New Vlog

Jake Cody Gets Personal In New Vlog

In Jake Cody’s latest vlog, the professional poker player opens up and gets unusually personal about his struggles with what he calls mini depression.

Poker Industry PRO Poker Industry PRO

The Homepage to the Poker Industry

Learn More

Poker Insight

More new games at partypoker. 888 trials new client version.

New online poker games, updated software, changes to the way fans will watch poker, the first-ever European shared liquidity agreement and more.

Regulation Insight

On January 1, a law in the Czech Republic went into effect requiring online gaming operators to obtain licensing to offer services in the country and pay tax--which has been hiked to arguably exorbitant levels.

The New Year sees a new brand in Finland, a new law in the Czech Republic, new fees in the UK and a new appointment in Spain.

Read more on PRO »

Latest poker training videos

browse more »
Liv Boeree: The Impressionist

Liv Boeree: The Impressionist

During some downtime at the EPT Prague PokerNews’ Sarah Herring sat down with PokerStars Pro Liv Boeree to play Heads Up, where she turns her hand to impersonating Kitty Kuo, Tony G and Phil Laak.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Dwyane Wade

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Dwyane Wade

Things might be getting silly over with PokerStars #RaiseIt challenge as Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwyane Wade are now RaisingIt with water bottles. Though I much preferred the trick shots between Neymar Jr and Ronaldo, this new one is still fairly enjoyable. But, it makes me remember I am not as young as I think when I see Wade doing the new style running man, and wishing it had never changed.

Andrew Lichtenberger Launches Poker Site

Andrew Lichtenberger Launches Poker Site

Andrew “Luckychewy” Lichtenberger announced last week that he was launching an online poker site called Luckychewypoker which is now currently live here with play money.

Phil Hellmuth Covets WPT Title

Phil Hellmuth Covets WPT Title

Never one to be outdone Phil Hellmuth sat down with PokerNews during the World Poker Tour Five Diamond World Poker Classic to talk about how winning a WPT title is creeping up his priority list.

Cate Hall vs Mike Dentale

Cate Hall vs Mike Dentale

It’s been hard not to notice the twitter shit storm between Cate Hall and Mike Dentale that has been rumbling on for what seems like weeks. But finally Joey Ingram stepped up to the plate to explain exactly what is going on between the pair.

New Vid Spotlights Hellmuth & Selbst Blowups

New Vid Spotlights Hellmuth & Selbst Blowups

Thanks Doug Polk for this recent video of some famous poker hands from Phil Hellmuth and Vanessa Selbst — which ends up in Polk creating his own Top 5 Selbst poker moments.

Watch: Jason Somerville Q&A

Watch: Jason Somerville Q&A

Jason Somerville took time out at the Deepstacks Poker Tour Championship to sit down and share some of his wisdom in a recent Q&A session.

Trump Blocks Doyle Brunson On Twitter

Trump Blocks Doyle Brunson On Twitter

After months of openly supporting Trump on twitter and being the self proclaimed biggest supporter of Trump in Nevada, Doyle Brunson has been shunned from Trump’s social media feed. And he doesn’t know why.

Sit n Go Coaching With Collin Moshman & Doug 'WCGRider' Polk

Sit n Go Coaching With Collin Moshman & Doug 'WCGRider' Polk

Collin Moshman, coach and best selling author of Sit 'n Go Strategy,Heads-Up No-Limit Hold 'em, and The Math of Hold’em sat down virtually with Doug Polk to bring you a free Sit n Go coaching session courtesy of PokerStrategy.

The Montreal nationals are the first Champions of the Global Poker League after defeating the Berlin Bears 6-5 in an epic best of 11 match series.

Nationals Are GPL Champs

The Montreal nationals are the first Champions of the Global Poker League after defeating the Berlin Bears 6-5 in an…

LadyLucks is an online mobile casino with a range of games including blackjack, roulette and slot machines. It recently revamped its style and has a new&#8230;

LadyLucks New Look

LadyLucks is an online mobile casino with a range of games including blackjack, roulette and slot machines. It recently…

Liv Boeree On High Stakes Giving

Liv Boeree On High Stakes Giving

Liv Boeree has teamed up with The Life You Can Save and her charityRaising for Effective Giving as part of the social media movement #givingtuesday to help us understand the importance of making educated and informed decisions when it comes to charitable donations .

Check Out: More Vlogs From Jake Cody

Check Out: More Vlogs From Jake Cody

Team PokerStars Pro, Jake Cody made his foray into the world of poker vlogs last week and now has followed up with two more vlogs that follow him in Florida and London.