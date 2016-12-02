New card collection game tailors the payouts and minimum stakes based on an individual’s play history.

The New Year sees a new brand in Finland, a new law in the Czech Republic, new fees in the UK and a new appointment in Spain.

Amendments have finally been submitted to the EC, but the questions over its implementation remain.

Innovative new mini-game at the lottery sit and go tables to be followed by €10 million Winamax Series 17.

New online poker games, updated software, changes to the way fans will watch poker, the first-ever European shared liquidity agreement and more.

MPN launches a new “back to basics” The Classic series, while partypoker schedules a new record-breaking Powerfest to coincide with TCOOP and 888’s Super XL.

The first PokerStars Championship is underway in the Bahamas, and Edgar Stuchly talks about the goals and challenges of the newly branded events.

While underage gambling may still appear high, figures actually show a remarkable drop over the last ten years.

Bo Wänghammar brought on as Managing Director of PokerStars Casino, one of Amaya’s key areas for growth in 2017.

Under the “partypoker LIVE” brand, new events around the globe will offer the same live-online hybrid experience proving successful in the Grand Prix Poker Tour.

Looming amendment to Interactive Gambling Act assumed to be the catalyst for 888’s surprise departure.

Starting January 20, Jason Somerville embarks on a 10 week run during which he plans to live stream poker almost every day.

Everybody’s favourite funnyman Kevin Hart was among the first to hit the tables at the inaugural PokerStars Championship Bahamas that kicked off last week.

Catch all the latest action from the Bahamas, with 32 players returning to the felt to fight for the $480k first place prize and the first ever PokerStars Championship Main Event Trophy.

The great guys over at PokerPT caught up with PokerStars Team Pro Jason Somerville at the PokerStars Championship Bahamas this week where Somerville revealed that 2016 was “the best year” of his life.

At the request of players, PokerStars adds a highroller shot-clock tournament to the PokerStars Championship Bahamas schedule.

The gambling industry is one of the more active sectors when it comes to advertising in the country of Sweden. The…

Masochistic, the 2nd place finisher in the 2016 Breeder’s Cup Sprint was disqualified after testing positive for traces…

What’s Aaron Paul’s pick at karaoke? His celebrity crush? Does he even have a computer?

Earlier this week, Stacy Matuson challenged Mr Coconuts William Kassouf to a heads up match at 888Live Poker Festival at King’s Casino Rozvadov in February.

PokerStars Team Pro, Liv Boeree took time out of her busy schedule at PokerStars Championship Bahamas to talk about a…

Tom "Durrrr" Dwan New Poster Boy for Poker Training Site Malaysian businessman, Paul Phua, who frequents some of the biggest cash game in the world, has now officially launched his poker training site: PaulPhuaPoker and seems to have none other than the reclusive Tom “Durrrr” Dwan as a poster boy for the site. Tue, Jan 10

WATCH: The Latest Videos From PokerStars Championships Bahamas For those of us not lucky enough to be at the Atlantis Resort in The Bahamas for the first-ever PokerStars Championship Bahamas, we will just have to keep ourselves occupied by watching videos from those that are. Tue, Jan 10

This Week in Poker Podcasts The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory. Mon, Jan 09

Andrew Neeme & His Search For 5/10 Games In Vegas I am way behind the times as I am only now discovering Andrew Neeme’s vlogs despite him already having over 29,000 followers on YouTube. Mon, Jan 09

Dan Smith Rallies DFS & Poker Community, Raises $1.7 Million for Charity Dan Smith, Martin Crowley, his brother Tom Crowley along with many others from the Poker and DFS community have managed to raise $1.7 million for charity. Sun, Jan 08

Doyle Brunson Dishes The Dirt On Bobby's Room Bust Up Thanks to pokernyhederne and some cryptic tweets from Doyle Brunson it was revealed that the two men who lost their shit in the Bellagio’s high stakes Bobby’s Room were none other than Gus Hansen and David Oppenhiem. Sat, Jan 07

Jake Cody Gets Personal In New Vlog In Jake Cody’s latest vlog, the professional poker player opens up and gets unusually personal about his struggles with what he calls mini depression. Thu, Jan 05

Over 250 Online Qualifiers From Over 40 Countries To Attend The PokerStars Championship Bahamas Players are coming from as far afield as Australia, making the 10,000 mile trip to play in this prestigious event. Wed, Jan 04

Jason Koon on Credit Card Roulette, Tom Dwan's $2 Million Bad Beat and More Poker Stories is a new podcast series from CardPlayer — giving you insight into some of pokers best players and personalities on the circuit with informal laid back interviews. Tue, Jan 03

Saying Goodbye To The EPT Thank you PokerStars for these videos of the EPT for when we are feeling nostalgic. Tue, Jan 03

Top Poker News You May Have Missed Over the Holidays Here is a round up of top stories that you may have missed over the holidays. Tue, Jan 03

Why Darts Is Taking Over The World A revolution is going on in the world of televised live sport right now and it might not be one on your radar. As… Tue, Dec 27

Sam Trickett Lost $3 Million Pot In Macau HighStakes DB have revealed that Sam Trickett once lost a $3m pot in Macau playing at the high stakes tables. Fri, Dec 23

The 5 Second Rule with Fatima de Melo Fatima de Melo plays a hilarious round of The 5 Second Rule with Sarah Herring from PokerNews at EPT Prague. Fri, Dec 23

Jamie Staples: Using Twitch to Create a Community Around Poker Audio interview with the PokerStars Team Online pro, one of the biggest poker live streamers on Twitch. Fri, Dec 23

Beautiful Pic of Liv Boree & Igor Kurganov Surfaces From EPT Prague During the last ever European Poker Tour event, this gem surfaced of Liv Boeree and Igor Kurganov. Wed, Dec 21

Liv Boeree: The Impressionist During some downtime at the EPT Prague PokerNews’ Sarah Herring sat down with PokerStars Pro Liv Boeree to play Heads Up, where she turns her hand to impersonating Kitty Kuo, Tony G and Phil Laak. Wed, Dec 21

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Dwyane Wade Things might be getting silly over with PokerStars #RaiseIt challenge as Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwyane Wade are now RaisingIt with water bottles. Though I much preferred the trick shots between Neymar Jr and Ronaldo, this new one is still fairly enjoyable. But, it makes me remember I am not as young as I think when I see Wade doing the new style running man, and wishing it had never changed. Wed, Dec 21

November A Down Month For New Jersey Online Poker Operators post growing online casino revenues for the third straight month. Wed, Dec 21

Natural8 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway Xuan Liu who is an ambassador for Natural8 Poker is the face of their 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway. Tue, Dec 20

Andrew Lichtenberger Launches Poker Site Andrew “Luckychewy” Lichtenberger announced last week that he was launching an online poker site called Luckychewypoker which is now currently live here with play money. Tue, Dec 20

Fedor Holz Challenges You To Read 40 _useful_ Books Before The End of The Year We are bit late to the party on this, but back in late November Fedor Holz challenged his twitter followers to read or listen to 40 new books before the end of the year. All in the name of bettering yourself. I think. Sat, Dec 17

The Future of Handicapping is in TRAKUS But Nobody Knows it Yet One of my favorite handicapping innovations in the past decade is the TRAKUS information available for a select group… Sat, Dec 17

Phil Hellmuth Covets WPT Title Never one to be outdone Phil Hellmuth sat down with PokerNews during the World Poker Tour Five Diamond World Poker Classic to talk about how winning a WPT title is creeping up his priority list. Sat, Dec 17

Cate Hall vs Mike Dentale It’s been hard not to notice the twitter shit storm between Cate Hall and Mike Dentale that has been rumbling on for what seems like weeks. But finally Joey Ingram stepped up to the plate to explain exactly what is going on between the pair. Sat, Dec 17

Gretna Racing Asks Judge to Change Florida Banked Card Game Ruling In a motion filed this week, attorneys for Creek Entertainment Gretna, a pari-mutuel racing facility and poker room… Sat, Dec 17

Sometimes a Show Bet is the Best Bet I am a win bettor. My handicapping focuses on finding a horse at a price that I think will cross the wire first. But… Sun, Dec 11

New Vid Spotlights Hellmuth & Selbst Blowups Thanks Doug Polk for this recent video of some famous poker hands from Phil Hellmuth and Vanessa Selbst — which ends up in Polk creating his own Top 5 Selbst poker moments. Thu, Dec 08

Watch: Jason Somerville Q&A Jason Somerville took time out at the Deepstacks Poker Tour Championship to sit down and share some of his wisdom in a recent Q&A session. Tue, Dec 06

Negreanu Catches Phil Hellmuth Mid Brag Amazing. Daniel Negreanu catches The Poker Brat Phil Hellmuth mid brag, just before he is about to name drop. Tue, Dec 06

Trump Blocks Doyle Brunson On Twitter After months of openly supporting Trump on twitter and being the self proclaimed biggest supporter of Trump in Nevada, Doyle Brunson has been shunned from Trump’s social media feed. And he doesn’t know why. Mon, Dec 05

Mike Sexton Tells How He Lost $500 Million By Selling PartyPoker Shares Too Early Hindsight is a wonderful thing but it can also be a double edged sword — as WPT winner Mike Sexton knows only too well. Fri, Dec 02

Sit n Go Coaching With Collin Moshman & Doug 'WCGRider' Polk Collin Moshman, coach and best selling author of Sit 'n Go Strategy,Heads-Up No-Limit Hold 'em, and The Math of Hold’em sat down virtually with Doug Polk to bring you a free Sit n Go coaching session courtesy of PokerStrategy. Fri, Dec 02

Nationals Are GPL Champs The Montreal nationals are the first Champions of the Global Poker League after defeating the Berlin Bears 6-5 in an… Fri, Dec 02