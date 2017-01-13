Via Tain Deal, New Skin PPI Poker Goes Live on GG Network Asia-focused online poker network makes European push with new online poker room backed by player agency PPI. Share:

Online gaming platform provider Tain has announced the launch of the first partner real money online poker room since it struct a deal with Asia-focused online poker upstart GG Network.

Through a partnership with Poker Players International, an agency that calls itself the “most prolific and largest full-service poker agency” representing hundreds of players, it has launched PPIPoker.net, a new online poker room licensed in Curacao, serving the non-US market.

