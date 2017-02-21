Zynga’s Poker Revenue Actually Declined in 2016—But it Might Have Turned a Corner Contrary to reports, poker revenue dropped 2% in 2016, but Q4 ended the year on a high. Share:

“Going forward, Zynga Poker will be a top priority for us and we expect to continue our momentum and growth throughout 2017”

Full year results from social gaming giant Zynga show online gaming revenue from its hit Zynga Poker product in decline, slipping approximately 2% on revenue from 2015.

Based on earnings slides published last week, total gaming revenue excluding advertising for 2016 was $547 million. Zynga Poker amounted to 19% of the group’s revenue, or approximately $104 million; In 2015, revenue from poker was approximately $106 million.

