European Poker Conference: The Evolution of Regulated iGaming Markets

Discussion on the upcoming launch of shared liquidity between Europe’s biggest segregated igaming markets took center stage.

Share:
Success of the landmark European liquidity sharing agreement was not a foregone conclusion among panel members.

Last month, at the second annual European Poker Conference in Malta during the Summit of iGaming Malta (SiGMA), industry pundits gathered to discuss the ever-changing state of regulation of online gaming across Europe and how the laws in those markets might impact other jurisdictions around the world.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
December 07, 2017
Comments