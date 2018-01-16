After Months of Delays, Italy Finally Launches Tender for New Online Gaming Licenses Up to 120 concessions are on offer to new and lapsed operators. Share:

The Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency (ADM) has finally opened a tender to issue up to 120 new online gaming licenses ending an extended period of delays that left the industry guessing if and when new licenses would available.

As detailed in the formal document filed with the European Union, up to 120 licenses will be issued to applicants. The process is open both to operators interested in entering the regulated Italian market and for existing licensed operators who need to extend licenses that lapsed last year.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »