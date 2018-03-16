Microgaming Adds PokerLion to the MPN Indian Poker Network Share:

The Microgaming Poker Network, more commonly referred to as MPN, has partnered with another operator to expand its online poker network in the emerging market of India.

Last week, PokerLion became the newest room on the network. MPN’s latest addition is the result of a new partnership with Indian game developer Stuti Hardware Pvt. Ltd. (Ability Games).

“PokerLion joins the MPN’s Indian Poker Network with aggressive plans for growth and a commitment to entertain. Passionate about developing and promoting poker in India, the team are a welcome addition to the network,” stated Jean-Luc Ferriere, Director of Network Games at Microgaming.

Navneet Makharia, Managing Director at Ability Games, added, “Microgaming software is among the most powerful and successful in the business, so it was the ideal choice for our real money poker website. At PokerLion, we are committed to creating the best possible experience for our players, and we are thrilled to debut our new website for our Indian poker enthusiasts, clients and partners.”

PokerLion will seek to carve out its own niche in the competitive Indian online poker market, but for now, the brand is focusing its efforts on reaching a broad demographic of poker players. The PokerLion website states that the brand is designed “for players who prosper on the excitement of poker.” The site identifies its mission as a brand that creates “a fun, trustworthy and engaging place to play and one where the happiness of our players is always the top priority.

PokerLion Launch in Mumbai

Although PokerLion went live on MPN on March 8, 2018, the company launched the brand a few weeks earlier in Mumbai at the Club Sirkus, Hotel Sahara Star. Along with the announcement of its new online real money poker room, the company also introduced its Poker Team, Team Goa Lions.

Team Goa Lions consists of poker players from Australia, the United Kingdom, and Texas, according to the press release. There are even some poker players from India on the team. The team members will take place in national and international poker tournaments with the aim of promoting the game of poker and the PokerLion brand.

The company even brought in famous Bollywood actor Rajeev Khandelwal to help celebrate the occasion. ““I feel honoured to inaugurate this new Poker Website in the City,” Khandelwal commented. “I would love to play a game or two soon and would also love to watch out any tournament played by Goa Lions, wherever I get off from my hectic shooting schedule”

Real Money Online Poker

As you would expect, PokerLion uses the Indian rupee as its main currency.

The site offers welcome bonuses for new players. The signup bonus gives players ₹200 (about $3 USD) free when they create a new account. After signing up, players can earn additional free money when they make their first recharge deposit (a 100% match) and a 50% bonus on their second recharge.

Players can increase the amount of promotional equity they receive by making a deposit of at least ₹50,000 (just over $750 USD). When they make a deposit of that size they will receive a 200% “Royal Bonus.”

As is the case with other poker rooms on the network, Desktop and mobile versions of the online poker client are available and there is even a Mac version of the client on offer.

MPN India

MPN India is the company’s second largest of its three poker networks, falling between the company’s dot-com network and MPN Spain.

MPN India has grown rapidly and includes other poker rooms such as KhelPlay, PokerNation, and Poker Yaar which joined earlier this year. The Indian network is segregated meaning that it exclusively services the Indian market.

MPN is one of the most well-known poker networks in the world, offering a variety of poker variants including exclusive content such as Fish Party, the only progressive jackpot sit & go offered in the online poker industry.

Its flagship network consists of nearly 30 different poker rooms, which with a few exceptions, all share the same cash game tables and tournaments. The company’s roots in poker go back to March 2003 when it was operating as Prima Poker.

Microgaming

Microgaming, the parent company of MPN, is based on the Isle of Man and is one of the world’s most popular online gaming content providers.

In 2004, Microgaming became the first igaming company to deliver mobile casino software to market. Over the past 14 years the company has continued to innovate in the online gaming space and boasts the world’s largest library of mobile software titles with over 350 on offer, including the immensely popular Mega Moolah slots.

The company follows a monthly release schedule and offers such a wide variety of igaming options, that it can be difficult to keep up with all of its new releases. Players looking to learn more about the games that Microgaming offers can use this guide to help find out what the top games are, get additional details on the history of the company, discover the latest bonuses being offered, find out where it is legal (and illegal) to play on Microgaming casinos, and even research which records the company holds for the biggest cash prizes awarded in online gaming history.