Playtech Receives Approval for Shared Poker Liquidity between Austria and Finland

Finnish authorities approve Europe’s first ever liquidity sharing deal between two regulated markets.

The agreement allows for the player pool between win2day and RAY to be combined. The green light was given on December 8, when the Finnish Ministry of Interior deemed that win2day meets the responsible standards imposed by the Finnish authorities.

Playtech has announced that it has received necessary approval to share online poker liquidity between the two state-owned segregated online poker rooms in Finland and Austria.

PRO first revealed such a plan was on the cards back in August. Earlier this month, Finnish authorities approved the agreement, Playtech has confirmed.

December 22, 2016
