Playtech Receives Approval for Shared Poker Liquidity between Austria and Finland
Finnish authorities approve Europe’s first ever liquidity sharing deal between two regulated markets.
Playtech has announced that it has received necessary approval to share online poker liquidity between the two state-owned segregated online poker rooms in Finland and Austria.
PRO first revealed such a plan was on the cards back in August. Earlier this month, Finnish authorities approved the agreement, Playtech has confirmed.
