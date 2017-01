Portuguese Player Association Pessimistic about Open Border Shared Liquidity Share:

The National Association of Online Gamblers (ANAon), a Portuguese group that advocates on behalf of consumers, has raised concerns over the recently submitted amendment to permit cross-border liquidity sharing. ANAon indicated that though a shared liquidity pool in Portugal seems likely, it would be in a limited form on a country-by-country basis with individual countries.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »