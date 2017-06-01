French Regulator Sets the Stage for Shared Online Poker Liquidity in 2018 Agreements in June, and software testing starting in September should lead to online poker rooms with European cross-border liquidity sharing next year. Share:

In its annual report, French online gaming regulator ARJEL signaled that concrete progress in the European shared liquidity project has been made, setting a clear timeline that should lead to the first operators combining their segregated liquidity pools next year.

