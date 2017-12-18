France: PokerStars the First to Receive a Shared Liquidity License The Stars Group is the first to be approved for cross-border poker sharing. Share:

The Stars Group, parent company of PokerStars and operating under its subsidiary REEL Malta Limited, has been issued a license from the French regulator to share online poker liquidity with Spain, France and Italy, ARJEL announced late last week.

The decision is subject to other key developments, including similar authorization in other countries, and approval of its gaming software. However, it is a historic moment for the European shared liquidity project and a key step towards the first cross-border player pools in Southern Europe going live.

