PokerStars Opens Up International Registration on New Franco-Spanish Player Pool

In a surprise move, PokerStars is allowing residents outside of Spain to sign up to PokerStars.ES to play on the new Southern European player pool.

A year after closing accounts of non-French players on PokerStars.FR, PokerStars has opened up signups internationally on PokerStars.ES.

Non-resident players in Spain and France can now register an account on PokerStars’ Spanish site to play in games on the newly formed Southern European player pool, PRO can reveal.

The surprise move comes a year after PokerStars decided to close off its French poker room to non-French players.

By
January 18, 2018
