While Poker Shrinks, Online Casino Revenues Soar in New Jersey Online poker now represents less than 10% of the total gaming revenue generated in the state.

Full-year market figures from New Jersey show online casino revenue continuing its meteoric rise, while online poker’s relevancy, in large part due to the small, closed liquidity, continues to shrink.

During 2017, online gaming revenue from regulated operators in the state generated a total of $245.6 million, growth of 25% on the $196.7 million generated in 2016.

It marks the fourth straight year of double-digit growth in the United States’ largest regulated market.

