The Fall-Out: Online Poker Promotions This September

The year’s biggest tournament series are underway as operators prop them up with sizeable promotions.

PokerStars is running promotions supporting WCOOP and Zoom: Usain Bolt Edition. 888 is using The Action Squad to draw players back to the tables.

As the busy fall and winter growth period gets underway, online poker operators pack the calendar with scheduled events and bumper promotions to entice players back to their tables. Many of the top operators are running their largest tournaments series and are bolstering their efforts with big-ticket promotions.

Here is a guide to who is doing what.

September 15, 2017
