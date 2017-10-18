Partypoker Shines Spotlight on the Dominican Republic with $10 Million Caribbean Poker Party
$5 million guaranteed Main Event highlights newly released schedule of tournaments.
Partypoker is once again making its mark on the global live poker tournament scene with its $10 Million guaranteed Caribbean Poker Party next month in the Dominican Republic. The freshly released schedule of events includes five tournaments that guarantee a prize pool of at least $1 million, including its four-day MILLIONS Main Event with a whopping $5 million guarantee.
