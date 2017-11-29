MPN Plans Festive Rewards, While Betsson Wants Xmas to Go Off with a Bang
Network schedules an Omaha-themed Christmas, while Betsson runs a tournament series exclusive to its brands.
Online poker network MPN has announced a Christmas themed promotion, Oh Oh Omaha, to take the network through to Christmas, while Betsson, which operates three of the biggest skins on the network, has also announced a six-figure guaranteed tournament series during the same period.
