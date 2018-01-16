Unibet Extends Partnership with Betfilter to Offer Gambling Ad Blocking Software The collaboration sees the launch of a social responsibility tool to block gambling adverts to those under 18 years old. Share:

Kindred Group has extended its partnership with Hong Kong-based GPHP Group Limited, the company that provides the anti-gambling solution Betfilter, to offer free licenses for its new “AdBlocker” software.

As the name suggests, AdBlocker attempts to block gambling adverts and access to gambling sites for people that want it. The tool has been designed to keep those under 18 years old and vulnerable adults safe from tempting advertisements. Under the new partnership, free licenses to AdBlocker will be made available to Kindred Group’s customers.

