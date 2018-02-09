New Jersey Poker Classic Starts Today
$800,000 will be guaranteed over the 17-day series, making it one of the biggest to hit the online schedule in New Jersey this year.
888poker and WSOP.com welcome back the New Jersey Poker Classic in February after its debut outing in November 2017. $800,000 is guaranteed over 57 events and 17 days, making it one of New Jersey’s biggest online tournament series of the year.
Like last year, there will also be a $100,000 guaranteed Main Event.
The majority of the New Jersey Poker Classic’s schedule is comprised of No Limit Hold’em events with a mix of re-buys, turbo and freezeout entries.
Back in November 2017 during its first outing, the New Jersey Poker Classic had $500,000 guaranteed over 38 events. The 2018 series sees an increase of 50% on the number of events and 60% on the guarantees offered compared to last year—showing an investment from the operator to expand its offering to players.
The average guarantee per tournament also sees a slight increase from £13.1k last series to just over $14k this time around.
At that time, the series ran just after PokerStars NJCOOP and partypoker/Borgata’s Garden State Super Series—NJCOOP had $1.2 million guaranteed across the board and the GSSS $350,000—making 888’s offer comparable at a time where there was not much competition on the calendar.
At present, there is nothing on the calendar in New Jersey competing with the tournament series in February, making it an appealing choice for players looking for some action next month.
“Every tournament schedule is part art and part science. We have data to go off of, but the wants and needs of players change over time. So you have to go into it knowing that a spreadsheet is never going to give you everything,” WSOP Head of Online Poker Bill Rini said to the Online Poker Report the series back in November.
“From the beginning, our positioning has been to be the best place to play poker online. We offer a great experience for players, chances to win WSOP packages, and players know and trust the brand. As far as the competition, I don’t want to say that we don’t pay attention but they’re often playing off other strengths and weaknesses, so what works for them might not be right for us. We just try to be very good at what we set out to do.”
The New Jersey Poker Classic will run February 9 – 25. You can view the full schedule below.
|Day
|Tournament Name
|Buy In ($)
|Friday, February 9th, 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #1 – $8,000 NLH – Kick-off [R&A]
|$30
|Friday, February 9th, 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #2 – $8,000 NLH – Friday Fight [Knockout]
|$250
|Friday, February 9th, 9:00 PM
|NJPC II #3 – $5,000 NLH – Turbo Deep$tack [Re-entry]
|$50
|Saturday, February 10th, 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #4 – $4,500 NLH – Saturday Startup [Freezeout]
|$50
|Saturday, February 10th, 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #5 – $10,000 NLH – Saturday Night Shuffle Up [Re-entry]
|$150
|Saturday, February 10th, 9:00 PM
|NJPC II #6 – $8,000 NLH – Fast Flight [R&A, Turbo]
|$75
|Sunday, February 11th, 5:00 PM
|NJPC II #7 – $60,000 NLH – Sunday Biggy [Re-entry]
|$320
|Sunday, February 11th, 6:00 PM
|NJPC II #8 – $8,000 NLH – Short-Handed Sunday [R&A, 4 Max]
|$50
|Sunday, February 11th, 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #9 – $25,000 NLH – Big 500 [Re-entry]
|$500
|Sunday, February 11th, 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #10 – $8,000 NLH – Classic Freezeout
|$100
|Sunday, February 11th, 9:00 PM
|NJPC II #11 – $8,500 NLH – Sunday Closeout Super Addon [R&A]
|$20
|Monday, February 12th, 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #12 – $8,000 NLH – The Classic 100 [Re-entry, 8 Max]
|$100
|Monday, February 12th, 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #13 – $8,000 NLH – Little Monday [R&A]
|$30
|Monday, February 12th, 9:00 PM
|NJPC II #14 – $5,000 NLH – The Classic 50 [R&A]
|$50
|Tuesday, February 13th, 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #15 – $25,000 NLH – Big 500 II [Re-entry]
|$500
|Tuesday, February 13th, 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #16 – $15,000 NLH – Tuesday Showdown Special [Re-entry]
|$250
|Tuesday, February 13th, 9:00 PM
|NJPC II #17 – $7,500 NLH – Turbo Tuesday [R, 6 Max]
|$50
|Wednesday, February 14th, 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #18 – $5,000 NLH – Wednesday Warmup Deep$tack [R&A]
|$20
|Wednesday, February 14th, 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #19 – $4,000 NLH – Mid-Week Freeze [Freezeout]
|$50
|Wednesday, February 14th, 9:00 PM
|NJPC II #20 – $7,500 NLH – Wednesday Biggie [Re-entry, Super Turbo]
|$75
|Thursday, February 15th, 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #21 – $4,000 NLH – Thursday 2AND1
|$30
|Thursday, February 15th, 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #22 – $10,000 NLH – Thursday Throwdown [1R1A]
|$100
|Thursday, February 15th, 9:00 PM
|NJPC II #23 – $7,500 NLH – Chips Chips Chips [Re-entry, Deepstack]
|$75
|Friday, February 16th, 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #24 – $2,000 NLH – Friday Kickstarter [R&A, Show Me]
|$20
|Friday, February 16th, 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #25 – $20,000 NLH – Weekend Warmup [Re-entry]
|$250
|Friday, February 16th, 9:00 PM
|NJPC II #26 – $3,500 NLH – Friday Fight II [Knockout]
|$75
|Saturday, February 17th, 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #27 – $7,500 NLH – Saturday Jumpstart [R&A, 4 Max]
|$50
|Saturday, February 17th, 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #28 – $12,500 NLH – Super Saturday [Re-entry, 8 Max]
|$250
|Saturday, February 17th, 9:00 PM
|NJPC II #29 – $8,000 NLH – The Classic 100 II [Re-entry]
|$100
|Sunday, February 18th, 5:00 PM
|NJPC II #30 – $80,000 NLH – Sunday Spectacular [Re-entry]
|$350
|Sunday, February 18th, 6:00 PM
|NJPC II #31 – $12,500 NLH – Sunday Funday [1R1A]
|$100
|Sunday, February 18th, 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #32 – $25,000 NLH – Super Sunday [Re-entry]
|$250
|Sunday, February 18th, 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #33 – $6,000 PLO – The Omaha 100 [Re-entry, 8 Max]
|$100
|Sunday, February 18th, 9:00 PM
|NJPC II #34 – $8,000 NLH – Sunday Closeout [R&A, 6 Max]
|$30
|Monday, February 19th, 6:00 PM
|NJPC II #35 – $5,000 NLH – Monday Maniac [R&A]
|$50
|Monday, February 19th, 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #36 – $8,500 NLH – Sublime Six Max [R&A]
|$30
|Monday, February 19th, 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #37 – $8,888 NLH – 8×8 [8R, 8 Max, Turbo]
|$88
|Tuesday, February 20th, 6:00 PM
|NJPC II #38 – $5,000 NLH – Tuesday Takeoff Deep$tack [R&A]
|$20
|Tuesday, February 20th, 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #39 – $50,000 NLH – High Roller [Re-entry, 6 Max]
|$1,000
|Tuesday, February 20th, 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #40 – $20,000 NLH – Tuesday Showdown Special+ [Re-entry]
|$250
|Wednesday, February 21st 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #41 – $7,000 NLH – 4 Max Dance [R&A]
|$75
|Wednesday, February 21st 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #42 – $8,000 NLH – Special Wednesday [R&A]
|-
|Wednesday, February 21st 9:00 PM
|NJPC II #43 – $8,000 NLH – Wendesday 2AND1
|$50
|Thursday, February 22nd 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #44 – $2,500 NLH – Teams Tournament [R&A]
|$30
|Thursday, February 22nd 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #45 – $8,000 NLH – Thursday’s 6 Max [Re-entry]
|$100
|Thursday, February 22nd 9:00 PM
|NJPC II #46 – $7,500 NLH – Thursday Night Right [Turbo, 1R1A]
|$75
|Friday, February 23rd 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #47 – $10,000 NLH – TGIF [Deepstack & Super Addon]
|$150
|Friday, February 23rd 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #48 – $25,000 NLH – Play Your Way [3 Re-entry, 1 Add-on]
|$250
|Friday, February 23rd 9:00 PM
|NJPC II #49 – $5,000 NLH – Friday Fight III [Knockout]
|$50
|Saturday, February 24th, 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #50 – $8,000 NLH – Saturday Night 30 [R&A]
|$30
|Saturday, February 24th, 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #51 – $25,000 NLH – Saturday’s Best [Re-entry]
|$320
|Saturday, February 24th, 9:00 PM
|NJPC II #52 – $4,000 PLO – The Omaha 50 [R&A, 8 Max]
|$50
|Sunday, February 25th, 5:00 PM
|NJPC II #53 – $100,000 NLH – MAIN EVENT [Re-entry]
|$500
|Sunday, February 25th, 6:00 PM
|NJPC II #54 – $11,111 NLH – Sunday One Day [R&A]
|$11
|Sunday, February 25th, 7:00 PM
|NJPC II #55 – $4,500 – Teams Tournament [R&A]
|$50
|Sunday, February 25th, 8:00 PM
|NJPC II #56 – $15,000 NLH – Final Freezeout
|$250
|Sunday, February 25th, 9:00 PM
|NJPC II #57 – $10,000 NLH – Closeout Deep$tack [Re-entry, Turbo]
|$100