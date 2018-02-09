New Jersey Poker Classic Starts Today $800,000 will be guaranteed over the 17-day series, making it one of the biggest to hit the online schedule in New Jersey this year. Share:

888poker and WSOP.com welcome back the New Jersey Poker Classic in February after its debut outing in November 2017. $800,000 is guaranteed over 57 events and 17 days, making it one of New Jersey’s biggest online tournament series of the year.

Get a $20 when you create a new account at 888 in New Jersey. No Deposit Required!

Like last year, there will also be a $100,000 guaranteed Main Event.

The majority of the New Jersey Poker Classic’s schedule is comprised of No Limit Hold’em events with a mix of re-buys, turbo and freezeout entries.

Back in November 2017 during its first outing, the New Jersey Poker Classic had $500,000 guaranteed over 38 events. The 2018 series sees an increase of 50% on the number of events and 60% on the guarantees offered compared to last year—showing an investment from the operator to expand its offering to players.

The average guarantee per tournament also sees a slight increase from £13.1k last series to just over $14k this time around.

At that time, the series ran just after PokerStars NJCOOP and partypoker/Borgata’s Garden State Super Series—NJCOOP had $1.2 million guaranteed across the board and the GSSS $350,000—making 888’s offer comparable at a time where there was not much competition on the calendar.

At present, there is nothing on the calendar in New Jersey competing with the tournament series in February, making it an appealing choice for players looking for some action next month.

“Every tournament schedule is part art and part science. We have data to go off of, but the wants and needs of players change over time. So you have to go into it knowing that a spreadsheet is never going to give you everything,” WSOP Head of Online Poker Bill Rini said to the Online Poker Report the series back in November.

“From the beginning, our positioning has been to be the best place to play poker online. We offer a great experience for players, chances to win WSOP packages, and players know and trust the brand. As far as the competition, I don’t want to say that we don’t pay attention but they’re often playing off other strengths and weaknesses, so what works for them might not be right for us. We just try to be very good at what we set out to do.”

The New Jersey Poker Classic will run February 9 – 25. You can view the full schedule below.