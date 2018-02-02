Estonian Online Sportsbook Coolbet Joins MPN Share:

Coolbet, a new online gambling brand focused on sports betting, has launched online poker on Microgaming’s network MPN.

The Coolbet brand, launched in 2016, is owned by Staycool, based in Estonia, and runs on its own custom sports betting platform. The site targets the Nordic markets under its Estonian online gambling license.

“By joining the MPN, our brand and our players will benefit from a highly experienced and knowledgeable poker team,” said Coolbet COO Anders Karlsen. “We want to bring sportsbook players closer to poker and vice versa, and we believe we can achieve this strategy by working with the best in the industry.”

