Partypoker $10 Million Progressive Knockout Tournament Series Gets Underway The KO Series has five different buy-in levels spread across 164 events. Share:

The inaugural Knockout Series, a new offering of progressive knockout tournaments from partypoker, is currently underway with a total $10 million guaranteed prize pool.

It is the second of an ambitious ten tournament series that partypoker plans to run this year, and the first of three KO series that will have a knockout-exclusive schedule.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »