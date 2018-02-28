Partypoker $10 Million Progressive Knockout Tournament Series Gets Underway

The KO Series has five different buy-in levels spread across 164 events.

partypoker

The inaugural Knockout Series, a new offering of progressive knockout tournaments from partypoker, is currently underway with a total $10 million guaranteed prize pool.

It is the second of an ambitious ten tournament series that partypoker plans to run this year, and the first of three KO series that will have a knockout-exclusive schedule.

February 28, 2018
