Poker Shines as GVC Boasts of Growth Across the Board Net gaming revenue up 17% in 2017, with partypoker leading the charge.

“With partypoker, we invest in the product, we invest in the marketing, we invest in the live tournaments, we’ve transformed the business”

GVC has released preliminary results for the full year of 2017, recording bumper figures across all divisions and growth in all primary verticals and markets.

Partypoker was frequently referred to as a shining star in the revitalized “games” brand in what was a strong finish for the group across the board.

“GVC achieved a significant amount in 2017 and as these numbers demonstrate, we have delivered material value from the bwin.party acquisition,” stated GVC CEO Kenneth Alexander.

