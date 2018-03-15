PokerStars Reveals More Stops on Live Circuit Spring and summer will see MEGASTACK and live Festivals adorn the schedule with an emphasis on French and Spanish stops. Share:

PokerStars has added five new stops to its live circuit over the spring and summer months under the MEGASTACK and Festival brands.

Headed back to tried and tested destinations such as Dublin, London, Marbella, Lille and Gujan-Mestras, the live schedule seems to lean towards supporting the newly created online Southern European shared player pools of Spain and France. There will be two stops in France (June and July) and one in Spain.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »