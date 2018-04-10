Partypoker’s Satellite Currency Goes Live PPL$$$ can now be used by players to buy into any LIVE tournament or for travel and expenses.. Share:

Partypoker’s new currency, dubbed “partypoker LIVE $$$” (PPL$$$), has now gone live. Players who win satellites can use the new currency to buy into any partypoker live events or use it to pay for travel and expenses.

Originally called “MY PP LIVE $$$” when it was first announced last year, the special tournament dollars are awarded to winners who participate in regular daily and weekly satellites.

These can be accumulated and ultimately cashed in for buy-ins at both main and side events across partypoker’s extensive global live tour, as well as going towards hotel and travel costs at each stop.

