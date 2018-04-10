Partypoker Gets the French Go-Ahead for European Shared Liquidity ARJEL has approved bwin subsidiary SAS and French horse-racing operator PMU which combine to make up GVC’s French online poker network. Share:

French regulator ARJEL has issued two new licenses authorizing cross-border shared liquidity in poker, paving the way for GVC’s partypoker to bridge the liquidity pool between its regulated networks in France and Spain.

Last week, ARJEL published two missives authorizing B.E.S SAS, a subsidiary of bwin, and Pari Mutuel Urbain (PMU), a French horse-racing operator, to share online poker liquidity with other jurisdictions that signed the July accord on shared poker liquidity.

PMU operates an online poker skin that resides on partypoker’s French network, sharing liquidity with two of GVC’s own brands, bwin.FR and partypoker.FR.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »