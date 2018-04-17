East Coast Poker Players Flock to New Jersey for the Borgata Spring Poker Open Online qualifiers for the Borgata Spring Poker Open are still running for as little as $5. Share:

The Borgata Spring Poker Open (BSPO)—one of New Jersey’s premiere live tournament series, is in full swing at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. The BSPO offers over two weeks of on-the-felt action packed with 22 events and over $3.3 million in total guarantees.

About the Borgata Spring Poker Open

The series is highlighted by a $2500 main event, starting on April 22, that carries a $1,000,000 guarantee. The live event is a beacon for East Coast grinders looking for both value and a warm-up before plotting their journey to Las Vegas for the 2018 World Series of Poker.

The $2500 main event of the Borgata Spring Poker Open is one of the largest local tournaments of the year. It is a player-friendly affair that offers two starting days, hour long levels and a 40,000 chip starting stack that equates to 400 big blinds. Players who end up on the wrong side of variance have the option to re-enter and even play both of the starting flights. Should players make it to the end of the day in both Day 1A and Day 1B, they will be able to take the larger stack on to Day 2, where the levels increase to 75 minutes. For players looking to make a name for themselves, the final table of this event will also be live streamed.

You can follow all of the action at the Borgata (including coverage of individual events) over at the Spring Poker Open blog!

Last Year at the BSPO

The 2017 main event saw New York’s Samuel Taylor best a field of 670 entries to earn a career-high cash of over $390,000. The stacked final table included World Series of Poker Main Event Champion Joe McKeehen, former November Niner John Racener and part-time poker announcer and full-time poker pro Kane Kalas.

In total, the field helped the Borgata crush their $1,000,000 guarantee and pushed the prize pool to over $1.6 million. This was helped not only by how solid the tournament itself was but also by the ability of the Borgata and its online arm BorgataPoker.com to bring in plenty of qualifiers.

Organizers are likely optimistic that this year will be even better, as online qualifiers for the Spring Poker Open main event are already under way. Players who want to take their shot at a six-figure score can win their way into the main event starting for as little as $5.

Online Satellites Still Running

Four times a day, right up until the start of the main event, players can satellite their way into the qualifier for the Main Event Super Satellite. At 2:30, 5:30, 8:30 and 10:30 pm daily (all times EDT), those in New Jersey can play the 2-seat guaranteed satellite tournament and win themselves a next-step $45 ticket.

Then, every day through April 21 at 7:00pm EDT BorgataPoker.com runs a $45 qualifier for the $400 BSPO Championship Super Satellite. Every tournament has at least one seat guaranteed and one out of every ten entries gains entry into the final step.

Finally, on April 21 and April 22 the official $400 Super Satellite to the Borgata Spring Poker Open Championship takes place. One out of every eight players will punch their ticket to the $2500 + $200 live main event (taking place on April 22-26). Players can win multiple seats, but those seats are non-exchangeable and cannot be sold, so they’d only come into play should a player need to re-enter or want to play both starting flights.

While players can step into the $400 Main Event Satellite, they also have the option of buying directly into it in order to win their seat.

If the nightly $45 qualifiers are at an inopportune time, BorgataPoker.com is also running a last minute Turbo Qualifier on April 22 at 5:40 pm EDT – expanding the ways players can find their way into the main event.

In addition to the $1,000,000 guaranteed main event, the Borgata Spring Poker Open includes a two-day $100,000 Guaranteed Six-max Tournament (April 20-21), a $1560 bounty tournament (April 21) and a whole host of post-lims with buy-in ranges that should appeal to live players of every level. In total, there’s still nearly $1.4 million in guarantees still up for grabs.

The Borgata Spring Poker Open is currently taking place at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa through April 22. Win your way into the action at BorgataPoker.com.