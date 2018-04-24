Big Things Are Coming To WSOP .com This Summer Share:

With the announcement of a multi-state pact to share the player pools between Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware, WSOP.com is taking advantage of having more players at their disposal to revamp and increase their tournament offerings.

On (or roughly on) May 1, players from all three states will be battling it out on the virtual felts, expanding the current regulated, multi-state online poker network operating in Nevada and Delaware.

“We can’t wait for our existing players, and hopefully a host of first-time players, to experience the new WSOP.com,” said Bill Rini, WSOP.com’s Head of Online Poker. “With the advent of tri-state liquidity, we have completely revamped our tournament schedules, our cash offerings, our loyalty program and our promotional calendar to deliver the best online poker experience in this new world order.”

New Tournament Experience

To that end, WSOP.com is promising the biggest summer in the online site’s history. From May through September, the site is promising $15,000,000 worth of guaranteed tournaments.

Highlights include:

The $100,000 Sunday Tournament – A weekly $320 buy-in contest, which starts at 7:00pm ET, that WSOP .com calls “the largest weekly online poker tournament guarantee in the U.S.”

$250,000 Sundays – A new tournament schedule that promises a combined $250K worth of guarantees every Sunday.

$10,000 Daily Minimum – Every night of the week there will be at least one tournament that guarantees a minimum of $10,000. There are plans to include $25,000 tournaments and a $50,000 one as well.

Daily Freeroll into the Sunday $100,000 – the low and no-rollers will have a daily shot at the big time.

Experience The World Series of Poker

In addition to adjusting their regular weekly schedule, WSOP.com has plenty to offer those who are looking to get involved with the 2018 World Series of Poker summer series.

From May 1-14, the online site will offer daily freerolls to win a seat into Event #10, the $365 No Limit Hold’em online bracelet event taking place on Sunday, June 3.

There will be four online bracelet events in total this summer, and for the first time ever, players from New Jersey can compete for a bracelet without having to leave the state.

Sunday, June 3 – $365 No Limit Hold’em – Event #10

Friday, June 22 – $565 Six-max PLO – Event #47

– Event #47 Friday, June 29 – $1,000 No Limit Hold’em – Event #61

Saturday, June 30 – $3,200 High Roller No Limit Hold’em – Event #63

All bracelet events are one day events with unlimited re-entry and start at 3:30pm PT.

Finally, from May 1 through July 13, WSOP.com will be running non-stop satellites to help players qualify for a number of live bracelet events, including the 25 Seat Scramble for the WSOP Main Event taking place on July 1.

Register and/or re-register

One of the necessities of opening up the shared player pool is getting everyone on the same network, and so players from Nevada and Delaware will need to re-register their accounts. Pre-registration begins on April 24 and is strongly encouraged for those players who have a desire for a specific screen name.

For Nevada residents, there is one potentially huge bonus. All Nevada players who pre-register will be entered into a drawing for a $10,000 World Series of Poker Main Event seat.

Players in New Jersey do not have to do anything, they will be a part of the new network as soon as it launches.

Finally, for those players who plan on visiting Las Vegas for the series, WSOP.com allows players to register an account from anywhere in the world. Of course, in order to participate in the online games a person must be physically located in one of the three states.

WSOP.com’s new tri-state networks is scheduled to begin on May 1 and the 2018 World Series of Poker at the Rio All Suites Hotel & Casino gets underway on May 29.