Strong Casino Growth and a Resilient Poker Vertical Behind Amaya’s Strong Q1 Online poker revenue drops below 70% for the first time as its online casino rollout pushes up revenues in the soon-to-be-called Stars Group. Share:

“PokerStars has been and will continue to be the home of poker. We love this game.”

Thanks to stability in online poker and growth in its casino and sportsbook, Amaya reported a bumper first quarter of 2017, with total group revenue hitting a new high of $317.3 million.

Poker enjoyed 1% growth year-on-year, up from $216.3m in Q1 2016 to $218.7m last quarter—impressive considering Amaya has reported neutral or negative performance in previous quarters.

Still, the growing casino and sports verticals were the real stars of the show. For the first time since the company acquired PokerStars, the share of the company’s revenue in online poker dropped below 70%, down from 75% a year ago.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »