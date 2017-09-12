888 Pushes its Fast Format Games with Latest “Action Squad” Promo
Over $1 million earmarked for 888’s major fall promotion, which focuses attention on Flopomania, Snap and Blast games.
In its latest financial presentation, 888 Holdings touted the stability in its online poker vertical thanks primarily to the launch of new “RNG-based” games which shifted the focus away from traditional poker games to “more recreational, RNG-based” formats.
It should therefore come as no surprise that with 888’s major fall promotion, set to carry the operator through the critical September-October industry growth period, the company doubled down on this success. While following its tried-and-tested format of simple daily missions, freerolls and lottery wheel spins, the superhero-themed two-month promotion focuses the attention on 888’s new fast-format tournament and cash game structures.