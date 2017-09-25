Three Weeks, 650 Tournaments, $100 Million in Prize Money: Industry Sets New Bar for Online Poker Tournaments PokerStars’ WCOOP, partypoker’s Powerfest and 888’s XL Eclipse Series all finish on a high with all Main Events covering their guarantees. Share:

The last tournaments are still running, final numbers are being counted, and the press releases are yet to be written. But when the dust settles over the next 48 hours, expect the top three online poker operators to boast about how they hosted their most successful tournament series to date.

Between PokerStars, 888 and partypoker, players have enjoyed what was probably the three biggest weeks in online poker tournaments in the industry’s history. Well over $100 million in total prize money will have been paid out over 650 scheduled tournaments, and a quick glance at the completed events suggests that each operator can herald their tournament series as a great success.

