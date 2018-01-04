The Classic: MPN’s “Back to Basics” Series Matures with Bigger, Broader Schedule Second annual tournament series sheds its “freezeout-only” novelty. Share:

MPN has announced the schedule for its second annual “The Classic” tournament series, with more tournaments, a bigger guaranteed prize pool, and a more eclectic mix of events.

As a warm-up to the main schedule, for the first time there also will be a companion “Mini Classic” with the same schedule but with buy-ins and guarantees a tenth of the size.

