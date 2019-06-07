The following interview first appeared on Poker Industry PRO and is being republished here as a service to our readers.

BetConstruct is an igaming network that offers white labeling, turnkey and API solutions for gaming operators looking to operate under their licenses.

BetConstruct has its own suit of games, built in-house, but also offer games from third parties such as Microgaming and NetEnt.

The company also runs its own flagship, consumer-facing skin, VBET. This operation that has been developed in-house, promising players a 24/7 betting and gaming experience.

The network also has its own independent online poker network, available on VBET and through its network of licensees. Flying mostly under the radar and not yet tracked on on the PRO Data platform, the network nevertheless boasts monthly guaranteed prize pools of €550,000 and a variety of cash games.

VBET is looking to expand their poker offering within the dot-com market, and that’s where Giorgi Tsutskiridze comes in. Having made the move the move from Georgian online gaming operator Adjarabet, Tsutskiridze now heads up the Head of Poker and Skill Games team at BetConstruct.

Taking time out of his schedule to talk to Poker Industry PRO, Tsutskiridze talks through upcoming plans for BetConstruct, their consumer facing gaming site VBET, and their plans for poker expansion.

Tell our readers about BetConstruct, the markets you operate in and what you hope to achieve as Head of Poker & Skill Games.

Having 16 offices spanning almost every continent of the world, BetConstruct has earned the reputation of a truly international organization. With a finger on the pulse of multiple tech trends and 15 years experience of delivering innovative and proven offerings, we push the limits in iGaming to give maximum freedom of choice and independence to our partner operators that drives them on their path to success.

BetConstruct launched VBET with an industry-leading range of gaming products on award-winning technology. VBET provides its players with the best odds and highest gaming limits in the market for its sports betting offering and delivers the atmosphere of a real-life casino with 5,000+ online and skill-based games. VBET is licensed in the UK, France, Malta and Curacao, providing gaming and sports betting content to customers from over 130 countries worldwide.

I joined BetConstruct in December 2018 as Head of Poker and Skill Games and it’s an honor for me to be a member of such a prestigious company. Our company’s main goal is to give totally freedom and flexibility to each employee, which empowers them and positively effects on product development.

My major goal is to use the resources and industry experience we have for building an innovative poker product and proper ecology. A brand where customers will find it fun and safe to play to generate natural and sustainable growth for the business.

Tell us about your time at Adjarabet and how that experience will translate across to your role at VBET .

As Head of Poker & Skill Games and a member of the supervisory board at Adjarabet, I was managing the products for around three years.

During this period, we introduced several brand new features and variations to our market, run fully customizable and super creative promotions targeted to recreational players, which completely changed the poker ecology and allowed us to increase revenue by 23% on the market.

Launching these activities and working with well-respected brands, such as Microgaming Poker Network (MPN) and WSOP, gained me a priceless experience of understanding customer needs, iGaming standards, ecology management and how to run a successful poker room, that will be transferred to VBET. We have set ourselves big goals to meet and have lots of exciting plans to share.

Tell us more about the VBET poker room.

In the network we have more than 120 poker operators. As for the room, we offer all types of cash games, played most frequently, including recently added 6+ hold’em. Various MTTs, Spin&Go etc. We are starting running promotions aimed to both recreational and regular players.

The room is being monitored by a group of professional poker players and analysts, with automatized innovative tools, which guarantees fairplay among players. We are working on implementation AI and Machine Learning for monitoring, which will bring even more fairplay in the room.

Poker on VBET.co.uk is not available for now. We are busy working with UKGC and shortly (in several days) we will add poker

Currently we are working on poker license for France, and as long as, France, Spain, Italy and Portugal have agreed to share liquidity.

VBET has recently started to offer short deck/ 6+ hold’em games to its customers… please can you tell us more about the decision to add this variant into your offering?

6+ hold’em is becoming a new popular type of poker and lots of players want to play and test themselves with it. VBET was one of the first online poker operators that offered this type of game to customers.

One key reason behind adding it was that it offered more action and more fun, which makes poker players even more engaged in the game. Currently we are planning to add several MTTs and special promotions for short deck to further enhance our offering.

Can players expect any other poker variants to be added to the poker client any time soon?

We are constantly reviewing our poker client and adding new cool features and game types which will meet each customer’s needs.

On an upcoming release we will add brand new Spin&Go games to our network, with fully customizable gameplay. We are currently finalising our new mobile version, which looks really fantastic and will be something new to the global market.

We are also working on adding a new cash game type, which will be focused on recreational players and will bring more action and fun to tables.