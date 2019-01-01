Parlaying Poker Into A Fulfilling Career

Lee Davy has experienced poker from all sides, as a player, writer and everything in between. Today we discuss how his passion for poker led him to a long a fulfilling career in the gambling industry. In addition to his widely read work with gambling industry site CalvinAyre.com, he hosts The Alcohol & Addiction Podcast, part of a larger mission to spread the word about sobriety. He talks about it all on this week’s podcast — check out the story behind how your average poker player became a larger-than-life personality focused on doing good in the world.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 01-01-19 with Guest Chris Moneymaker

Chris Moneymaker is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Episode 280: Tony Neuman

Long-time listener Tony Neuman wrote to us about a hand that he played in a home game against a brother, and we discussed it on Episode 267. Now he’s on the air to follow up with a discussion of straddling, image, wild small-stakes games, and how to deal with a player who may have a … Read moreEpisode 280: Tony Neuman

197 – Steve’s Live Tournament

After a 120 hour shift at the fire station, Steve has mustered up his remaining forces to bring you a strategy hand from a recent Venetian live Tournament. You can do your New Year’s shopping with this handy Amazon link! :) Poker strategy section starts at 50:00

Druff & Friends Show – 12/28/2018 – A Very Platinum Christmas

Claim PFA freeroll prizes now, or lose them (topic begins at 0:30:34 mark). Druff on the verge of filing his first-ever complaint to Nevada Gaming after unjustified ban from major Vegas casino (0:39:04). WSOP.com crashes in the middle of a tournament, players left twisting in the wind for hours (1:22:16). Wife buys husband into WSOP event as Christmas gift, video goes viral (1:50:02). Kevmath and two others gifted highly valuable “Platinum Pass” for upcoming Bahamas series (2:17:33). Daniel Negreanu buys $100k Tesla for Amanda Leatherman for Christmas (2:25:51). Harrah’s Ak-Chin ran an amazing promotion to earn tier credits — but will Seven Stars be granted to those who took advantage (2:42:10)? Online poker possibly coming to Michigan in 2019 (3:28:56). Wynn sues Resorts World for looking too similar (3:42:36). Drunken gambler arrested for tickle-related assault at Sands Bethlehem (3:49:56).

Degen Stories, WSOP 2019 Schedule, Pokerstars & UFC Partnership – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #16

This week on DAT Poker Podcast: The guys recap their Christmas’ as well as talk about the heartwarming story of a man receiving a dream trip to the WSOP and more! Daniel also talks his NHL Bets and has a rant about a troll.

In the news: The 2019 WSOP Schedule was announced, including a $500 rake free tournament to kick off this year! The guys also dive in to some old WSOP stories which spurs some degenerate stories. The other notable events are discussed as well as Pokerstars partnering with the UFC.

The guys then discuss some interesting tweets from the always self aware Phil Hellmuth and finally open some of your mail! Mail includes questions about what states might legalize online poker soon, and becoming a long term winner in a game with a lot of regulars. Stay tuned for a classic degenerate story at the end of the show!

50th WSOP

We look at some of the events of the upcoming 50th WSOP in Las Vegas.

Merry Handsmas! w/ Special Guest Brad Bounds – Episode 145

