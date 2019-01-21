PCA Recap & Remembering Gavin Smith – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #17

On an extra packed show after a PCA hiatus, the guys begin the show with heavy hearts, remembering their friend and one of poker’s great characters Gavin Smith. Adam, Daniel and Terrence share some stories they remember of Gavin and explain how he impacted the poker world. There is also a gofundme to help provide for Gavin’s boys for whom he had sole custody. You can help here: https://ca.gofundme.com/rip-ol039-gavin-smith

In the news: The PCA was a huge success and Daniel and Terrence were both there grinding. We get a trip report and some hand review from the main draw to the Bahamas this year, the $25k! Other large events are discussed, including Chino Rheem taking down the main event. This leads to a discussion of his past behaviour and where the guys stand on it. Before wrapping up the show some great PCA tweets are reviewed too!

093 – Phil Galfond – Run It Once Poker

In this episode, Phil Galfond, poker pro and owner of the Run It Once training site, reveals insider information about the launch of his new site and the challenges he has faced while developing it. Elliot and Phil discuss how his playing style has evolved over the years and how he has come to accept losses. Listen in to hear who inspires Phil, why he started Run It Once, and what to expect when his new site launches.

Chino Rheem Wins 2019 PCA Main Event for $1.567 Million

It’s all over! Chino Rheem scored a $1.567 million first-place prize for taking down the 2019 PCA Main Event. Lance and Jeff wrap up PocketFives’ coverage from the Bahamas and speak to Rheem about his victory.

PokerNews Podcast: PCA Recap with Aleeyah Jadavji

It’s another episode of the PokerNews Podcast, featuring a special recap of the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure. Jeff Platt is in the Bahamas covering the festival, and Sarah Herring chats with Platinum Pass winner Aleeyah Jadavji about an incredible experience at the PokerStars Players Championship. Plus, Jadavji explains her thought process behind leaving Poker League of Nations.

Pepsi at the Poker Table

Andrew is back from the Bahamas and during this episode of the podcast we chat about poker tournament fun and fashion choices.

January 17th, 2019 – Live from the PSPC with Matt Stout

In this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is once again coming at us from the PokerStars Players Championship in the Bahamas. This time he is joined by MTT crusher Matt Stout who talks about his work with the Charity Series of Poker, overcoming struggles with drugs and depression and, of course, some MTT hand analysis!

Druff & Friends Show – 01/18/2019 – Rest In Peace… Four Years From Now

New way to donate to show or freeroll with debit card (topic begins at 0:25:14 mark). Gavin Smith dies unexpectedly, poker community starts Gofundme for his kids (0:30:46). Druff admits to engineering 2015 cover-up of death of well-known poker social media figure (1:55:25).

High buyin WSOP events announced, Main Event now allows Day 2 entry (2:18:33). DOJ reverses 2011 Wire Act opinion which was previously favorable to poker (2:47:34). Chino Rheem wins PCA Main Event — will he pay creditors? (3:21:43) DraftKings “Sports Betting National Championship” ends in controversy, lawsuit (3:49:05). Phil Galfond’s site has job opening for “Game Integrity Manager” – will Druff apply? (4:20:12) “HQ Trivia” scandal highlights problem with contests-for-real-money apps (4:40:00). tradershky co-hosts.

PCA Final Table Set and Remembering Gavin Smith with Daniel Negreanu and Amanda Leatherman

Lance and Jeff preview the final table of the 2019 PCA Main Event, featuring audio from Chino Rheem and Scott Wellenbach. The crew also remembers Gavin Smith, who passed away at the age of 50. Daniel Negreanu and Amanda Leatherman join the show to share stories about Smith.

Ep 113 – Hand history with Sky Matsuhashi

In this episode, Sky Matsuhashi from smartpokerstudy.com and the Smart Poker Study podcast leads us through a 6-handed hand at a table with 5 LAGs with pocket Tens.

RIP Gavin Smith

Our friend Gavin Smith died unexpectedly this week so we remember our fondest moments with him. Also, the WSOP releases more schedule info and the DOJ gives us some bad news.

Battling Chris Moneymaker at the WSOP w/ Special Guest Rocco Rizzo – Episode 147

2/5/10 at the WSOP2400 effective. 9 handed. Button is straddler. One limp in MP. Chris Moneymaker raises to 50 in HJ. Hero looks down at KdJc. Hero raises to 120 in CO. Folds around to CM who makes the call. Flop (260) KcJd4d CM checks, Hero bets 110, CM raises to 260, Hero calls.Turn (780) 2hCM checks, Hero bets 400, CM callsRiver (1580) 9cCM jams all in for 1600. Hero?

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 01-15-19 with Guest Ramon Colillas

The inaugural Poker Stars Players Championship winner, Ramon Colillas is Bernard Lee’s guest.

The Ugly Truth About Becoming A Poker Pro

Doug Hull has been grinding $1/$2 professionally in Las Vegas for years, and now he’s ready to share the ugly the truth about going pro. He’s seen the poker scene chew up and spit out 'baby pros’ who come to town with a few buyins and a dream, and his message is “Beware.” His bottom line? If you have the skills to excel in poker, you can profit more by applying those skills to non-poker career pursuits, and then you might have the bankroll to retire early and play poker professionally like Hull does.

Down To 20 in the PCA Main Event with Daniel Strelitz and Matt Berkey

Lance and Jeff are back with another podcast from the Bahamas, and this time they recap Day 3 of the PCA Main Event that left 20 players remaining. During the show, they’re joined by two of the players still in, Daniel Strelitz and Matt Berkey.

Poker Action Line 01/14/2019

BIG Dave and Joe talk about the finish of the PokerStars Players Championship, won by Ramon Colillas, a Spanish pro who entered via a Platinum Pass. The guys also relay some interesting stories from an event that attracted inexperienced amateurs to take on high-roller pros.

Episode 282: F*** You, Give Me Candy and Toys

Carlos Welch is over live poker. He’s currently teaching special education in Portland and grinding mid-stakes MTTs on Ignition. In addition to his recent exploits, he and Andrew discuss tells and bluff-catching.

Ask Alex Episode 203 “Work Ethic & Poker Ethics”

In this episode we catch up for the first time in 2019. We also talk about work ethic, the good, the bad & the ugly.

We announce the 3 winners of Alex’s latest book Exploitative Play In Live Poker.

We also discuss an interesting subject sent in by a listener, it’s all about the ethics & morality of poker. Should you feel guilty or bad for winning money from someone who can’t afford to lose it? Are the morals and ethical decisions we face different in cash games than they are in tournament poker?

A nice light subject for us to start 2019!

