Don’t Tap The Fish Tank! Plus WSOP 2019 Rule Changes – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #18

The guys begin with Daniel clarifying his controversial tweet, where he made a list of 5 negative poker traits (Link To Blog Discussed). This evolves into discussion of lending/borrowing and who is the victim when you get stiffed.

In The News: (49:00) The guys are glad to announce some of the changes to WSOP events this year. They review the updates to ante and chip structures, and the WSOP’s motivation for them. We didn’t have time today because the discussion was intense, but will be back to answer all of your mail soon! Let us know your thoughts on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/DatPokerPod/

Pokerfuse Podcast #1: Six Plus, Wire Act Wrangles and the Cut Price Sunday Million

The pokerfuse Podcast January 25, 2019

Topics include:

DOJ

– 6+ Hold’em (aka Short Deck Hold’em) – The newopinion on the Wire Act – The new buy-in for the PokerStars Sunday Million

Living for the Spotlight

In this episode of Tells, we chat about Andrew’s trip to Texas, bad moods and the question that Busi gets asked most often.

PokerNews Podcast: Who Stole Sarah’s Truck?

Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt are back with another episode of the PokerNews Podcast. They immediately dive into the investigation surrounding the theft of Sarah’s truck! Detective Herring is on the case and takes us through what happened. (The truck is back on Herring property, safe and sound.) Plus, they mix in some poker talk as well.

Chino Rheem takes down the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure Main Event, what a career he’s had. The Aussie Millions is underway, the World Series of Poker releases more of its schedule, and Sarah and Jeff pay tribute to Gavin Smith. Tommy Angelo joins the show to fire off some poker strategy advice to the listeners, and Sarah and Jeff announce a….giveaway!!

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 77 – Satellites ft Dara O’Kearney

Ben is joined by Merv and Dara who are at the Aussie Millions in Melbourne. Dara talks about his upcoming book release Poker Satellite Strategy which will be available very soon for pre-order at Amazon. We tackle a poser on satellite strategy before delving in to a hand (38:08) from the 6-max Aussie Millions game played a few days ago with Dara as the hero.

January 25th, 2019 – Comedian and Poker Player Norm Macdonald

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joined by comedian and poker player Norm Macdonald. After discussing some MTT strategy, Clayton and Norm discuss, well, a whole bunch of crazy stuff. Enjoy!

Ep 114 – Hand history with Brian Soja

In this episode, Brian Soja from iNinja Poker leads us through and interesting hand, showing us the importance of paying attention to our opponents.

Druff & Friends Show – 01/24/2019 – Ask Me Anything … Except About Scamming You

Eli Elezra attempts “Ask Me Anything” on 2+2 to promote upcoming book, results in scamming accusations (topic starts at 0:24:24 mark). Should 2+2 publish books by scammers or other disgraced poker players? (1:46:08) For the record: Druff clarifies a few details about last week’s AsianSpa death story (1:58:24). Former PFA guest Jonny Ferrari claims Gavin Smith’s death was due to “something hereditary” (2:07:23).

WSOP releases full 2019 schedule (2:21:45). Disgraced Epic Poker head & former WSOP Commissioner Jeffrey Pollack named President of XFL (2:58:16). Shaun Deeb taunts Daniel Negreanu on Twitter about recent engagement (3:29:25). Terminally ill man chooses to meet Negreanu as his Dream Foundation trip (3:40:26). Ali Fazeli sentenced to 18 months for Super Bowl ticket scam (3:49:30).

Sheldon Adelson found to have links to 2018 DOJ Wire Act reinterpretation (3:55:19). Pennsylvania informs casinos to comply with new Wire Act rules (4:02:10). Bellagio dealer refuses tip from poker player Johnnie Moreno (4:06:13). Editorial: Why not to jump to conclusions from viral social media stories (4:33:34). PCA $25k event winner was tip-shamed by Sam Grafton (5:10:23).

Top Pair Podcast 326: The Home Game Poker Record Book

In episode 326 Bruce Briggs and Robbie Strazynski reveal a number of their home game records, including longest and shortest sessions, their biggest home game wins and losses, greatest number of consecutive daily sessions, and much more. Our hosts also pay a short tribute to the dearly departed Gavin Smith, recap their latest home game sessions, give a memorable shout out to a 97-year-old actress, and share another chuckle with you as Good Old Gutterball takes center stage. Top Pair thanks their sponsors, J Design Cards and the Poker Notes Live mobile app for their support. Be sure to check ‘em out!

Betty White home game

To celebrate her 97th birthday, comedic actress Betty White hosted her home game, where they “play for blood!”

Holden it Down on FNP w/ Special Guest Christian Holden

Friday Night Poker, 5/10 streamed on PokerGoHand 17-handedChristian opens KdTc UTG to $50. Kristen Bicknell 3bets to $200 from the HJ. Folds to Christian who calls.Flop ($425) 2c2h9cChristian checks. Bicknell bets $150. Christian callsTurn ($725) JcChristian leads for $500. Bicknell folds.Hand 27-handed 5/10/20/40Folds to Christian in the first straddle who calls. Bicknell raises to $140 in the second straddle. Christian calls.Flop ($305) KhTc2hChecks to Kristen who bets $100. Christian calls.Turn ($505) 2sChristian checks. Kristen bets $200. Christian raises to $700. Bicknell calls.River ($1905) 4hChristian?

WSOP Adds Short Deck, PokerStars Halves Sunday Million Price, and WPT Goes On a 55-Day Break

Lance is back from the Bahamas, finally, and he’s joined by Donnie to talk biggest takeaways from PCA, the recent WSOP news that dropped, a new buy-in for the Sunday Million, the WPT’s 55-day break, and more.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 01-22-19 with Guest Aaron Johnson

Aaron Johnson, 2018 Player of the Year for the HPT and MSPT is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Can Online Poker Make A Comeback In The US?

Rich Muny just finished his run as President of the Poker Players Alliance, and he joins us for a behind-the-scenes look at the legal landscape for online poker. Muny shares stories of fighting on behalf of all poker players to banish the legal demons of Black Friday and bring the game we all love back to the masses. It’s a fascinating look at the past, present and future of the poker industry.

